The Hurricanes have bolstered the depth of their forward pack, signing Devan Flanders and Tevita Mafileo until 2022.

For 22-year-old prop, Mafileo, this will be his first fulltime contract with an Investec Super Rugby team.

Moving to Bay of Plenty after High School to join the academy there, Mafileo impressed as a regional and national under-20 representative during 2018.

Whilst he has worn the black and yellow jersey three times this year, becoming a full time Hurricane is a dream come true.

“I’m very grateful and excited to be given an opportunity. This will be a chance to grow off my teammates. I am looking forward to earning my rights to play for the jersey.”

Head coach, Jason Holland says Mafileo is a rising talent and one to watch in the future.

“Tevita has taken his opportunity with both hands. His set piece is excellent, and he impressed us immediately when he closed out a couple of vital scrums in Argentina to get us across the line.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old flanker, Flanders made his debut against the Stormers in Cape Town this year.

Since then, he’s been called up to the Hurricanes squad six times and says he can’t wait to get more experience at the Investec Super Rugby level.

“Signing until 2022, I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity to keep playing with the swirl on my chest. I have enjoyed every moment, growing myself on and off the field and am very excited for what the future has to offer.”

Holland and the Hurricanes have followed Flanders closely since his days at Hastings Boy High School “He has the ability to play in all three loose forward positions and has the character and work ethic to get to the highest levels of the game.

“It is vital we sign young men who have great rugby talent, but it is also vital they are quality young men who are driven and prepared to work hard for themselves and the Hurricanes family.”

