International

How the Wallabies can expose England’s oppressive linespeed

Noah Lolesio of the Wallabies takes possession of the ball during The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

The Wallabies will face their old foe England in the first Test of their grand slam tour, and those wearing the white jerseys will look to swarm the gold ones from the first whistle.

England’s defensive line speed was aggressive and quick against the All Blacks last weekend and it caused the Kiwis a great deal of trouble, but the defensive system comes with a cost.

The English forwards were carrying heavy legs in the final quarter of the first half and the line speed never regathered its potency as the game drew on, this intel must shape how and where the Wallabies attack.

The Wallabies must be patient enough to wait for the fatigue to set in.

A key aspect of a rush defence is that it requires numbers to do it, rushing with a blatant overlap is not a sound tactic, nor is it something England do.

However, the numbers must come from somewhere and the English don’t fold as much as other sides do to cover the short side.

Often there’s only three players, usually including a tight-five forward, to defend a blindside which is up to 20-metres long.

This aspect of the English game presented itself as early as the sixth minute in last Saturday’s game.

ABs intial space

Here, hooker Jaime George, lock George Martin, and inside centre Ollie Lawrence can be seen covering 20-plus metres.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
4
Draws
0
Wins
1
Average Points scored
30
20
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

Had Beauden Barrett switched to the blindside with halfback Cortez Ratima and flyer Reiko Ioane, the All Blacks likely would have made good ground, if not scoring a try.

Barrett sees this space but it isn’t until 20-minutes later that the All Blacks decide to expose this defensive habit and it results in a try for Will Jordan, who scores virtually untouched from 30-metres out.

ABs try

Prop Ellis Genge, winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, and fullback George Furbank are again covering a 20-metre blindside against Calbe Clarke, Jordan, and Barrett.

There must be two key take aways from these clips, first, England do indeed sacrifice numbers on the short side to stack their openside defence to allow the rush.

Second, the one place the English defence is most vulnerable is around the ruck.

In any defensive system, the pillar and post, who are the closest defenders to the ruck on either side, should never move.

Their job is to defend against a scooting halfback or an attacker coming back against the grain.

Genge, in the clip above takes the bait and leaves his post to chase Barrett, had he stayed, he would have likely nailed Jordan.

However, he drifts from his post and Jordan goes through.

This is not the rule, it’s the exception, but the point is: no matter what defensive system is being run, you can guarantee the two men immediately next to the ruck are instructed to stay.

The All Blacks exposed both the distribution of players in England’s defensive pattern as explored above and the stagnant defenders around the ruck more often as the game went on.

The English defence comes up-and-in, like an umbrella, forcing players inward, as well as making aggressive tackles from the outside-in, this also draws on numbers who would otherwise be realigning to defend the next phase.

ABs inside pass 2

Here’s an example of the All Blacks using their forward pod to tip inwards rather than outwards.

This exposes the stagnant defensive alignment of the pillar and post-defenders identified earlier in the piece.

Scott Barrett tip-passes inside to Tyrell Lomax who then offloads to Cam Roigard.

English reserve prop, Fin Baxter, in jersey 17 is the pillar defender and because he must stay next to the ruck a three-metre gap between created between him and the rushing Alex Dombrandt in jersey 20.

It’s this gap which the All Blacks target and the one the Wallabies should look to utilise as well.

Had Barrett carried this ball, he would have been caught five metres behind the gainline, instead, the All Blacks set a ruck five metres over the gainline.

In the next clip, the All Blacks repeatedly attack the space closest to the ruck, and because the English tackle from the outside-in, it eventually creates an overlap that the All Blacks expose.

ABs three lessons

The All Blacks pull all their lessons from throughout the game into this sequence of phased and pick-apart the English defence.

First, Tamati Williams tips inside to Scott Barrett which narrows the English defence on the short side.

Next, Jordan runs a tight line between two defenders which pulls Henry Slade from the outside to make the hit with Chandler Cunningham-South.

Finally, Feyi-Waboso is outnumbered on the blind side three-to-one, but he stays in system to a fault and rushes Barrett who gets the ball quickly to his two-man overlap.

The All Blacks make 15-metres just by allowing England’s defence to run its pattern.

These are all valuable lessons for the Wallabies and they must learn from them.

The Wallabies must weather the initial storm of the English rush defence during the first 30 minutes.

It will be an attritional period of the game where they must look to play territory, but learning from the All Blacks’s game is crucial.

Whoever wears the no.10 jersey for the Wallabies must also resist the mirage of space on the outside of the umbrella defence and look inwards.

Little kicks like chips and grubbers can work for variation’s sake but the Wallabies must invite the English defence to rush-up, to achieve the tiring effect as seen in the All Blacks’ game.

Patience is key as even Beauden Barrett was caught almost 20-metres behind the gainline on a couple of occasions, with few options but to carry into contact to secure possession or to hoist a rushed kick for little gain.

The no.10 must also resist playing deeper to give himself more time, the ABs tried this and gained very little.

Changing the point of attack from the openside to the blindside like Barrett did for Jordan’s try is another tactic which could work well.

Noah Lolesio has done this on several occasions for the Wallabies and ACT Brumbies.

It also worked for Ben Donaldson against Argentina earlier in the year, which is a team that also runs a rush defence.

Big ball carriers in-tight will also be crucial to the Wallabies’ hopes of starting the game well but there may be scope to bring in some their strike weapons later in the piece as well.

The All Blacks played their towering lock Patrick Tuipulotu off the bench, and he secured great gainline metres and attracted several English defenders with his carries in the second half.

Joe Schmidt would have taken note of this, and it could be a role for Will Skelton.

The vigour of the English starters may not allow Skelton to get up a head of steam and could nullify his impact.

Regardless of who is selected where, the Wallabies must be ready to go head-to-head with England, because they must tire them out like the ABs did.

The Wallabies are big outsiders for this clash but with the added reinforcements as well as the continued time together in camp, the Wallabies may just surprise the English with their newfound discipline in their game.

The Wallabies can achieve what the All Blacks did as long as they don’t get flustered and acknowledge the storm will pass.

Comments

1 Comment
m
mJ 1 day ago

The selected side isn’t going to bother England. That’s a very ordinary Wallabies side, let’s be honest with few form players and little X factor. Locks, halves and back three only just Super Rugby quality at best. And Schmidt is now sticking with these guys, worrying times. Bet the tactics along with the selection is poor as well. Schmidt is living in the past.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 4 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 6 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 17 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 17 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 20 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 21 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 23 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 34 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 34 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 36 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 51 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 53 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
