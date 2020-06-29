11:09pm, 29 June 2020

The Highlanders will be tasked with taking down the Crusaders this Saturday without star playmaker Josh Ioane.

The one-cap All Blacks first-five isn’t the only injury concern for the Dunedin franchise, with promising young wing Sam Gilbert ruled out of action for nine months after sustaining an ACL injury in last Saturday’s 27-24 defeat to the Blues in Auckland.

Ioane is yet to take part in the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition after being a late withdrawal ahead of the opening match of the league against the Chiefs earlier this month.

The 24-year-old picked up a groin injury on the eve of the 28-27 upset win at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and it is that injury that kept him out of the Blues clash at Eden Park three days ago.

Head coach Aaron Mauger indicated after that match that he was on track to be available for selection for the highly-anticipated South Island derby, which will be held in Dunedin for the first time in over two years, but fresh reports have quashed that claim.

As for Gilbert, the 21-year-old left the field in considerable discomfort during the first half of the Blues encounter after he landed awkwardly after fielding a high pass.

A New Zealand U20 representative last year, the Canterbury speedster was called into the Highlanders squad as an injury replacement player leading into the Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign to cover for the likes of Connor Garden-Bachop, Tevita Nabura and Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

