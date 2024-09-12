'He’s pumped, he’s ready to go': Scotland receive huge injury boost
Scotland wing Darcy Graham is set to make his return to action this weekend after eight months out.
The 27-year-old has been selected to start for Edinburgh in the first half of their pre-season fixture with Gloucester on Friday at Hive Stadium.
The wing has been out of action since undergoing an operation for a groin injury in March. He had only just recovered from a quadriceps injury when the groin problem extended his time on the sidelines considerably, ruling him out of Scotland’s Six Nations campaign and summer tour of the Americas.
With Edinburgh hosting Leinster in the opening round of the United Rugby Championship next week, this is a timely boost for Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt as well as Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, who has been without the wing since last year’s World Cup.
Ahead of Graham’s return, Edinburgh forwards coach Stevie Lawrie was effusive in his praise of the 39-cap Scot, commending his attitude.
“He’s bloody fantastic, honestly,” he said. “If you had 50 Darcy Grahams running about life would be all right.
“If everyone turned up to work like Darcy Graham and Pierre Schoeman life would be absolutely grand, in terms of the energy they bring. He’s pumped, he’s ready to go.”
Edinburgh first half XV
15. Wes Goosen
14. Darcy Graham
13. Mosese Tuipulotu
12. Matt Scott
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Ross Thompson
9. Ben Vellacott
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Ewan Ashman
3. Paul Hill
4. Marshall Sykes
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Jamie Ritchie
7. Hamish Watson
8. Magnus Bradbury
Second half XV
15. Emiliano Boffelli
14. Ross McCann
13. Mark Bennett
12. Matt Currie
11. Lewis Wells
10. Ben Healy
9. Ali Price
1. Boan Venter
2. Dave Cherry
3. D’Arcy Rae
4. Rob Carmichael
5. Jamie Hodgson
6. Tom Dodd
7. Connor Boyle
8. Ben Muncaster
One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.