'He’s pumped, he’s ready to go': Scotland receive huge injury boost

Scotland wing Darcy Graham is set to make his return to action this weekend after eight months out.

The 27-year-old has been selected to start for Edinburgh in the first half of their pre-season fixture with Gloucester on Friday at Hive Stadium.

The wing has been out of action since undergoing an operation for a groin injury in March. He had only just recovered from a quadriceps injury when the groin problem extended his time on the sidelines considerably, ruling him out of Scotland’s Six Nations campaign and summer tour of the Americas.

With Edinburgh hosting Leinster in the opening round of the United Rugby Championship next week, this is a timely boost for Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt as well as Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, who has been without the wing since last year’s World Cup.

Ahead of Graham’s return, Edinburgh forwards coach Stevie Lawrie was effusive in his praise of the 39-cap Scot, commending his attitude.

“He’s bloody fantastic, honestly,” he said. “If you had 50 Darcy Grahams running about life would be all right.

“If everyone turned up to work like Darcy Graham and Pierre Schoeman life would be absolutely grand, in terms of the energy they bring. He’s pumped, he’s ready to go.”

Edinburgh first half XV

15. Wes Goosen

14. Darcy Graham

13. Mosese Tuipulotu

12. Matt Scott

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Ross Thompson

9. Ben Vellacott

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Ewan Ashman

3. Paul Hill

4. Marshall Sykes

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Ritchie

7. Hamish Watson

8. Magnus Bradbury

Second half XV

15. Emiliano Boffelli

14. Ross McCann

13. Mark Bennett

12. Matt Currie

11. Lewis Wells

10. Ben Healy

9. Ali Price

1. Boan Venter

2. Dave Cherry

3. D’Arcy Rae

4. Rob Carmichael

5. Jamie Hodgson

6. Tom Dodd

7. Connor Boyle

8. Ben Muncaster