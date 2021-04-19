7:16am, 19 April 2021

Harlequins have signed Nick David from Worcester Warriors. David, 22, made his breakthrough in the Warriors team this year, playing 13 times this season so far, and is currently second in the Premiership for clean breaks (22), fifth in the for metres made (732) and eighth for defenders beaten.

ADVERTISEMENT

David will join Harlequins ahead of the 2021/22 season. A versatile back, Warriors say the move came down to David’s desire to play more regularly at his favoured fullback position. Harlequins’ long-serving fullback Mike Brown is set to join Newcastle Falcons at the end of the season.

“I’m really excited to have signed with Harlequins,” David said.

“It’s a club with an impressive history and I’m looking forward to pulling on the Famous Quarters. I was thrilled to hear that Harlequins were interested in signing me.

“I feel my playing style and the attributes of my game are well-suited to the traditional Quins brand of rugby, and I’m looking forward to playing that style alongside a few friends in Marcus Smith, Cadan Murley, George Head and Simon Kerrod.

“While I’m looking forward to starting the next chapter with Quins, I want to thank everyone at Worcester Warriors for their help and support throughout the early part of my career.

“I feel like this is the best step for my career progression and can’t wait to make my debut at The Stoop when the fans are back in stadiums cheering us on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlequins Attack and Backs Coach Nick Evans added: “It’s fantastic to have Nick signing on to join our journey as a Club. He’s caught the attention of Premiership fans this season with the type of instinctive attacking rugby that we believe will suit our style of play.

“He’s a guy with a promising career path ahead of him. We’re delighted that he will be taking the next step in his rugby with Harlequins, adding to a backline filled with talented outside backs.”

David came through the Warriors Academy and has represented the club 28 times.

“We are sorry to see Nick leave the club, but fully understand the opportunity which he has at Harlequins to play in his favoured position of fullback. Nick will always be welcome here at Sixways and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT