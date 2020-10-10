3:28pm, 10 October 2020

Defending champions Leinster ran in four tries as they defeated Benetton 37-25 at Stadio di Monigo to continue their winning start in Guinness PRO14 Conference A.

Two early penalties from Ross Byrne put the visitors in front before Benetton winger Iliesa Ratuva was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

James Tracy touched down off the back of a rolling maul to give Leinster their first try after 18 minutes, which Byrne converted.

The Italians responded as Sebastian Negri crossed, Paulo Garbisi adding the conversion, but Leinster winger James Lowe went over from close range to make it 17-12 at the break.

Epalahame Faiva put more pressure on the visitors when he powered in a try soon after the restart, only for Garbisi to miss his kick for the extra points.

In the 56th minute, Leinster were awarded a penalty try when Jack Conan could not apply downward pressure before Byrne dropped another successful penalty.

Although Gianmarco Lucchesi touched down again for Benetton late on to move within five, James Ryan put the result to bed with another try after 78 minutes to secure the bonus point and guarantee Leinster their second win of the campaign.

