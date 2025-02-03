Northern Edition

Six Nations

Gregor Townsend urges Andy Farrell to pick his 'complete' star for Lions

Scotland/ PA

Scotland centre Huw Jones has hit a “sweet spot” in his Test career and is a “more complete player” who would be an “asset” to the British and Irish Lions in Australia this summer, believes head coach Gregor Townsend.

The 31-year-old Glasgow back scored his first Test hat-trick in Saturday’s 31-19 Six Nations victory over Italy, having previously scored two tries in a game on five occasions for his country.

His footwork, guile and finishing ability have now brought him 22 tries in 54 Tests, including 15 in 29 Six Nations matches.

The competition for Lions midfield places is fierce with the likes of club and country team-mate Sione Tuipulotu, Ireland trio Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw and England’s Ollie Lawrence in the frame, but Townsend thinks Jones should be part of Andy Farrell’s touring party.

“He would be an asset [to the Lions],” said Scotland head coach Townsend. “He’s played really well now for a couple of years at the highest level in big games.

“I thought the game against South Africa back in the autumn, he was outstanding, breaking tackles against what’s regarded as the best defensive team in the world.

“He’s a world-class finisher and a very good passer too. He’s got the all-round game that he showed today and he can show again and again for us.

“It’s great to have Huw in this sweet-spot of confidence, experience and physical attributes which means he’s at the top of his game right now.”

Jones used to suffer from a perception he could be suspect defensively, largely stemming from a Scotland horror show at Twickenham in 2017 when his direct England opponent Jonathan Joseph scored a hat-trick of tries in a record 61-21 rout.

But Townsend believes he is a far more rounded player now than when he first burst onto the international scene with a flurry of 10 tries in his first 14 Tests.

“Absolutely, he’s a more complete player now,” he said. “That comes more from his defensive displays. He’s very, very good in defence and that’s a tough position to defend in at 13.

“His work in contact, his work-rate off the ball, you probably don’t see it. We often don’t see it on first viewing, the amount of times him, Stafford [McDowall] and others are tracking to get on ball. They often don’t get ball, but today [Saturday] his off-the-ball work and support play brought its rewards.”

With Jones’ regular centre partner for Scotland, Tuipulotu, ruled out of the Championship with injury, McDowall was given the nod at inside centre against Italy.

While Townsend praised the Glasgow man’s display, he acknowledged Tom Jordan’s contribution off the bench in the final quarter could make for a selection dilemma as Scotland begin their preparations for next Sunday’s crunch game against Ireland.

“Yes, absolutely, it could be,” Townsend said. “[Tom] was one of the options to play 12 in this game, but Stafford did really well, was solid and probably didn’t get the chances that guys outside him got in terms of having the ball in space.

“I think he was walking in for a try off a penalty move, so that would have been a great start for him, but Rory [Darge] ended up scoring on the next phase. So yes, that’s one position we will look at, but there will be many more.

“There is also the benefits of the team playing again, having had that experience together, having trained now for two weeks together. I wouldn’t have thought we would make too many changes, but we’ll see.”

McDowall made an impressive Six Nations debut against Ireland in Dublin in Scotland’s final match of last year’s Six Nations, which could count in his favour.

Scotland player ratings vs Italy | 2025 Six Nations

Scotland player ratings: Scotland's Six Nations campaign got off to a winning start with a five-try, 31-19 bonus-point victory over Italy at Murrayfield.

“He played really well that day,” Townsend noted. “He was very strong defensively and that was an excellent defensive performance out in Dublin.

“But he got more ball that day than he did in this [Italy] match, made a good line-break, was a good second receiver, a good foil for Finn [Russell]. But he’s been doing that since then. So yes, he was selected for a reason against Italy. We believe he’s the best player for us at 12 and he’ll be a strong contender for next week.”

Jones is one of only four Scotland players – along with Finn Russell, Zander Fagerson and Jonny Gray – in the current squad who have a victory over Ireland on their CV, having all started the 27-22 win at Murrayfield in the 2017 Six Nations.

Since Townsend took over following that Championship, the Scots have lost all 10 meetings with Ireland. But the head coach believes the crushing 36-14 defeat in their final pool game of the 2023 World Cup in Paris was a turning point in transforming the squad’s mindset.

“Our players have been able to develop and shape their mindset and their resilience over a number of years now,” he added. “Some of them will be from positive experiences but some of them will be from negative experiences.

“I think that game in Paris had a big influence on who we became as a team after that. It showed in our last game against Ireland (a 17-13 defeat at the end of last year’s Six Nations) in terms of our physical performance but also the mental resilience and confidence out in Dublin.

“That’s a good platform to then grow from and we’ll have to be better than we were in Dublin. We have to have the all-round game, which is to be tough to break down in defence but also clinical in attack. We weren’t clinical that day in attack but we certainly put on a very good defensive performance.”

Four talking points from Scotland's win over Italy

Scotland eventally pushed past Italy in their Six Nations opener at Murrayfield. Here are four talking points following the win.

T
Tom 1 day ago

Massively underrated player

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 28 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 41 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 50 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
G
GP 8 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Braydon Ennor is out for first few weeks re injury. But I disagree. These guys should not be forced in to going any where. Dallas McLeod is a current starting player. He did not get in the AB's because barely no one was tried outside of Ioane and Barrett in midfield. You do need depth in Super Rugby squads. Dallas McLeod played well starting last Friday. He is starting again. What more do you want? He should be in contention for AB's any way. Corey Kellow got mentioned, he is starting again. An outstanding season for Canterbury last year.

11 Go to comments
