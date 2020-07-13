3:51pm, 13 July 2020

Gloucester Rugby have confirmed the appointment of Alex King as Attack Coach. The highly regarded English coach will join the Cherry and Whites following a spell at Montpellier Rugby.

“I’m very excited to be joining Gloucester Rugby,” said King.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to be part of the future of a great club, with some of the most incredible fans in the game.

“I’m looking forward to being part of George’s new coaching team, and meeting the players soon.”

The former fly-half spent the majority of his playing career at Wasps, before a move to Clermont Auvergne, where he later seamlessly transitioned into coaching, helping guide the French side to their maiden Top 14 title. King also aided Northampton Saints’ Premiership title win in 2014, before a move to Montpellier.

“It’s fantastic to bring someone of Alex’s calibre to Gloucester Rugby,” said Head Coach, George Skivington.

“Alex is a highly-respected coach and his rugby brain is second to none. With his proven pedigree, he will bring a high level of skill and knowledge to the players, and the coaching team too.

“This is a really exciting appointment for us, and we are looking forward to welcoming Alex to this great Club.”

Gloucester Rugby has also announced new contracts for both Tim Taylor and Trevor Woodman as well.

Taylor will take on the role of Assistant Coach, with a focus on leading the transition between the Academy and the first team. To further cement the links between the Academy and the first team, Tim will also be coaching skills and kicking for both the Academy and the first team.

Woodman has been named the Assistant Forwards coach, and his attention will primarily be on the forwards, and in particular the scrum, as he continues his work on the evolution between the Academy and the first team, a position that Trevor has held over the last couple of seasons.

