Gallagher Premiership

Gloucester leaver Jordy Reid has named his new club

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

Australian back-rower Jordy Reid has confirmed that he will join Ealing for the 2023/24 Championship season after it was revealed by Gloucester on April 20 that he would be leaving at the end of the current season.

The Trailfinders was Reid’s first port of call in England in 2018 when he exited Super Rugby with the Rebels, and he moved on from London to Kingsholm for the summer 2020 restart of the delayed 2019/20 top-flight campaign.

A statement read: “Ealing Trailfinders are delighted to announce that back row Jordy Reid will rejoin the club ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Australian, who quickly became a fan favourite at TFSC, will return to West London having made 37 appearances in green and white between 2018 and 2020.

“Reid, who left the Trailfinders to join Gloucester, hit the ground running as he made an instant impact during the latter end of the delayed 2019/20 season. He went on to make over 50 appearances for the West Country outfit, becoming hugely popular among the Kingsholm faithful.

“The only change that Ealing fans can expect from Reid from his first time at the club is that he is now without his signature dreadlocks. After not cutting his hair for 13 years, Reid shaved his head following Gloucester’s final league home game, raising over £13,000 in the process for MMD charity 4Ed in support of his former teammate Ed Slater who is battling the condition.”

Reid, who spoke about his hair in a June 2021 feature interview with RugbyPass, said: “I’m really excited to be re-joining Trailfinders ahead of next season. I have such great memories from my first stint and I have always remained fond of the club and the supporters, so I can’t wait to get back involved!”

Director of rugby Ben Ward added: “We are delighted to be able to bring Jordy back to the club after such a successful three years in the Premiership with Gloucester.

“He was such a popular figure within the squad and among the fans when he was with us the first time round, and he’s only improved since then, so we are looking forward to welcoming him back to TFSC in June.”

Reid’s signing was confirmed after the departure of fellow Australian Carlo Tizzano to Western Force to play in the Super Rugby Pacific. He will be joined in London by Billy Twelvetrees, another ex-Kingsholm crowd favourite.

 

