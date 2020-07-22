11:07am, 22 July 2020

Gloucester have finalised the last part of their coaching staff for next month’s Gallagher Premiership restart, appointing former Wasps player Dom Waldouck as the new defence coach following the departure of Jonny Bell to Gloucester.

Waldouck’s arrival now leaves Gloucester with a group of young, ambitious English coaches working under new boss George Skivington following an off-season overhaul that commenced with the departure of head coach Johan Ackermann to the Japanese Top League.

“Dom is a really exciting appointment for the club. He is a young, enthusiastic coach, who has plenty of experience and deep understanding of Premiership and European rugby” said Skivington.

“He’s an extremely astute scholar of the game, his attention to detail and competitive nature will only drive the players’ standards to the very top.”

After spending the majority of his playing career with Wasps, Waldouck also appeared for Northampton Saints and London Irish, as well as having a spell with Ohio Aviators before linking up with Newcastle. Waldouck additionally captained Oxford University while achieving his masters degree in 2019.

George Skivington Attack Coach

Alex King Defence Coach

Dom Waldouck Assistant Backs & Academy Transition Coach

Tim Taylor Assistant Forwards & Academy Transition Coach

Trevor Woodman pic.twitter.com/jlKqJe8r5S — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) July 22, 2020

“I’m thrilled to be joining Gloucester and thankful to be afforded the opportunity by George to be part of his vision for the club,” said Waldouck. “I’m really pleased to be joining a coaching team with plenty of ambition and a fresh perspective of the game.

“I genuinely enjoy the challenge of defence and combatting the opposition attack. There is plenty of hard work ahead, but I can’t wait to get started.”

Chief Operating Officer Alex Brown added: “We have a hugely inspiring team now in place at the club, with masses of English Premiership experience.

“The shared vision with George was that we build a team of coaches that have an innate understanding of the English game and know exactly what it takes to be challenging for trophies.

“The set-up we now have in place is crucial to the long-term future of Gloucester and I know that George and his team will be working tirelessly to bring that success that we all crave.”

GLOUCESTER COACHING TEAM

Head coach – George Skivington

Attack coach – Alex King

Defence coach – Dom Waldouck

Assistant backs and academy transition coach – Tim Taylor

Assistant forwards and academy transition coach – Trevor Woodman

