United Rugby Championship

Glasgow target ‘new audience’ after changing Edinburgh game venue

By PA
Glasgow Warriors celebrate during last June's URC final (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Glasgow are hoping to attract “a new audience” when they host Edinburgh in their first-ever match at Hampden Park in December. The Warriors announced on Tuesday that their United Rugby Championship fixture against their intercity rivals on Sunday, December 22 – which doubles up as the first leg of the 1872 Cup – will be moved from their Scotstoun home in the west of the city to the national football stadium on the south side.

The move mirrors what Edinburgh do when they switch their home leg of the 1872 from The Hive to the adjacent Murrayfield Stadium in order to accommodate a bigger crowd.

On the back of their URC title success last season, Glasgow are hoping that taking the game to Hampden will allow them to attract a number of spectators that far exceeds the 7,246 capacity of Scotstoun.

“This is a massive moment in the history of not just our club, but rugby within our city and our Glasgow Warriors community,” managing director Al Kellock told the Warriors’ website.

“To be able to take one of our biggest games of the season to one of Scotland’s national stadia is a reflection of the journey that we have been on as a club, as we continue to grow the game in our city, the west of Scotland and Caledonia regions.

“We are excited by the opportunity this fixture presents, not only on the field but off it as well. We also hope to welcome a new audience that may otherwise not attend a Glasgow Warriors match, especially in the run-up to the festive holidays.

“Our ask to the Warrior nation is to now make this as big an occasion as we possibly can. I firmly believe that we have earned the opportunity through our performances over the last season, to show our club, our values and our players to a new audience on one of Scotland’s biggest stages. We know that Glasgow is not just a football city – let’s show that to the world.”

The match in December will be the first time a rugby fixture has been staged at Hampden since November 2004 when Matt Williams’ Scotland side lost 31-17 to Australia.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 21 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don't think they are dropping very big sums JD. Annual revenues are about 35m Euros per club now.

206 Go to comments
M
MB 22 minutes ago
Former All Black tips Hoskins Sotutu for international switch after latest snub

Well, could be great for England…awesome!

12 Go to comments
M
MB 24 minutes ago
The Jack Willis news Steve Borthwick doesn't want to hear

I’m happy that things are going well for him abroad. 👍

5 Go to comments
G
GP 28 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

The ironic thing with this interview is Will Jordan only ended up , in his best position , fullback , because Beaudy was sick. Will was brilliant and then in the second test against the Wallabies , scored a try 2 minutes in to the game, that was Christian Cullenish. Beauden should never play fullback again, remain at best a bench option.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In the case of Cane, DP and Blackadder between them have over 40 caps and Ardie has another 90, so I don't see it as necessary.

206 Go to comments
M
MB 31 minutes ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

Boy, “aggressive eye contact”? Unless he stuck a thumb in there, I don’t get how that’s a problem.

6 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 36 minutes ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

Ha brilliant. Also remember in the post match interviews he'd be so offended at just about every question put his way. What a muppet.!

6 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think aspects like the legal concerns over repeated concussion will intervene eventually JM. The NFL gridiron sides only play 17 reg season games per season... 26 +playoffs +Europe is just too many.

206 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

True but it wasn't in 2014 when we had to forego the EP finalists, who didn't arrive in NZ until the second week of the tour!

206 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

As New Zealand are said to be 'livid' about something France have done for well over a decade, the All Blacks better win the series 3-0. This whole situation really diminishes the July tests next year as we could have a Lions series that isn't competitive and South Africa's July tests aren't going to be promoters dream. A full strength France taking on New Zealand in New Zealand would be mouthwatering. Alas, it won't happen for reasons we all understand.

206 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ignorant xenophobe. I’ve never had issues with language in France. This summer, we’ve spent three weeks in the countryside and everyone was delightful. The only problems were the obnoxious anglos….

Culturally traumatized? What nonsense is this? Historical psychologist? Bull💩.

206 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I live in Belgium, and spend a lot of time in France. As I have spent over the years. By the way, the francophone side of Belgium.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It should be solid but when owners are covering multi million deficits each year it really isn't. That's the problem with any professional league where winning is more important than profit and some owners are willing to drop very big sums to do so.


Reminds me of the infamous Alan Sugar quote, speaking to fellow English Premier League owners. "It doesn't matter how much money we get, we'll still p155 it up the wall!"

206 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

I think I remember there was one season of super rugby where the ongoing joke was other clubs "sending him invoices" for the broken windows and doors his tantrums caused in the coaches box

6 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

With 10 teams in England, it's much more easy ...

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No it's Bernard Lamaitre, this July. Read the article.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You may not be convinced and time will tell of course but my numbers above aren't those of a very very conservative selector. Deciding that he needs 8 players in their 30s in his wider squad playing against teams like Ireland who have been playing with that many in their starting 15 alone just seems common sense to me.


Lads like Numia and Lakai will get their chance next year when the schedule won't be anywhere near as taxing.

206 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Dynaboars statement: Signing of Springboks winger Kurt Lee Arendse

Good move all around. how long will his stint be in Japan?


I worry about this chaps concussion count. And Japan will help sustain his body to 2027.


Gives an opportunity for someone else from our amazing speed freak gene pool to get a shot at playing for the bulls.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

If you know better then take the job. If you can…

3 Go to comments
