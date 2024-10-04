Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

Glasgow announce imminent Richie Gray exit with final game approaching

By Josh Raisey
Richie Gray of Glasgow Warriors during the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Glasgow Warriors at The Sportsground in Galway. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Glasgow Warriors have announced that Scotland lock Richie Gray will leave the club at the end of November to pursue a move abroad.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed two stints with the Warriors during his career, with the first beginning in 2008. He returned to the club in 2020 after representing Sales Sharks, Castres and Toulouse, and went on to win the United Rugby Championship last season, starting in the final.

The lock has been named on the bench for Glasgow’s URC fixture with Cardiff, in what will only be a handful of games he has left for the club.

With the URC taking a break during the Autumn Nations Series, Gray’s final appearance for his boyhood club is fast approaching.

Gray’s next destination is yet to be announced, but it is one that he has described as a “fantastic opportunity”.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Glasgow Warriors, from the supporters to the backroom team to the players I’ve shared a dressing room with over the years,” he told glasgowwarriors.org.

“The support I’ve had throughout my time here – from the first time I stepped onto the pitch to when I came back from France and the last few years since then – has been incredible, and to win the URC together last season was a phenomenal achievement. It’s a great group here and it meant a lot to lift that trophy together.

“When I first came through, we were still playing out at Firhill in front of a couple of thousand people, so it’s such a proud feeling to see where this club is now. To see how everyone has pulled together in the last few years and really grown the club to where we are today shows that we’re in a great place.

“I’m really excited to see how the young guys in the second-row develop. Scott [Cummings]’s development in recent years – both on the field and around the club – has been outstanding, and young Max [Williamson] and Alex [Samuel] are such an exciting duo for both Glasgow and Scotland.

“The two of them were just starting out in the academy when I first came back, and now you look at them and know they’ll be the future of the second-row. They’ve taken everything in their stride, from calling lineouts to leading meetings and everything around the club that supporters might not necessarily see. Even guys like Jare [Oguntibeju], who’s had a few opportunities in the pre-season, show that the future is definitely bright in the second-row, and I’m excited to watch how they kick on.

“This move is a fantastic opportunity for me, and a really exciting move for my family. I’m really looking forward to the challenge that awaits me.

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith added: “Richie has been a fantastic servant to this club, both on and off the field.

“When I first came in, he very quickly adapted to the intensity of our training sessions as well as also adapting elements of his game. I vividly remember my second match in charge, against Cardiff at Scotstoun – he was outstanding that day. We won 15 of our 16 lineouts and he was immense across the field, always putting his hand up for more responsibility.

“He has been a point of reference for me when it comes to our lineouts, but has also been a real leader in our squad, sharing his experience to help develop those around him.

“It will be sad to lose him, but this is a massive opportunity for him at this stage of his career – I know from experience what an opportunity like this means as you’re coming to the end of your career, and I’m very proud of the way he has gone about his business.

“You look at the young talent coming through and you realise how valuable it is for them to learn from Richie – he leads our ‘lineout board’ that we’ve set up to share information and prepare our set-piece for each game, and he has been great with helping our young guys come to the table with their suggestions and ideas.

“His influence will stand us in good stead even once he has moved on, and we wish him all the best.”

