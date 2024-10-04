Northern Edition

'Not a traditional 10 that Scotland are used to': Kiwi import nears call-up

By Bryn Palmer
Glasgow's Tom Jordan during the Investec Champions Cup Round Of 16 match between Harlequins and Glasgow Warriors at The Stoop on April 5, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Glasgow fly-half Tom Jordan has been backed to become the latest foreign-born recruit to the Scotland cause when the Autumn Nations Series gets under way next month.

The New Zealand-born midfielder, who can play at No 10 or inside centre, will become Scottish-qualified through residency after completing five years in the country.

Jordan, 26, arrived in Scotland in October 2019 to play for Ayrshire Bulls in the inaugural semi-professional Super6 competition, helping them win the first completed edition post-Covid with a man-of-the-match display in the final.

He signed a first professional deal with Glasgow in November 2021, but his career has taken off since the arrival of head coach Franco Smith in the summer of 2022.

Jordan played 23 games, starting 18 of them at fly-half, in Smith’s first season at Scotstoun, even if a red card for a high tackle in their URC quarter-final loss to Munster subsequently ruled him out of Warriors’ European Challenge Cup final against Toulon.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Cardiff Rugby
36 - 52
Full-time
Glasgow
All Stats and Data

But he maintained his rapid progress last season and was the only Glasgow player to feature in all 26 of their matches, starting 19 including all three knockout games as Warriors completed a stunning URC title triumph by beating the Bulls in Pretoria.

After switching to centre for last week’s 42-10 victory over Benetton, Jordan reverts to No 10 on Friday – with Adam Hastings one of three players nursing head knocks – as the champions travel to face unbeaten Cardiff in a tasty-looking URC fixture.

Assuming he stays fit over the next few weeks, it would be a surprise if Jordan was not called up by Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend when he names his squad later this month for autumn Tests against Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia.

“He’s got a lot of quality around his game,” said Warriors head coach Smith. “He’s not a traditional 10 that Scotland are used to, from a kicking perspective specifically. But he does what he does very well. I think he can contribute and do very well.

“Physically he has been immense in that channel, the way he attacks with ball in hand and the way he defends there. I believe he’s made the most of his opportunities over the last year or two.

“He has developed and learned and he plays well among the other internationals in the team. From that perspective, he will definitely add value to the national environment.”

With Bath maestro Finn Russell one of a clutch of exiles likely to be unavailable for Scotland’s opening autumn Test against Fiji on 2 November, given the match falls outside the official international window, Jordan could be competing with Warriors team-mate Hastings, plus Edinburgh duo Ross Thompson and Ben Healy, for a spot in the match-day 23.

Hastings, plus scrum-half George Horne and flanker Rory Darge, will all miss Glasgow’s date with Cardiff on Friday as they complete return-to-play protocols following head knocks sustained against Benetton.

Captain Kyle Steyn is also absent after picking up an ankle injury that will likely keep him out of next week’s home game against Zebre too, but the Scotland duo of centre Huw Jones and No 8 Jack Dempsey both return for the first time this season after recovering from calf and back issues respectively.

Jones will resume his symbiotic midfield partnership with Sione Tuipulotu, who leads the side in Steyn’s absence.

“We have given them the freedom to go out and do what they do well,” Smith said. “I don’t want them to feel the world is sitting on the edge of their chairs again, because I thought Tom Jordan did well (at 12 against Benetton), and Stafford McDowall played well (at centre) a couple of weeks ago.

“But we’re excited to see them – to see Huw out there, adding value and if they can help us win, it will be fantastic.”

With Steyn joining fellow wing Sebastian Cancelliere on the sidelines, Friday also presents a rare starting opportunity for another Argentine wide man Facundo Cordero, the former Exeter Chief who only managed four games last season.

“He must be the most unfortunate player up to now,” Smith added. “There were a couple of times he was ready to play and then got injured in training on a Monday or Tuesday whilst he was selected.

“Since he’s been here, he’s been really unfortunate that he’s got injured at the wrong time. He’s proven every time he has played for us that he’s got special qualities – kicking off his left foot, a good step, good counter-attacking qualities, a good defender.

“He’s been waiting for his opportunity for so long, I hope that eagerness rubs off on all the players. We’ve freshened up the team to make sure it is energised and everyone can contribute.”

Fixture
Internationals
Scotland
13:40
2 Nov 24
Fiji
All Stats and Data

Another former Exeter player, Namibian-born prop Patrick Schickerling, could make his Glasgow debut off the bench, having arrived at Warriors this summer.

“He’s a dynamic ball-carrier, a good scrummager and he’s worked hard,” Smith added. “He was a loosehead, he’s converting to tighthead and he’s done an exceptional job. With both Zander (Fagerson) and Fin Richardson ill this week, it’s an important opportunity for him.”

Meanwhile, Smith insists his selection for two URC games in South Africa later this month – against Sharks on 19 October and Stormers on 26 October – will not be compromised by their proximity to Scotland’s Test against Fiji a week after the latter.

Frontline internationals have tended to be rested the weekend before the autumn series or Six Nations in recent years, but Smith believes more exposure to South African opponents will help Scotland’s players when they face South Africa on 10 November.

“We had a meeting a couple of weeks ago (with Townsend) and we’ve been managing our players to get them best prepared for the autumn Test matches,” he said. “They can’t go without any rugby – there’s only four (URC) matches if they don’t partake in the last two games.

“Plus, Scotland play South Africa two weeks after our game (against Stormers). There isn’t better preparation for the Scotland boys. Edinburgh are down there now (Sean Everitt’s side face the Lions on Saturday after a 22-16 defeat by the Bulls last week) and then with us going down there, the internationals will have an opportunity to face the South Africans and sharpen their minds and get an understanding of what’s needed to compete against them.

“I think the amount of minutes the group will play will be just enough in preparation – enough rugby, but enough freshness. I’m sure from a Scotland perspective, it’s a good opportunity to prep the boys for a major international.”

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

