Red card tackle on Adam Hastings results in ban for Benetton lock

Benetton lock Scott Scrafton has been banned for four matches following his red card against Glasgow Warriors last Friday.

The 31-year-old was dismissed by referee Marius van der Westhuizen for his late tackle on Glasgow fly-half Adam Hastings, which resulted in the Scotland international leaving the field of play. The challenge in the 42-10 loss typified Benetton’s ill-disciplined display.

Hastings has since been ruled out of Glasgow’s clash with Cardiff with a head injury.

Following a hearing this week, the Kiwi was banned for six weeks, although it was reduced by two weeks after he accepted committing an act of foul play and due to his immediate apology before leaving the field.

He will now miss fixtures against Leinster, the Sharks, Dragons and the Bulls over the coming four rounds of the United Rugby Championship.

The statement following the URC disciplinary process reads: “After an act of foul play by Benetton player No 4 (Scott Scrafton), referee Marius van der Westhuizen showed the player a red card in the 39th minute of the game under Law 9.11 – Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others including leading with the elbow or forearm, or jumping into, or over, a tackler.

“In the player’s responses to the Judicial Officer overseeing the disciplinary process (Rhian Williams, Wales), he had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card. Ms. Williams found that the incident met the red card threshold, with entry of mid-range warranting six weeks. The Player received two weeks mitigation due to his acceptance of committing an act of foul play and his immediate apology before leaving the field which results in a four game suspension.”