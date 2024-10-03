Glasgow welcome back Scotland duo for trip to Cardiff

Scotland pair Jack Dempsey and Huw Jones will both make their first appearances of the season for Glasgow in Friday’s United Rugby Championship match away to Cardiff.

ADVERTISEMENT

No 8 Dempsey has been sidelined with a back injury while centre Jones has been troubled by a calf issue, but both have been named in the XV for the trip to the Welsh capital.

There are nine changes in total to the starting line-up from last week’s win over Benetton, with Scotland prop Rory Sutherland handed his first start after making his debut against the Italians.

Deon Fourie casts doubt over his playing future | RPTV World Cup winner Deon Fourie talks about his battle with a long-term injury in the latest episode of Boks Office. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV now Watch now Deon Fourie casts doubt over his playing future | RPTV World Cup winner Deon Fourie talks about his battle with a long-term injury in the latest episode of Boks Office. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV now Watch now

Namibian prop Patrick Schickerling is in line to make his debut off the bench after joining from Exeter in the summer.

Cardiff have won both of their matches so far – against Zebre and Scarlets – and head coach Franco Smith is braced for a tough test.

Cardiff Rugby Glasgow All Stats and Data

“We were pleased to record our first win of the season last weekend, but we know that there are still plenty of areas in which we can improve,” he told the Warriors’ website.

“Cardiff have recruited well during the summer and have started the season strongly, a start they will be keen to continue in front of their home support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also look forward to seeing Patrick pull on the Glasgow jersey for the first time this weekend. He has quickly bought into our environment and has trained well to earn his opportunity.”

Glasgow Warriors XV

1 Rory Sutherland (1)

2 Johnny Matthews (75)

3 Sam Talakai (2)

4 Alex Samuel (17)

5 Scott Cummings (127)

6 Gregor Brown (22)

7 Matt Fagerson (113)

8 Jack Dempsey (50)

9 Jamie Dobie (70)

10 Tom Jordan (52)

11 Facundo Cordero (4)

12 Sione Tuipulotu (C) (57)

13 Huw Jones (71)

14 Kyle Rowe (18)

15 Josh McKay (51)

Replacements

16 Gregor Hiddleston (11)

17 Jamie Bhatti (107)

18 Patrick Schickerling (0)

19 Richie Gray (117)

20 Max Williamson (21)

21 Euan Ferrie (22)

22 Ben Afshar (8)

23 Duncan Weir (151)