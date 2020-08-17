8:35am, 17 August 2020

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson has announced that Fraser Brown and Ryan Wilson will co-captain the club for the remainder of 2019/20 and the 2020/21 campaign. While it will be a third successive season as co-captain for Wilson, Brown assumes co-captaincy duties for the first time in his Warriors career.

Wilson, 31, made his Glasgow debut against Leinster in 2010 and has gone on to make 168 appearances for the club to date, a total which sees him sit fifth in the all-time charts, and also also served as the club’s captain on a solo basis in 2017/18.

Since returning from the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, he has been involved in every matchday 23 for the Warriors in both the Guinness Pro14 and Heineken Champions Cup, with his versatility across the back-row making him a valuable asset to the squad.

He was a key member of the only Scottish side to lift silverware in the professional era, starting the 2015 Guinness Pro12 Final at openside flanker.

Wilson’s new co-captain, Brown, currently sits on 98 appearances in a Glasgow jersey, having made his debut for the club against Zebre back in 2013.

Also capable of operating in the back-row, the hooker was a lynchpin of the Warriors squad that reached the Guinness Pro14 Final at Celtic Park in 2019, a run that included captaining the side for the 34-10 victory over Edinburgh at Scotstoun in April 2019.

Brown made his 50th appearance for Scotland in this year’s Guinness Six Nations, becoming only the fourth hooker to reach the milestone when he took to the field against France at BT Murrayfield.

“I’ve learnt a lot over the past few years both on and off the field while being captain,” Wilson said.

“Callum Gibbins taught me so much in the way he approached rugby and life off of it while I was co-captain with him and I’m looking forward to working with Fraser for the coming season.

“We have a great group of men and some incredible leaders in amongst them which always makes my job easier.

“I’m excited for the new challenges this season will bring and excited to experience and learn more as Glasgow Warriors co-captain.”

Brown added: “It’s something that I’m very honoured to be asked to do. Glasgow helped me build my career, and it’s a club I love.

“Not a lot changes for me as captain, to be honest. Your relationships on the pitch changes a little bit in terms of talking to the officials, but especially here you’re part of a group of seven or eight guys all looking to help you lead the team.

“We’ve got a chance over the next season or two to build and continue to challenge for silverware. We came so close at Celtic Park last year, and we want to be back up there again.”

Glasgow Warriors Head Coach Danny Wilson hailed the leadership qualities of the pair, saying: “Both Ryan and Fraser are passionate Warriors and hugely influential to the club both on and off the pitch.

“I have seen first-hand both with Scotland and in my time with the Warriors how well respected both of these men are and their leadership qualities. Their leadership styles certainly complement each other well.

“With a high number of international fixtures proposed during the 2020/21 season our co-captains and senior leadership group will be required to step up more often and I am confident Ryan and Fraser are the men best placed to lead the team going forward.

“I’m looking forward to working with both Fraser and Ryan over the next season and to continue to build on Glasgow Warriors success.”