United Rugby Championship

Glasgow breeze past Zebre to sit at URC summit

By PA
Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith walks the pitch before the United Rugby Championship semi-final match between Munster and Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Defending champions Glasgow went back to the top of the BKT United Rugby Championship with a comfortable 33-3 win over Zebre at Scotstoun.

The Warriors may be ousted from the summit on Saturday when Leinster play Munster, but with three wins from four starts, they look like they could be in the running once again.

Zebre beat a second-string Warriors 31-0 in a pre-season friendly in Parma, and had an outstanding 42-33 win over Munster in URC round two at the end of last month.

But, after a lively start here in which they were unable to turn pressure into points, they never looked like causing real problems for the home team, who have now beaten them in all 23 of their competitive encounters.

Glasgow opened their account with their first foray into the opposition 22. Zebre were penalised at the breakdown, Adam Hastings sent the kick to touch and from the line-out maul Johnny Matthews crossed.

Hastings converted to open up a 7-0 lead – the first of four successful kicks out of five attempts by the fly-half.

The crowd had waited nearly quarter of an hour for the opening score, but the second came along just two minutes later.

An inspired passing move from midfield ended when Kyle Rowe was hauled down just short of the line, but Glasgow managed to recycle and Jamie Dobie touched down in the right corner.

Zebre opened their account near the half-hour mark through a penalty by stand-off Giacomo Da Re, but Glasgow soon scored their third try when Huw Jones forced his way over for a 21-3 half-time lead.

After the interval, Jones exploited some slack defending to cross for the bonus-point score. Grant Stewart, on at hooker for Matthews, claimed the fifth from another line-out maul.

Scott Cummings and George Horne also crossed in the second half, but both were chalked off for prior offences.

Zebre enjoyed a modest revival as the sting went out of the game in the last quarter, but were unable to add to their solitary penalty.

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

La Rochelle hope to end their search for a new explosive winger by making a move to take Scotland and Lions ace Duhan van der Merwe to the Bay of Biscay next season.

Latest Features

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 13 minutes ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

So my take is that SA have a top coach who knows exactly how to lead the set up in pretty much all aspects. His players, coaching team, support staff, union and wider SA public are aligned superbly with his narrative and this doesn’t happen by accident. He set out his terms for the job before he started, so was able to gain all the control he required, and boy has he done a superlative job on the back of it.


No one is perfect, he makes mistakes and he has plenty of detractors. But make no mistake, Rassie is a world class operator and history will judge him so.

6 Go to comments
J
JW 24 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I have that effect on people. 😉

554 Go to comments
C
CR 25 minutes ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

You can’t replicate the passion of the Springboks. The history and the importance of the Springboks to South Africa is unrivalled. The only country that comes close is NZ.

6 Go to comments
J
JW 25 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Well I wouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth, no. I would try and understand how there is value in a competition whos stars only play half the games, then maximize that by giving great access to said stars.


The first thing I would look at would be the composition of all the squads and the value to european exposure for each, especially to recently promoted teams and those facing relegation battles. Some sort of system that favoured youth and promoted a more competitive spread of experienced talent. I'd seriously look at mimicking Champions League football for a good few months of the year, playing domestic games mid week, worked around jokers and rest of the world downtimes/league gaps.


I'm not sure what this has to do with NZR though?

554 Go to comments
E
EV 43 minutes ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Rassie is an extremely shrewd PR operator but the hype and melodrama is a sideshow to take the attention from the real reason for the Boks dominance.


Utimately the Boks dominate because Rassie and his team are so scientific and so driven. His attention to detail and obsessive analysis smacks of Tom Brady's approach.


He has engineered a system to find and nurture talent from the best schools to the most desolate backwaters. That system has a culture and doctrine very similar to elite military units, it does not tolerate individuals at the expense of the collective.


That machine also churns out three to five world class players in every position. They are encouraged to play in Ireland, England, France and Japan where their performance continues to be monitored according to metrics that is well guarded IP.


Older players are begged to play in the less physical Japanese league as it extends their careers. No Saffa really wants to see Etzebeth or Peter Steph or Pollard play in France or British Isles. And especially not in South Africa, where you just have these big, physical young guns coming out of hyper competitive schools looking for blood.


Last but but no means the least is the rugby public's alignment with the Springbok agenda. We love it when they win between World Cups but there is zero drama if they lose a game or a string of games for the sake of squad depth.


It's taken time to put it together but it has just matured into a relentless machine.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

They could though Ikitau is very effective at 13 on attack.

132 Go to comments
W
Willie 1 hour ago
Rugby Australia fire back at 'misleading and deceptive' Rebels

Being a KC does not bestow intellect as anyone following the Lehrmann defamation case will know.

I should know better, but I am willing to wage a jersey signed by Horan and Little that RA will not lose. Courts are reluctant to interfere with administrative decisions made by sporting bodies. Your wager can be that if RA do not lose you will never post another comment on this site.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think that was the figure that the RPA scuppered?

554 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No, it's not. It doesn't matter who is responsible for not sending the French national side.

554 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I meant a separate league. When I say "compete", I mean on the player signing/quality front.


You'd hope with their recent success of course that the game itself is growing as a result in France, that their will be a lot more local talent, and that the current talent will need to be pushed out somewhere else. Hopefully another league rather than a 3rd division etc.

554 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yep, almost as good as those blinkers look on you…😉

554 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It does, yes. Just like in the French example, the final is being played after the squad has to depart on its northern tour.

554 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Stop cheating. Stay on topic at least. 👏 So the egg in this case is the results? The chicken of course being France!


You are suggesting that France's indifferent results over the years bread a disinterest in overseas tours to the point where they were sacrificed by FFR? These results of course coming before the Top 14 took off.


With GD's topic, teams always sent B teams away, so that generated squad rotation, which lead to the league having no problem expanding to more games, but which meant a requirement and firming of sending poor teams away? Sounds like the product has a lot of areas for improvement.


And what it all mutated from is of course the famous laissez faire attitude?


Edit: (547)

554 Go to comments
T
TronBok 2 hours ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

As an outsider (different continent) I appreciate your insight, even if it sounds a "bit" bias.

Still an interesting point of view.....

Wow, some may say you spat the dummy, others will definitely give you a pat on the back.

Either way, that is what it is like, to a more or lesser extent everywhere. In every country, in every region.

Only real ragga passion, or/and extra malt will drive a fanatic supporter to share their Real Feelings. Right or wrong.

Boks Rule. AB's are LEGENDS.

This will never change.


When all were writing of the AB's before the Championship, most supporters in SA were concerned about the outcome of the result.

And rightly so.

As bad as the Boks were in the past, I certainly don't think the AB's will ever reach that low. Believe me, it Pains me to type this.


As for the rest, a sincere thanks for coming along....just kidding.

Raggas is definitely in a strong place in general when the fight for 3rd,4th & 5th place is just so unpredictable.

And yes, I'm taking a purely subjective view on the world rankings. And yes, completely ignoring the "official" world rankings. I'm just aligning my reasoning along the expressions of some x international players, and people who have clarity of thought.


Raggas Rules.

26 Go to comments
d
d 2 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Well rugby is pretty much the national game of SA and NZ, so the passion runs that much higher in the general populace; if either of these sides do poorly in the RWC the players do not relish returning home without the expected spoils!


It has its positive side, of course; the 2023 AB side was clearly a step or two below previous sides, but they managed to contend the final through sheer desperation.


Expectations do carry a heavy weight, which might explain why the Irish went home after the QF.

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You bracketed Tizzano with someone else and the two of them certainly didn't play half their minutes away to South Africa's best available team. Actually they didn't play any minutes against the best available Springboks.


Over a long season it would even out but when you know you aren't comparing like with like on such a small sample size the stats are of only limited value for decision making.

554 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

I'm glad somebody is ''understanding of the progress that's being made'' by Gatland, because I can't find anybody else thinking it. Choosing a bunch of kids who are third choice at their region in the hope that someone makes it is hardly a recipe for success. It's going to be another very long season in Wales. Another wooden spoon is likely. What will Abi's excuse be then?

1 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It's the type of resolve that can form champions. Was it a ugly win last weekend?

554 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Love those rose tinted glasses Hellhound, they look great on you! 🤪

554 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

They disappeared for the most part after the quarter final.


That pretty much typifies the new Ireland supporter. I'm with Nick though, it's probably more that they were soo good previously, it's just that winning has made them seem normal now.

554 Go to comments
