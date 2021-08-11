George Worth becomes Leicester Tigers departure no.18

10:28am, 11 August 2021

George Worth has become the latest player to leave Leicester in the last eight months prior to reaching contract end and the eighteenth to depart in total.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued this morning the club described Worth’s departure from Leicester Tigers as “effective immediately.”

The back, who has been seen in a number of different positions, made 62 appearances for Tigers since debuting against Bath as a 19-year-old in 2016, but has seen little action since Steve Borthwick took the reins.

Jacques Nienaber discusses the Springbok game plan

Worth spent the 2021 Super Rugby season on-loan in Australia with Melbourne Rebels for whom he made five appearances.

The 24-year-old then returned to the East Midlands where he was described as being part of the club’s pre-season training ahead of the 2021/22 Gallagher Premiership and European campaigns.

Speaking about the agreement with Worth, Borthwick said: “An opportunity has come up for George and, after discussions with him, we have chosen not to stand in his way.

“I’m grateful to George for his contribution to Leicester Tigers and, on behalf of everyone at the club, wish him well in this next chapter of his career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Worth added: “As a youngster I dreamed of playing for this club, so to have achieved over 60 appearances is something I am really proud of.

“I’ve seen tons of awesome people and players come and go, and now it’s my turn to move on.”

The extent of the surgery being performed at the former giants of English rugby is shown by the list of names that have departed Welford Road ahead of their contract end dates.

These include experienced flanker Luke Wallace who returned to Harlequins in May, while 22-year-old full back Tom Hardwick departed for French outfit Albi with the club he joined in 2017 stating simply that he is “no longer a member of the club.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentinian international prop Facundo Gigena has joined London Irish since being released in February alongside 83-times-capped Georgian hooker Shalva Mamukashvili and former Brumbies lock Blake Enever.

Kiwi back-rower Jordan Taufua joined French Top 14 outfit Lyon as a medical joker a month earlier while Scotland international hooker Jake Kerr joined Bristol Bears and Zack Henry joined Pau.

Powerhouse signing in the Harlequins packhttps://t.co/0nEmhzew3x — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 11, 2021

In addition, Tigers did not offer new deals to a further nine players whose contracts expired in June. These included Tomás Lavanini, Luan de Bruin and Johnny McPhillips plus front-rowers Ryan Bower and Darryl Marfo, back-rowers Jordan Coghlan and Sam Lewis plus backs Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and Ben White.

Leicester have balanced these departures with a host of new signings headed by fly half Freddie Burns.

Borthwick has also added Bryce Hegarty, Juan-Pablo Socino and Dan Lancaster plus forwards Dan Richardson, Eli Snyman, Marco Van Staden and Francois Van Wyk, as well as four graduates from the club’s academy.

Only two new faces have arrived at Sandy Park to date…https://t.co/aSAX5A1DcQ — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 11, 2021