Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
40 - 40
FT
28 - 15
FT
45 - 17
FT
17 - 24
FT
27 - 49
FT
Today
03:05
Friday
03:05
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
Friday
21:05
Friday
22:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
01:45
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Gallagher Premiership

Players to watch this Gallagher Premiership season

By Jamie Lyall
PREM PLAYERS XV

For all the tales of financial woe, the Gallagher Premiership remains one of rugby’s most coveted leagues, a bucket-list destination for players and supporters alike. After a mammoth World Cup season, the tournament revs into action once more this weekend, throwing up a new array of storylines and heroes in waiting. Here are seven players worth following closely.

Guy Pepper, Bath

ADVERTISEMENT

His class and character burned bright in a foundering Newcastle team last season. Pepper is a proper fetcher, ravenous in his pursuit of tackles and turnovers. He shattered the Premiership record for tackles in a single game with 35 against Saracens and only two players made more over the course of the season.

Guy Pepper has swapped the Northeast for the West Country this season (Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Pepper is only 21, but conquered significant injury strife in his fledgling career, at one stage having a pig tendon inserted in his foot to repair the one he’d damaged. Last year was a statement season, his coming of age in a team with little resources and no victories earning him an England call-up during the Six Nations.

Bath need to manage Sam Underhill and should get huge bang for their buck from the abrasive young openside.

Rodrigo Isgro, Harlequins

If you’re not a sevens follower, you might shrug your shoulders at the Argentine’s arrival in England. If you are, you’ll have practically fallen off your chair when the news broke. Isgro has been so irresistibly good on the HSBC SVNS Series for so long, with quadriceps the size of Christmas hams and a frightening arsenal of skills. He’s the reigning sevens world player of the year for the reigning SVNS league champions.

Argentina rule the skies in the abbreviated game and Isgro is their chief aerial weapon. He’s a breakdown monster, and melds his explosive power to keen vision and silky handling, scoring a heap and setting up plenty more for Pumas poacher Marcos Moneta. It’s a potent cocktail which makes him one of sevens’ most lethal operators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isgro was compelling enough to play for Argentina in the Rugby Championship and even make last year’s Rugby World Cup squad selected by Michael Cheika. How will he take to the 15-man game on a full-time basis? How will he adapt to the Premiership? It’ll be a fascinating watch.

Finn Carnduff, Leicester Tigers

The kind of all-action snarler the Tigers have been producing for donkeys’, since the days of the storied ABC club and beyond. Carnduff is Leicester born and bred, coming to Welford Road as a boy and later joining the club’s renowned academy.

He has skippered England’s Under-20 side to some exceptional results this year, a Six Nations title followed by a tremendous run to U20 World Championship glory in South Africa. Precious experiences against the cream of age-grade rugby, and more knowledge to add to his leadership supply. He’s an impressive speaker and a visceral presence on the pitch, his expletive roar when England bulldozed the South African pack to score a crucial try captured by the TV cameras.

Carnduff played six Premiership games last season, starting an East Midlands derby and producing a match-winning turnover at the end of a 100-minute epic at Newcastle. The pathway to the Premiership is not always straightforward, even for England’s finest U20 talent, but he should see plenty action this year and burnish his growing reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Wade, Gloucester

In a recent social media video where Wade was instructed to keep quiet until he heard the interviewer name a better try-scorer than himself, Gloucester’s new signing passed over Jonny May, Chris Ashton and Bryan Habana before finally caving on Shane Williams. “Habana, bro, you serious?” commented Louis Rees-Zammit, his fellow NFL recruit, the man he has replaced at Kingsholm and another name for which Wade kept schtum.

The winger’s try return is astonishingly good – 82 in the Premiership alone, placing him fifth on the league’s all-time list and 19 behind leader Ashton. Given he’s spent six years out of the competition, it’s some feat – a try every 121 Premiership minutes.

Wade returns to England after three years on the Buffalo Bills NFL practice squad and another two at Racing 92, and Gloucester need his wit, speed and nous. They have lost Rees-Zammit to the USA and May to France, and limped meek and rudderless through the league last year, buttressed only by their success in the Premiership Rugby and Challenge Cups.

George Skivington’s headline recruits – Wade, Gareth Anscombe and Tomos Williams – are all massively experienced and each will be expected to make a substantial impact. How dearly Wade would love to beak Ashton’s record. He’s a better finisher, after all…

Zack Wimbush, Exeter Chiefs

England and Wales are reportedly vying for Wimbush’s allegiance, and it’s easy to see why. The centre stands at a towering 6ft 6ins and produced some head-turning cameos for Exeter Chiefs last year. According to WalesOnline, no player across the URC, Top 14, Super Rugby or Premiership made more post-contact metres – an incredible stat, and a stark illustration of Wimbush’s physical attributes.

Born in Hong Kong, he can play in either centre berth or on the wing, and is expected to start the season at 13 for Exeter given Henry Slade’s injury absence. That would be a fabulous opportunity to nail down a starting berth, and further press his case for international honours in a regenerated team bursting with youth and pep.

Word is, the Dragons, Scarlets and Cardiff are all keen to lure the 20-year-old across the Severn, and Warren Gatland has been credited with an interest in selecting him for Wales’ autumn squad.

Waisea Nayacalevu, Sale Sharks

As sacrilegious as it sounds to downplay Manu Tuilagi’s greatness, Sale should get more minutes, and a greater impact, from the ageless Fiji skipper. Nayacalevu was one of the very best midfielders in the world last year, breathtaking before and during the World Cup on his country’s quest for history, and already looks ominously good for Sale with four tries in three pre-season matches.

Nayacalevu dazzled in the Top 14 for over a decade, winning the league and a Challenge Cup with Stade Francais, then another European crown at Toulon. Like Agustin Creevy before him, he totes a huge wealth of Test experience and leadership in his luggage bound for Manchester.

Sale continue to evolve their attack and with Nayacalevu’s scything runs and wonderous offloads, they will have the panache to compliment their punch.

At 34, there is almost nothing to suggest the Fijian’s powers are on the wane, but he has confirmed his stint at Sale is likely to be his last contract before retirement. Nayacalevu is box-office. Enjoy him while he’s here.

Tom Gordon, Newcastle Falcons

Only a few years ago, rugby folk in Scotland were licking their lips at the New Zealand-born scrapper and his potential in the game. Then along popped Rory Darge and rather stole Gordon’s thunder. The older flanker remains uncapped and left Scotstoun this summer to seek more regular first-team minutes.

He will find them in Newcastle, for sure. Signed as Pepper’s replacement, Gordon is a brilliantly abrasive openside, all anger and gusto on both sides of the ball, punching well above his 100kg weight. He’s never played for Steve Diamond, but if you were to sculpt a ‘Dimes’-style flanker, he’d tick virtually every box. The 27-year-old is a shrewd pilferer at the breakdown and a skilled link player in attack, as shown repeatedly in the pre-season match at Sale. He seems enthused by the fresh challenge and his appetite for work insatiable. “A revelation”, is how Diamond put it in his press conference this week.

Newcastle will be far more competitive this term than last, but will still require a lot of defensive shovelling. Gordon can change the narrative with his dynamism, turnovers and close-quarter carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

2

Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win

3

'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

4

Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

5

URC title-winning boss Franco Smith predicts this season's dark horses

6

Bidding heats up for lock-sized dual-qualified centre Zack Wimbush

7

Why South Africans are so sought after around the world

8

Five players who could light up the new Gallagher Premiership season

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'There's not a lot wrong': Leinster going for broke to avoid more broken hearts

After three lost finals and four semi-final defeats in four seasons, how have Leinster regrouped for the new campaign?

LONG READ

'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

There is Kiwi influence - and Australian oversight - on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

LONG READ

Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

As a Lions tour looms, concerns over the Wallabies' malaise are reverberating across the rugby world.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 22 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 22 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 25 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 30 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 34 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 39 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 43 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 44 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 45 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks handed good and bad news ahead of Wallabies Test All Blacks handed good and bad news ahead of Wallabies Test
Search