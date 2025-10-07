Full list of winners at French rugby awards as Jack Willis scoops top prize

A glamorous evening awaited players from the Top 14, ProD2 and Élite 1 on Monday, as the 21st edition of the LNR’s Nuit du Rugby took place, celebrating the best moments and players from the 2024/25 season.

The LNR’s ceremony featured several celebrities and recognised achievements in thirteen categories, including awards for Top 14, Pro D2, and Élite 1 Player of the Season, as well as the try of the year, amongst others.

Toulon’s outside back Gäel Dréan was the first to take the stage, winning the Breakthrough Player of the Season. The wing scored 12 tries to help Toulon reach the Top 14 semi-finals.

Alexis Levron and Hawa Tounkara were crowned as the very best performers of France’s 7s top division, the Super Sevens.

Montauban’s staff received the Pro D2 staff of the year award after Sébastien Tillous-Borde, Andries Hough, Antoine Lanne-Petit, and Johan Snyman helped create one of the most sensational underdog stories of all time.

To no one’s shock, Ugo Mola and Toulouse’s backroom staff were selected as the best of the Top 14, after guiding Les Rouge et Noir to a three-peat.

The French ‘Beep Beep’ Louis Bielle-Biarrey was honoured with the French Men’s International Player of the Year, his second accolade of the season, as he had already been selected as the 2025 Six Nations Player of the Championship. The UBB wing scored 12 tries between last November and the 2025 Six Nations, helping guide France to Six Nations glory.

In the women’s category, back-row Teani Feleu beat her sister, Manae, and Manon Bigot to win the women’s International of the Year honour.

As for the local club competition, Stade Bordelais Les Lionnes’ Madoussou Fall-Raclot was voted by her peers as the best of the season. The lock was instrumental in her team’s Élite 1 title retention.

Jérôme Bosviel was selected as the Pro D2 Player of the Season. The fly-half banked 236 points over the course of 27 games, leading Montauban to a shock result in the Pro D2 final.

Toulouse’s Jack Willis took the Top 14 Player of the Season award home, overcoming team-mate Thomas Ramos and Bayonne’s Sireli Maqala. The English international scored eight tries and completed 28 breakdown turnovers, playing a critical role in Toulouse’s Bouclier de Brennus retention.

The Awards List:

Breakthrough Player of the Season: Gäel Dréan (Toulon)

Best men’s Supersevens player: Alexis Levron (Soyaux-Angouléme / Baasbaas Sevens)

Best women’s Supersevens player: Hawa Tounkara (AC Bobigny)

Best Pro D2 staff: US Montauban (Sébastien Tillous-Borde, Andries Hough, Antoine Lanne-Petit and Johan Snyman)

Best Top 14 staff: Toulouse (Ugo Mola, Jean Bouilhou, Clément Poitrenaud and Laurent Thuery)

Match official of the Season: Pierre Brousset

French Men’s International Player of the Year: Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)

French Women’s International Player of the Year: Teani Feleu (FC Grenoble Amazones)

Social Engagement Award: Le programme Sport & Cancer (Toulouse)

Try of the year: Louis Bielle-Biarrey versus Pau

Pro D2 player of the season: Jérôme Bosviel (US Montauban)

Top 14 player of the season: Jack Willis (Toulouse)

Élite 1 player of the season: Madoussou Fall-Raclot (Stade Bordelais Les Lionnes)