World Cup winner Lewis Moody reveals heartbreaking MND diagnosis

Former England and British and Irish Lions flanker Lewis Moody has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disorder (MND) in an emotional interview with the BBC.

Moody, a Rugby World Cup winner with England in 2003, received the devastating news after visiting a specialist about an ongoing shoulder problem that wasn’t responding to physiotherapy.

A scan showed that the weakness the 47-year-old was experiencing wasn’t related to a neck injury but rather the muscle-wasting condition that claimed the lives of other rugby giants such as Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow.

Holding back the tears, he told BBC Sport: ‘There’s something about looking the future in the face and not wanting to really process that at the minute.

‘It’s not that I don’t understand where it’s going. We understand that. But there is absolutely a reluctance to look the future in the face for now.

‘Maybe that’s shock or maybe I process things differently, and once I have the information, it’s easier.

‘You’re given this diagnosis of MND and we’re rightly quite emotional about it, but it’s so strange because I feel like nothing’s wrong.

‘I don’t feel ill. I don’t feel unwell. My symptoms are very minor. I have a bit of muscle wasting in the hand and the shoulder.

‘I’m still capable of doing anything and everything. And hopefully that will continue for as long as is possible.”

Moody won 71 caps for England and three for the Lions on the 2005 tour to New Zealand. He was a member of the all-conquering Leicester side captained by Martin Johnson before joining Bath. Moody won seven Premiership titles and two Heineken Cups in 14 years with the Tigers.

Post-retirement, the married father of two teenage boys has devoted his time to raising money and awareness of brain tumours through the Lewis Moody Foundation.

Both his former clubs and the rugby community at large have been sending messages of support to Moody, who will undoubtedly tackle the debilitating effects of the condition head-on, given his fiercely competitive nature as a player.

The figures, trophies and awards tell you what an incredible player Lewis was, but that is only half the story,” said Tigers Chief Executive Andrea Pinchen.

“As an individual, his commitment to his club along with his warmth and passion shone through, which endeared him to teammates, staff and supporters alike. Always looking to help others, Lewis together with Annie have worked tirelessly through the Lewis Moody Foundation, supporting research into brain tumours and helping affected families.

“I know everyone connected with the club will want to pass on their best wishes and support to Lewis and his family in any way they can.”

Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney RFU said: “We are all deeply saddened and distressed to learn that Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

“Lewis represented England, the British and Irish Lions and his clubs Leicester Tigers and Bath Rugby with both brilliance and distinction – one of the toughest and most fearless players ever to don a backrow shirt in the game, earning the respect and admiration of teammates, opponents, and supporters alike all over the world.

“His contribution to rugby, both on and off the field, reflects the very best of our sport’s values.

“Our thoughts are with Lewis and his family and friends at this very difficult time as they come to terms with this diagnosis and I know the entire rugby community stands with them and will support them.

“We are ready to offer practical and emotional support to the Moody family in whatever way is needed and appropriate; and we encourage people to show their support through the fundraising initiatives now being set up and available through Go Fund Me.”

Lewis Moody sat next to his wife, Annie, during the BBC Breakfast interview in which he talks about being diagnosed with MND. Photo: BBC Sport.

For the time being, Moody understandably wishes to be left to process the news privately with his wife Annie, and their two sons, Dylan, 17, and Ethan, 15.

But he has welcomed the messages of support on social media that have flooded in from all corners of the globe.

“There will be a time when we’ll need to lean on their support but, at the minute, just having that sort of love and acknowledgment that people are there is all that matters,” he said.

“Rugby is such a great community.

“I said to the kids the other day, I’ve had an incredible life.

“Even if it ended now, I’ve enjoyed all of it and embraced all of it and got to do it with unbelievable people.

“When you get to call your passion your career, it’s one of the greatest privileges.

“To have done it for so long with the teams that I did it with was a pleasure. And I know they will want to support in whatever way they can and I look forward to having those conversations.”