France U20 survive Wales scare as Australia leave it late against Scotland

France U20 overcame a shaky start to defeat Wales U20 35–21 in Rovigo, booking their place in the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-finals in the process.

Despite trailing 21–7 inside the opening half-hour, the Blues reeled off 28 unanswered points to secure a hard-fought victory at Stadio Comunale Mario Battaglini.

France got an early foothold in the game through Baptiste Tilloles’ converted try with just two minutes on the clock.

But then it was all Wales for a period.

Sam Scott opened the Welsh scoring on eight minutes before Tom Bowen and Jack Woods added further tries, all converted by Harri Wilde, to put the underdogs firmly in control, leading to a deserved 21-7 lead going into the break.

The tide turned decisively in the second period however.

Simeli Daunivucu and Edouard-Junior Jabea Njocke crossed for back-to-back scores, both converted by the impressive Diego Jurd, to level the game.

A 20-minute red card for Wales prop Louie Trevett in the 59th minute proved pivotal. France’s power game eventually took effect, with Xan Mousques’ sharp finish edging them ahead before Bobby Bissu’s late try sealed it.

Jurd finished with a perfect five-from-five off the tee, and France’s bench brought fresh impact as they managed the final quarter with authority.

Meanwhile, Australia U20 kept their own semi-final hopes alive with a 34–24 bonus-point win over Scotland U20 in Viadana.

The Junior Wallabies were made to work for the result, with Scotland scoring four tries of their own, but it was Australia’s control at the set piece and power in the maul that proved decisive at Stadio Luigi Zaffanella.

Australia struck first through James Martens, but Scotland struck back via Freddy Douglas just three minutes later.

Nick Conway’s individual brilliance opened up a 10–5 lead on 15 minutes, but Scotland, to their credit, responded through Ollie Duncan crashed over to make it 10-10.

Lipina Ata put Australia back into the lead, the Aussies going into the break 17-10 cushion.

A converted try from Scotland’s Jed Findlay just after half-time saw both sides once again locked up at 17-17.

A yellow card to Joey Fowler briefly threatened to derail Australian momentum, and Scotland capitalised with a second Duncan try, converted by Isaac Coates, to make it 24-17.

But the Australians found another gear. Martens went over for his second before Finn Baxter powered over from close range to put his side back in front.

William Guilfoyle’s late score off a dominant maul capped off a relentless final 10 minutes. Scotland’s handling and invention in midfield showed promise, but they ultimately struggled to contain the Wallabies’ physicality.