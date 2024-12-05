France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

The French Rugby Federation have declined a request from New Zealand Rugby to play the third and final of their July Series Tests in the USA instead of New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the Top 14’s season schedule makes France’s top talent unavailable for international duty during the July Test window, it is thought that New Zealand Rugby see potential problems with ticket sales for a three-game series against an outfit lacking star power.

Taking the final Test of the series overseas to a market that rugby is eager to capture ahead of the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the USA has a clear upside, but it would of course deprive one of New Zealand’s major cities of an All Blacks fixture.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now

That’s a conundrum Kiwis need not worry about after France reportedly shot down the idea during a recent discussion.

French publication L’Equipe broke the story this week, stating: “The All Blacks will have to review their plans.

“As revealed on our site on November 26, the New Zealand federation (NZR) wanted to relocate the third and final Test match against Les Bleus to American soil in July.

“Motivated by economic interests… and the fact that France is travelling without its best elements (Premier league players and finalists will be exempt from this tour), the NZR had announced its intentions to its French counterpart on the sidelines of the recent Test between the two teams.”

It was a double blow for NZR, who watched their national side fall to a one-point loss against a full-strength France in Paris in one of, if not the most entertaining Test of the year, illustrating exactly what fans will be missing out on next July should France’s selected squad fail to compete.

“The French Federation informed the New Zealand leaders that it did not wish to play the last of the three Tests in July 2025 on American soil,” L’Equipe added.

One of the reported ideas on the table for the Test was to make it a double-header with England and the USA, an idea broached by USA Rugby who are eager to drive engagement ahead of the 2031 World Cup.

While the official 2025 All Blacks schedule release is expected shortly, it has been announced that there will be a rematch of the famous Chicago 2016 fixture in which New Zealand lost to Ireland for the first time in history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning to the scene of that fateful day against an opposition who have only furthered their status as global heavyweights with a series win over New Zealand on Kiwi soil and back-to-back Six Nations titles will ensure American fans get their All Blacks fix for the year. The All Blacks ventured stateside to play Fiji in San Diego earlier this year.

Also on New Zealand’s plate for 2025 are two home Tests against the reigning world champion Springboks, one of which is set to be held at Eden Park, putting a 30-year winning record at the famous venue on the line.

New Zealand will also face familiar Rugby Championship foes Australia and Argentina, with their Northern Tour set to also include Tests against England, Scotland and Wales.