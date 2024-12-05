Northern Edition

International

France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

Antoine Dupont of France lifts the Gallaher Trophy. Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The French Rugby Federation have declined a request from New Zealand Rugby to play the third and final of their July Series Tests in the USA instead of New Zealand.

Given the Top 14’s season schedule makes France’s top talent unavailable for international duty during the July Test window, it is thought that New Zealand Rugby see potential problems with ticket sales for a three-game series against an outfit lacking star power.

Taking the final Test of the series overseas to a market that rugby is eager to capture ahead of the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the USA has a clear upside, but it would of course deprive one of New Zealand’s major cities of an All Blacks fixture.

That’s a conundrum Kiwis need not worry about after France reportedly shot down the idea during a recent discussion.

French publication L’Equipe broke the story this week, stating: “The All Blacks will have to review their plans.

“As revealed on our site on November 26, the New Zealand federation (NZR) wanted to relocate the third and final Test match against Les Bleus to American soil in July.

“Motivated by economic interests… and the fact that France is travelling without its best elements (Premier league players and finalists will be exempt from this tour), the NZR had announced its intentions to its French counterpart on the sidelines of the recent Test between the two teams.”

It was a double blow for NZR, who watched their national side fall to a one-point loss against a full-strength France in Paris in one of, if not the most entertaining Test of the year, illustrating exactly what fans will be missing out on next July should France’s selected squad fail to compete.

“The French Federation informed the New Zealand leaders that it did not wish to play the last of the three Tests in July 2025 on American soil,” L’Equipe added.

One of the reported ideas on the table for the Test was to make it a double-header with England and the USA, an idea broached by USA Rugby who are eager to drive engagement ahead of the 2031 World Cup.

While the official 2025 All Blacks schedule release is expected shortly, it has been announced that there will be a rematch of the famous Chicago 2016 fixture in which New Zealand lost to Ireland for the first time in history.

Returning to the scene of that fateful day against an opposition who have only furthered their status as global heavyweights with a series win over New Zealand on Kiwi soil and back-to-back Six Nations titles will ensure American fans get their All Blacks fix for the year. The All Blacks ventured stateside to play Fiji in San Diego earlier this year.

Also on New Zealand’s plate for 2025 are two home Tests against the reigning world champion Springboks, one of which is set to be held at Eden Park, putting a 30-year winning record at the famous venue on the line.

New Zealand will also face familiar Rugby Championship foes Australia and Argentina, with their Northern Tour set to also include Tests against England, Scotland and Wales.

Comments

54 Comments
L
Leighton 17 hours ago

Maybe this tour should be canceled if the French are unwilling to send their top players. Might be a good time to give Scotland a chance to play three matches in New Zealand which they rarely get to do. Surely they would want to send a full strength team.

S
SadersMan 19 hours ago

The Clubs in France have spoken. They clearly don't need the $$$, as they operate the major Rugby meat market in World Rugby. That said, I see no downside for them playing in the USA. Le Bleh.


Due to isolation, NZ clearly needs to constantly seek revenue producing opportunities. Why else did we play that ill considered test v Boks at Twickers so close to the start of RWC2023? As an emerging potential powerhouse, the USA also needs the marketing opportunities. Thanks for nothing France.

J
JW 17 hours ago

They clearly do, they are in combined debt of 60million euros.


They could have made it a master stroke tbh, asking for 50/50 share and saying they would send an extended group with the finalists to America for the last game (and treat it like an exhibition and use most of them even though it will drop their performance).

E
Ed the Duck 21 hours ago

It’s gonna be a real sore one for nz IF they slip up next summer against France, just imagine the embarrassment after all the hand wringing, wailing and gnashing of teeth over the French squad composition…

J
JW 17 hours ago

You must be in a different universe Ed, I haven't heard anything like that.

S
SadersMan 18 hours ago

Yeah. I wouldn't be spouting on about a B team etc etc blah blah blah. I'm sure the ABs officials & players won't be. But fans & media? Well . . . .

D
DarstedlyDan 21 hours ago

NZ should just play a development team. If the French are going to f about, then their opponent should too.

N
Nickers 1 day ago

Given France's connection to Canada, that would have been a much better place to host a test.


Clearly France don't actually care about these games and probably wouldn't have done it, but it might have at least been tempting.

H
Head high tackle 13 hours ago

Personally I dont care who France are close too. This is NZs test series and has been denigrated by Frances actions. Time WR got it sorted

J
JW 16 hours ago

Yeah good point, it would have been a nice opportunity to test the waters with their Canadian fan base by venturing into America, unsure when they last would have done that.


They wouldn't want to do the Canadian thing legit though under NZ and USA's auspice, you'd imagine they'd want to do it on their own back and be the main attraction themselves, so I think NZR played it right.

B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

The boks have kinda made Twickenham their second home for this reason. Handy to have a venue you can turn to for some cash and eyeballs.


New Zealand needs to move closer to the main land. Isn’t there an island near the GMTZ they can colonize?

J
J Marc 23 hours ago

Maybe NZ should play in their neighbours pacific Islanders home for the first time of all....

J
JW 1 day ago

They could take the game to the Baltic? Isn't that were SAs old roots started?!

J
JW 1 day ago

Are France prepared to contribute to the World game?


Did NZR offer them a 50/50 split?

B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

The French don’t need to bend for anything. They’re in the drivers seat. This series/tour could get cancelled for all they care.


NZ might need to consider playing at a neutral venue like Twickenham or something. But even then, that would be a hassle for the frenchies. An extra ferry ride too many.

I
Icefarrow 1 day ago

Idk why NZR wanted the third test in the US to begin with. If they really wanted two US games next year, then why not have a two-test tour instead? Feels like a late proposal pushed by WR or investors.

J
JD 1 day ago

Clearly they need the money that the game would generate. Past AB matches in the US have been quite profitable.

J
JW 1 day ago

Uh, the article tells you who it was pushed by Icefarrow.

R
RugCs 1 day ago

They, NZR wanted it in the US because they fear that they cannot sell out stadiums in their own backyard, which is what happened when England toured there earlier the year. It will be very embarrassing showing and empty stadium to their investors.

H
Head high tackle 1 day ago

Why do you think? Money!!!!! It makes the rugby world go around and NZ struggles for money. Hardly difficult.

The French are a bunch of sooks. No wonder they dont win world cups. Refuse to send their best on tours and cant travel over two weekends and play tests. I cant see them ever winning a WC as they just do not prepare

