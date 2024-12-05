Northern Edition

International

World Rugby measures produce more bang for your buck

The Autumn Nations Series game between Wales and South Africa had the highest ball-in-play time.

Twenty-one matches fell under the Autumn Nations Series banner and, as usual with the end-of-year Test window, some of the matches were absolute crackers, while others had virtually been forgotten about and consigned to rugby’s equivalent of Room 101 no sooner had the final whistle been blown.

The new law trials introduced by World Rugby earlier in the year were rolled out in November, with the same aim of quickening up the game and reducing the amount of ‘dead’ time in matches.

Whilst official figures have yet to be announced, it seems that speeding up the time it takes to form a lineout or a scrum, amongst other measures, has had the desired effect.

Only three of the 48 matches at Rugby World Cup 2023 topped 40 minutes of game time and the average per match was just 34 minutes 18 seconds, while in the Autumn Nations Series just under a quarter of games (four out of 21) fell into that category and the average ball-in-play time went up by 8% (37 minutes, 11 seconds).

Increased ball-in-play time does not always make for a better spectacle or equate to entertainment, but the chances are you’ll get more for your money than stodgy, stop-start affairs.

ball-in-play time, Autumn Nations Series

Referees are often sticklers for following new law trials to the letter in the early stages of a competition/new Test windows, and, interestingly, three of the four 40 minutes-plus matches were in the first eight matches. Only one of the last 13 passed the ‘BIP’ barometer.

As a contest, Wales’ record 52-20 home defeat to Australia was as one-sided as they come and suffered as a spectacle as a result. However, it was the match with the highest BIP time over the Autumn Nations Series, clocking 42 minutes and 19 seconds.

All four of the highest-ranking matches were of a similar ilk. The ball was in play for 41 minutes and 14 seconds in Argentina’s 50-18 win away to Italy and France’s 52-12 win at home to Japan, while Scotland’s 57-17 rout of Fiji at Murrayfield clocked 41 minutes, two seconds.

In terms of entertainment, the two best games were arguably Australia’s dramatic 42-37 comeback win against England and France’s 30-29 victory against the All Blacks. The Ella-Mobbs Cup match ranked sixth for BIP (39 mins, 44 secs), while the Paris epic was down in 12th (37 mins, 15 secs).

Only one match fell below 30 minutes for BIP time (29 mins, 33 secs) – Scotland’s 27-13 win over Australia, which was anything but a dud.

It was a painful November for long-suffering England fans, meanwhile, who paid through the nose to watch three matches that featured in the bottom 10 for BIP time.

Arguably the worst game from an entertainment point of view was the error-strewn contest between Ireland and New Zealand. That ranked third-bottom for BIP time, at 31 mins and 54 secs.

Data source: Opta

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 31 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

👍

26 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

No better example of planning for the variables than in the spots I looked at [4,5 and 6] Chris.


During the Ireland series there was a brief crisis with lineout calling. PSDT covered the hole until Ruan Nortje arrived for the RC and suddenly the bleeding stopped.


That is top quality coaching - no fear.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

He means after the Nienaber hiatus SM.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rassie 65% up to 2019, 85% in his second tenure. 72% overall.


All great teams build a certain mythology around them, none more so than the ABs! I recall we only beat them at their best once out of six attempts with England, but the average margin was only 4 points.


So what makes that difference between winning and losing tight games?


Rassie has obv found the formula, just like Shag and Ted before him.


And in the process he is rotating a huge number of players in key positions. Look at the comp - where NZ have laregly been stuck on Sititi, Vaai and Scooter at 4, 5 and 6, SA are experimenting and still winning! That's no myth, it's rugby fact.

26 Go to comments
G
GG 39 minutes ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Probably more like beatable, instead of very beatable. This year, and often between WC cycles, Rassie roles the dice by mixing up his squads to build depth and also see how new guys go. When he gets to the ‘big’ games he tends to pick his main guys and a proper bench. What Hansen( struggle to refer to Sir Hansen, as I would then have to refer to Rassie as Meneer) should maybe comment on is the way the Boks are evolving and learning with Tony Brown on board. But always good to hear comments from ex coaches who are not accountable anymore

8 Go to comments
r
rf 48 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.6% this 2024 year - 11/13

26 Go to comments
G
GL 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

yeah but true

9 Go to comments
D
DJ 1 hour ago
Bok report card: All 51 South Africa players rated for 2024

Obviously very subjective so I'll only give you 49 out of 51 because 2 players ratings are missing...

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rugbypass & Rugbydatabase both record Rassie's actual win rate at 28/39, or 71.79%.


Your fake percentage of 84.61 adds to the smoke & mirrors & helps perpetuate the MYTH. And illustrates my point, exactly.

26 Go to comments
M
MK 2 hours ago
Tyler Ardron – Canada's demise is not all Kingsley Jones' fault

Jebb Sinclair also played Super Rugby for the Stormers

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes, no question. Shag needs to move on.

9 Go to comments
C
ChrisP 2 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.61%


All sports have uncontrollable variables which can change the course of games.


You have to plan to limit the amount of “luck” required to win closely contested games but even more importantly recognise those moments when they inevitably happen and be able to adjust in real time.


So, to your point, I’m sure Rassie wouldn’t have planned to lose to the ABs in the group stage but his ability to keep the squad motivated and believing they could still go on and win the WC (even though never done before) instilled a character and belief in the players, even in the face of adversity, that can’t be ignored.


Invincibility is a mind set. An idea that when a team goes onto the pitch in any game, they’re thinking “we’ll win.” You could see this in the Arsenal invincible team where players stood in the tunnel waiting to go on to the pitch, looked at their team mates and thought “yeah, we’ve got this.” (Even they got “lucky” against Portsmouth)


If you plan to limit the variables (something Russie does exceptionally well) and luck is on your side you win three in a row by one point. When you plan to limit the variables and luck swings to the other side you lose two games by 1 point each (Ireland and Argentina)


The top end of world rugby is probably the most competitive we’ve ever seen, South Africa, New Zealand, France and Ireland all playing exceptional rugby. Even teams like England, Argentina and the Aussies, despite their inconsistency, have shown they can still win playing classy rugby against the current top four squads.


In such a competitive climate, Rassie has used some old tricks, some new (you show me an international match where a winger has taken a line out throw) in the modern game to keep opponents thinking, adjusting styles (2019 - 2024) but also in the background planned and trained the basics.


Mostly though, yip, every single team faces uncontrollable variables but Rassie has built the character and belief in every player in that squad to think that no matter what, “we can win.” The instilled belief of being unbeatable. No one else is managing that at the moment.


Simple man management is often the hardest task of all (even more so with 51 caps)


Genius (whom I to say), but I think it’s a smidgen disingenuous to write that off as myth.

26 Go to comments
N
NT 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

AllBlacks could have should have but Boks did have.

8 Go to comments
T
TI 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

I love the “New Zealand should have beaten them.” part the best. Could, woulda, shoulda now constitutes an empirical argument.


Well, they lost two out of thirteen, both by one point, but they should have been beaten by another team, and all that means, they are very beatable and are beaten on regular basis.


Copium of such potency is the highest form of compliment.


He’s absolutely right about the point, that in an environment with one dominant team, other teams will inevitably close the gap in due time.

8 Go to comments
R
RW 3 hours ago
The 8 teams I predict will make Champions Cup quarter-finals – Andy Goode

World's best player, PSDT?

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

You can have Taavao to go with that other exAB Hodgman. Hows he going?

9 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

3rd...and thats irrelevant. Tupou isnt half what he could have been.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Another clickbait article for the Saffa fans to make the rest of us suffer their opinions

8 Go to comments
J
J Marc 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

But not the All Blacks....

54 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Robbed of the World Cup. Good grief Hansen, you’re better than that.

9 Go to comments
