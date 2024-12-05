Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ticket sales reach record-breaking 220,000

Women’s Rugby World Cup ticket sales have reached an all-time high with over 220,000 sold to date, meaning that already 50 per cent more tickets have been sold compared to RWC 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest figure, which is more than half of all available tickets, comes after a further 90,000 tickets were allocated in the November ticket application window in addition to the 130,000 that were sold during the pre-sale period.

So far, fans from 72 countries have applied for tickets, and there has been an equal balance of women and men purchasing tickets for the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup to date.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

High levels of interest in games such as England’s pool matches and the final, which will be held at Twickenham Stadium on September 27, have meant ballots were put in place to allocate tickets. 2025 will be the second time England have hosted the Women’s RWC after they first held the competition in 2010.

New Zealand triumphed over England in the final at Twickenham Stoop, while the pool stage and quarter-finals took place at Surrey Sports Park. Next year’s World Cup will provide a stark contrast in venues, which epitomises the growth of the women’s game in the past 15 years.

The next ticketing phase will take place from 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, February 25, and fans can register to hear more here.

Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, Sarah Massey, shared her excitement about the historic ticket sales: “The response to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 has been remarkable. England has a proud rugby heritage and a huge appetite for women’s sport, and this has been reflected in the demand for tickets so early on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Breaking records for ticket sales is just the beginning – we’re building towards a tournament that promises to be inclusive, entertaining, and unmissable for fans and players alike.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world to England next year to celebrate the pinnacle of women’s rugby in front of unprecedented crowds and create unforgettable memories together.”

Related The birth of a star: Santo Taumata - from Te Puke to the Black Ferns To say Santo Taumata burst onto the scene is an understatement. Picking her for a Test debut against Australia in 2022 in her first year out of high school and only three years after taking up the game, then Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said of the 19-year-old tight head prop “We might just see the birth of a star.” The Professor is rarely wrong and once again he’d found a gem. Read Now

Taking place at eight venues across England, next year’s RWC will feature 16 teams, an expansion of the 12 teams from RWC 2021 (played in 2022).

Six-time world champions New Zealand will be in search of a third consecutive title, and be up against Ireland, Japan, and Spain in Pool C.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Roses will face Australia, the USA, and Samoa in Pool A, and will play in Sunderland, Northampton, and Brighton and Hove in the pool stage.

Pool A features two out of the four teams who have previously played in Women’s RWC finals with England and the USA the finalists in the first two competitions in 1991 and 1994. Despite competing in all but one final to date, England only have one more title (1994 and 2014) to their name than USA, who won the inaugural RWC.

Canada, who played England in the 2014 final and are currently ranked second in the world, will meet Scotland, Wales, and Fiji in Pool B.

Pool D is the only pool without a previous finalist in it, but it features exciting teams such as Brazil, who will compete at the Women’s RWC for the first time and are the first South American team to have qualified, as well as France, Italy, and South Africa.

Hosts and current world number-one side England will face the USA in the opening match of the tournament at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on August 22.

Rugby’s most-followed player, USA’s Ilona Maher, could well feature in the tournament next year after confirming her move to Premiership Women’s Rugby side Bristol Bears with intentions to make the USA Eagles team following her Olympic bronze medal with the sevens team. Ashton Gate, the home of Bristol Bears, will be the venue for two quarter-finals and both semi-finals.