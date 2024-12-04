Northern Edition

PWR

Ilona Maher factor prompts Bristol into fixture change

Ilona Maher pictured signing her Bristol Bears contract at Ashton Gate.

Ilona Maher’s potential Bristol Bears debut has been moved from Shaftesbury Park to Ashton Gate due to “unprecedented demand” in tickets.

Bears head coach Dave Ward revealed on Tuesday that Maher could feature in the West Country derby against Gloucester-Hartpury at the beginning of January, although he stressed the club would be “stupid” to rush their new signing into action.

The match had been scheduled to take place at Shaftesbury Park on January 4 but will now be played the following day at Ashton Gate, home of the club’s men’s team.

It will give Maher slightly more time to earn a place in the matchday squad and provides Bristol an opportunity to cash in on her popularity by selling more tickets.

Shaftesbury Park has a capacity of around 2,000 but only 250 of that is seated and is dwarfed by Ashton Gate, which can accommodate up to 27,000 fans.

A statement released by Bears on Wednesday said: “Due to unprecedented demand, Bristol Bears Women’s West Country derby clash with Gloucester-Hartpury has been switched to Ashton Gate and will now be played on Sunday, January 5th.”

The match will kick-off at 12:45 GMT and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and RugbyPass TV.

Maher arrived in Bristol on Monday and has spent this week meeting her new team-mates ahead of the start of her three-month deal proper in January.

She will attend Bears’ meeting with Exeter Chiefs at Ashton Gate on Saturday before returning to the USA for a short Christmas break.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the move was confirmed, Ward said Maher would be provided with a fitness plan to work to during her time back in the States and a call would be made on her availability once she is back in the UK.

“She’ll be back [in Bristol] literally, I think either New Year’s Day or the second. We’ve then got to assess where she is,” Ward said.

“We’ll train Thursday and Friday and then we’ve got Gloucester on the Sunday. If everything goes perfectly, she could be involved in that Gloucester game.

“But it has to be perfect. I want to make no bones about it, it has to be really perfect.

“If not, we’ll have another look at her and then obviously we’ve got Exeter the following Sunday or even Leicester the following Saturday after that.

“The one thing we’d be stupid to do is rush her back in when she’s not ready.”

However, it is clear that Bristol fans are not prepared to miss out on the chance to watch the Olympic bronze medallist make her Premiership Women’s Rugby debut.

