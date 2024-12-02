USA’s Dubai Sevens ratings: Nia Toliver steals the show

USA began life without Ilona Maher, Alev Kelter, Spiff Sedrick and Co with an encouraging if mixed opening weekend of HSBC SVNS 2025 in Dubai.

Two wins from their first two matches against Great Britain and Spain were followed by back-to-back defeats to France as they fell at the quarter-finals stage despite topping Pool B.

But a squad featuring six debutants and only three players who had featured in more than 10 HSBC SVNS tournaments prior to Dubai recovered to beat Ireland 17-7 in the fifth-place play-off.

Fifth place gives Emilie Bydwell and her players something to build on and they will be hopeful they can take further strides forward in Cape Town this weekend. This is how the Women’s Eagles Sevens rated at The Sevens Stadium.

1. Ariana Ramsey – 6/10

The fourth most-experienced player in the squad despite Dubai being only her eighth tournament on the series, Ramsey was shown a yellow card less than two minutes into USA’s opening match against Great Britain.

Her team-mates rallied, though, to take the lead while she was off the pitch and Ramsey scored within a minute of being back on it to help her side to a 26-15 win. She crossed the whitewash twice more across the weekend, in victories against Spain and Ireland, and can be happy with her performance in the desert.

3. Kayla Canett – 6

Everything looked to be going right for the co-captain and her side following their victories against Great Britain and Spain. Tried to inject some much-needed impetus in the quarter-final defeat to France but found the going difficult against fired-up opponents.

Kicked four conversions across the weekend and can travel to Cape Town content with her overall performance in the opening round.

6. Alena Olsen – 6

No player kicked more from open play than Olsen, who put boot to ball four times across the weekend at The Sevens Stadium. That is perhaps a sign of the pressure the USA attack found itself under at times but the co-captain is an astute tactical kicker.

She was also her side’s primary source of restarts, USA regaining possession from three of the 13 she took. Olsen also kicked a conversion against Spain.

13. Sarah Levy – 5

Started up front in all five of USA’s matches in Dubai and scored the USA’s fourth and final try in their opening win against Great Britain.

Was part of a forward unit that struggled against France in the quarter-finals, but she was not alone in that. The third member of the squad who has played more than 10 SVNS tournaments, Dubai was her 12th and she will be better for this experience.

15. Rachel Strasdas – 6.5

Although she only started one match in Dubai, the fifth-place play-off victory against Ireland, Strasdas made a big impact in the desert. Only six players finished the tournament with more offloads than her five.

Dubai was only her second series tournament appearance, coming more than three years after her first, in Vancouver in September 2021. But her performance suggested that she could have an important role to play this year.

16. Jess Lu – 5

Another player who has had to be patient for her chance with the Women’s Eagles Sevens. Lu was on the bench for all five of USA’s matches at The Sevens Stadium and will hope to make more of an impact in Cape Town.

19. Kaylen Thomas – 7

The 20-year-old was one of the USA’s standout performers last weekend, starting four of their five matches and chipping in with two tries. Thomas highlighted her potential in the opening match against Great Britain as she swatted aside three would-be tacklers on her way to the try line while her side were a player light.

She did not start the pool-stage defeat to France but returned to the line-up for the quarter-final, in which the Women’s Eagles Sevens were overpowered by Les Bleues Sevens. Looks to have a bright future.

20. Autumn LoCicero – 6

Another player who played a supporting role in Dubai. The debutant will have learned from the experience though, and the memory of scoring her first series try – against Spain – will live long.

24. Susan Adegoke – N/A

Her only appearance in a match squad came in the dead rubber against France at the end of the pool stage. Adegoke will hope for more opportunities in Cape Town.

28. Sariah Ibarra – 7

A promising debut for the young playmaker, who started only two matches – against France and Ireland – but made an encouraging impact throughout.

Proved a reliable goal-kicker, finishing the tournament with four conversions. Ibarra also scored her first series try, in the quarter-final defeat to France. Also took the restarts when Olsen was off the pitch.

29. Hann Humphreys – 6

Another series debutant who wasted little time in crossing the whitewash for the first time. Humphreys showed her potential with ball in hand but was caught out a couple of times in defence against France. Far from alone in that, though.

32. Alyssa Porter – 5

Found opportunities limited and started only one match, the pool-stage defeat to France. Another who will have gained from the overall experience of her first series tournament, though.

33. Nia Toliver – 8

USA’s player of the tournament by a clear distance. Toliver looked totally at ease in her first series appearance, scoring her very first try at this level in the opening match against Great Britain.

A whirlwind of pace, footwork and strength, the 26-year-old finished the tournament with six tries, a total that only three players in Dubai bettered. Toliver also made the third-most carries (22) and third-most offloads (seven) as well as making five line breaks. As debuts go, it was a good one.