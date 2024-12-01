Australia and Fiji crowned Dubai Sevens champions after dramatic deciders

Australia and Fiji are off to perfect starts on the new HSBC SVNS Series season after triumphing in their respective Dubai Sevens Cup Finals on Sunday. The Aussies got the better of rivals New Zealand 28-24 in the women’s decider, while Fiji ended their title drought 19-5 against Spain.

Australia’s Faith Nathan told RugbyPass in October that Canada were probably “the strongest team” in women’s sevens before the new season. The Canadians were impressive at this year’s Paris Olympics, but fans still wouldn’t have been too surprised to see who made the big dance in Dubai.

There was a sense of déjà vu or familiarity about the women’s Cup Final with Australia and New Zealand meeting in another enthralling battle. This was the third Dubai Sevens Cup Final in a row that the neighbouring nations have qualified for, with the Aussies winning the other two.

With new captain Isabella Nasser leading the charge, Australia looked to make it five titles in a row out in the Dubai desert. But as is so often the case when these two teams clash on the field of battle, this match was both tense and thrilling as it lived up to the hype.

Nathan scored the opening try of the contest in just the first minute after slicing through two Black Ferns Sevens defenders. Teagan Levi added a try and conversion to Australia’s advantage a couple of minutes later as the women in gold seemed to take charge of the contest.

But Australia’s 14-nil lead disappeared quickly with Jorja Miller and Risi Pouri-Lane both running in a try each towards the end of the first term. The reigning SVNS Series champions still had the last laugh in the half though, with captain Nasser crossing under the sticks in the seventh minute.

The Aussies led 21-12 at the break, but it was a game of two halves really. Australia had dominated possession during the first term, and New Zealand returned serve with their own period of unwavering confidence, control, and composure.

Theresa Setefano and Manaia Nuku scored a try each as the New Zealanders took the lead with less than four minutes to play. But the match with plenty of twists and turns still had another surprise beckoning, with Maddison Levi scoring an intercept try to give the Aussies the lead.

That was Levi’s 15th try of the tournament which is now a record for the most by any women’s player in a HSBC SVNS Series event. Levi had drawn level with a record-equalling 14th try in the semi-final, and only needed one more score in the big one to stand alone.

Time wasn’t on New Zealand’s side in the end as Australia hung on after Levi’s effort in the 12th minute. Former captain Charlotte Caslick showed experience and leadership to help the Aussies close out the contest against their fierce rivals.

Australia finished first, New Zealand second, and France’s 15-12 win over Great Britain earlier on day two saw the traditional sevens heavyweights take their places on the figurative podium at the end of the season-opening tournament at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium.

In the men’s decider, Fiji showcased their attacking flair and skill to beat France and Argentina during the knockout phase of the competition. They had beaten last season’s League Winners, Argentina, 43-21 in a semi-final win that was more dominant than that score suggests.

But the biggest surprise of the weekend was undoubtedly Spain’s run to the men’s Cup Final. The Spaniard beat the All Blacks Sevens twice during the weekend as they charged towards their first decider in SVNS Series history.

Spanish players were in tears after their semi-final win over New Zealand, but they also knew the job still wasn’t done in the UAE. They wanted to cap off their first Cup Final with a victory, but waiting for them in the title decider was a Fijian side growing in confidence.

Captain Pol Pla opened the scoring for Spain in the second minute but Fiji began to control the possession battle soon after. Filipe Sauturaga and Jeremaia Matana scored on either side of the half-time break to give the Fijians a 12-5 lead.

Viwa Naduvalo ran away for Fiji’s third try in the 11th minute, with the successful conversion by Iowane Teba putting them in a prime position to take out the match with just over two minutes left to play in front of a party-like crowd.

There was some late yellow card drama for Fiji as Naduvalo was sent to sit down for two minutes, but it wouldn’t change the course of history as Fiji held on for their first Cup Final triumph for the first time in 22 tournaments.