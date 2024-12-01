Ilona Maher appears to drop club hint as RFU back PWR move

American rugby star Ilona Maher has hinted that her much-talked-about move to the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) league is going ahead after posting a video of herself boarding a flight to London.

The two-time Olympian – fresh off her bronze medal win with the USA Sevens team at the Paris Olympics – has sparked speculation that she could sign for a top PWR club such as Saracens, Harlequins, or Ealing Trailfinders.

While no club has confirmed her signing, Maher has reportedly been in talks with Gloucester-Hartpury and Bristol Bears.

However, her latest social media post has led to speculation that she may instead join a London-based side. On Friday she teased her return to rugby with an Instagram highlight reel captioned: “Is it about time I get back to the pitch?” before later posting a video of her boarding a flight to London.

A London-based side might prove more attractive to Maher than a West Country one, given it would potentially allow her to continue to further her burgeoning media career following her central role on Dancing with the Stars on US network television.

Given she would have to land in London no matter which club she signs, her eventual PWR club destination is still very much up in the air and she continues to keep her cards close to her chest.

Crucially, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed its support for Maher’s visa application which paves the way for her potential debut in English rugby.

In a statement given to BBC Sport, the RFU said it had provided a “governing body endorsement” for the 28-year-old’s application, citing her status as an internationally established athlete who can significantly contribute to the sport’s development in the UK.

Maher has 4.5 million Instagram followers and 3.2 million TikTok followers and is widely regarded as one of rugby union’s most marketable figures.

Her potential move to the PWR has been described as a major coup for the league and her social media presence is only expected to boost its appeal to a wider audience. Her global appeal and advocacy for body positivity through campaigns such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have made her a cultural figure far beyond rugby.

Maher’s limited XVs experience [just two caps for the USA in 2021] would typically make her ineligible for a visa under the international sportsperson route. However, the RFU confirmed that its criteria allowed an exception in her case due to her potential to elevate the sport in England.

PWR chair Genevieve Shore welcomed the RFU’s decision, saying, “We want the best players in the world playing in the PWR. I think the RFU sound like they’ve made a good decision.”

Maher has openly expressed a desire to focus on XVs rugby ahead of the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England and any move to the PWR would allow her to resume her XVs career in preparation for the tournament.

If Maher makes the transition to XVs and features in the USA Eagles squad next summer, her presence could add an extra dimension to the Rugby World Cup, particularly with the Red Roses set to face the USA in the tournament opener.

For now, the rugby world waits to see where Maher will land.

