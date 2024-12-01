Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
37 - 22
FT
24 - 31
FT
33 - 30
FT
24 - 14
FT
24 - 30
FT
34 - 24
FT
23 - 6
FT
20 - 27
FT
17 - 15
FT
17 - 12
FT
24 - 48
FT
65 - 19
FT
17 - 21
FT
17 - 25
FT
21 - 15
FT
22 - 19
FT
54 - 10
FT
29 - 15
FT
14 - 23
FT
9 - 6
FT
31 - 23
FT
14 - 28
FT
19 - 15
FT
22 - 17
FT
17 - 10
FT
50 - 33
FT
13 - 22
FT
17 - 34
FT
39 - 25
FT
HSBC SVNS 2025
Dubai
Today
15:05
Bristol Bears WomenHarlequins WomenSaracens WomenTrailfinders Women

Ilona Maher appears to drop club hint as RFU back PWR move

American rugby union player Ilona Maher watches the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on November 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

American rugby star Ilona Maher has hinted that her much-talked-about move to the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) league is going ahead after posting a video of herself boarding a flight to London.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time Olympian – fresh off her bronze medal win with the USA Sevens team at the Paris Olympics – has sparked speculation that she could sign for a top PWR club such as Saracens, Harlequins, or Ealing Trailfinders.

While no club has confirmed her signing, Maher has reportedly been in talks with Gloucester-Hartpury and Bristol Bears.

However, her latest social media post has led to speculation that she may instead join a London-based side. On Friday she teased her return to rugby with an Instagram highlight reel captioned: “Is it about time I get back to the pitch?” before later posting a video of her boarding a flight to London.

A London-based side might prove more attractive to Maher than a West Country one, given it would potentially allow her to continue to further her burgeoning media career following her central role on Dancing with the Stars on US network television.

Given she would have to land in London no matter which club she signs, her eventual PWR club destination is still very much up in the air and she continues to keep her cards close to her chest.

Crucially, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed its support for Maher’s visa application which paves the way for her potential debut in English rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement given to BBC Sport, the RFU said it had provided a “governing body endorsement” for the 28-year-old’s application, citing her status as an internationally established athlete who can significantly contribute to the sport’s development in the UK.

Maher has 4.5 million Instagram followers and 3.2 million TikTok followers and is widely regarded as one of rugby union’s most marketable figures.

Her potential move to the PWR has been described as a major coup for the league and her social media presence is only expected to boost its appeal to a wider audience. Her global appeal and advocacy for body positivity through campaigns such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have made her a cultural figure far beyond rugby.

Maher’s limited XVs experience [just two caps for the USA in 2021] would typically make her ineligible for a visa under the international sportsperson route. However, the RFU confirmed that its criteria allowed an exception in her case due to her potential to elevate the sport in England.

ADVERTISEMENT

PWR chair Genevieve Shore welcomed the RFU’s decision, saying, “We want the best players in the world playing in the PWR. I think the RFU sound like they’ve made a good decision.”

Maher has openly expressed a desire to focus on XVs rugby ahead of the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England and any move to the PWR would allow her to resume her XVs career in preparation for the tournament.

If Maher makes the transition to XVs and features in the USA Eagles squad next summer, her presence could add an extra dimension to the Rugby World Cup, particularly with the Red Roses set to face the USA in the tournament opener.

For now, the rugby world waits to see where Maher will land.

Related

Owen Farrell's Lions chances have nose-dived

Owen Farrell’s aspirations of making a fourth British & Irish Lions tour appear to be on shaky ground as injuries and his new club's patchy form cast shadows over his selection for next summer’s expedition to Australia.

Read Now

Go behind the scenes of both camps during the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021. Binge watch exclusively on RugbyPass TV now 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Un nouveau match de Elite 1 Féminine sur Canal

2

Le début d’une nouvelle aventure pour les septistes françaises

3

Denmark’s Valkyries come out fighting in first game for 20 years

4

Ellie Kildunne named World Rugby women's 15s player of the year

5

RugbyPass TV to broadcast Premier Rugby Sevens All-Star Tournament

6

Stacey Waaka receives another major award in NRLW before sevens return

7

Sevens greats Michaela Blyde and Sarah Hirini eye Warriors switch in NRLW

8

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

Comments

1 Comment
B
BC 2 hours ago

She needs to show that she is worth a place in a PWR 15s team first before thinking about USA and the World Cup where the Americans will be in a tight match with the Wallaroos to see who comes out of the Pool with the Red Roses.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

'Big nine' Cam Roigard may redefine the New Zealand backline but Scott Robertson has political and tactical quandaries to ponder.

LONG READ

Why the Wallabies' Murrayfield munching offered a worrying glimpse of the Lions showdown

Australian defence is not improving at the same rate as its attack, and Scotland's lethal midfield axis exposed the flaws.

LONG READ

18 debutants but Australia's core looking ‘more settled than ever’

A dozen players have established themselves as the heart of the Australia team through to the 2027 RWC.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
J Marc 18 minutes ago
Owen Farrell's Lions chances have nose-dived

The current flyhalf for Racing is ..... Lancaster son. Gibert who played a few minutes last year for France. If Racing had the Perpignan supporters, Lancaster dad would have some problems...

1 Go to comments
J
Jmann 21 minutes ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

It is a moot point. Mo'unga will return in 2025 and play for the ABs.

254 Go to comments
m
mc 31 minutes ago
Seven Springboks make World Rugby men’s 15s dream team of the year

Wiese is a fat useless prick

Love seeing him suit up for that reason, he's a passenger

50 Go to comments
O
OJohn 36 minutes ago
Joe Schmidt sets deadline on Wallabies coaching decision

Kiwis don't feel as threatened by the Irish as they do Australians

6 Go to comments
S
SL 53 minutes ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

For Scotland every year is a development tour. we've only had one 3 game series against a rugby championship team.... ever! Argentina in 2022.

9 Go to comments
S
SC 54 minutes ago
18 debutants but Australia's core looking ‘more settled than ever’

Schmidt’s biggest challenge, and I do not believe he has a solution to it in time for Lions tour, is that Australia have only 2 test quality props and 1 test quality hooker. Slipper, AAA, Sio, and the rest are simply poor scrummagers and, when a team needs to, can simply scrum penalties off them, field position, and points.

16 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

The July tours involving the home nations in a Lions year have always been nothing but development tours for those nations as their best players are unavailable for their country.

9 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

Yes. But will Razor give him the keys to the car v FRA & RSA next season? Esp with the Eden Park hx to defend.

254 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

But he didn’t. The Boks won it.

254 Go to comments
C
CF 1 hour ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

Ireland's ranking is really skewed as they proved in the match against the Aussies, only just winning......the French and ABs are better than Ireland right now.

9 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
Ilona Maher appears to drop club hint as RFU back PWR move

She needs to show that she is worth a place in a PWR 15s team first before thinking about USA and the World Cup where the Americans will be in a tight match with the Wallaroos to see who comes out of the Pool with the Red Roses.

1 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

With 5 SR teams the question is why do they need to pick players from overseas? and if you include Moana Pacifika then it is 6 teams that they have to pick players from looking at Ardie and the other who move to other SR teams? Surely Robertson can find 51 players that he can play with ala Rassie style.

254 Go to comments
S
SL 2 hours ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

The fact the July tests are a closed shop between NZ, Aus, SA, Arg, Wales, Ire, Eng and France means teams like Scotland and Italy have no chance to close these gaps. Resigned to tier 2 development tours where if we rotate our squads and lose we risk losing a ton of points. but hardly gain anything for winning.

9 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

No, have a good night

254 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 3 hours ago
Scott Hansen: How the All Blacks are building for the 2027 World Cup

Showing yourself up - resorting to calling me POS - and denigrating the heartland to boot. You must be a sad lonely loser.

21 Go to comments
T
TM 3 hours ago
Bulls leave Connacht with maximum points after red card frenzy

I hope that the bulls no 8 receives a lengthy ban . Disgusting despicable act of clear eye gouging. Totally unacceptable

1 Go to comments
B
Baksteen 3 hours ago
All Blacks Sevens end Blitzboks’ incredible reign as Dubai champions

dont get to read much about world rugby coach of the year. will have to catch up all about it at the awards next year

2 Go to comments
P
PB 4 hours ago
Scott Hansen: How the All Blacks are building for the 2027 World Cup

The defining difference being that Rassie has been building impressive depth in his squad of players, whilst maintaining an impressive winning percentage.


If he can maintain that in 2025 and even part of 2026, it will make the Boks very difficult opponents to dethrone come WC 2027

21 Go to comments
S
SC 4 hours ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

Apparently Johnny Sexton, Owen Farrell, Ronan O’Gara, Stephen Jones, Andrew Merthens and countless others were all failures as 10s as they did not win a RWC.


Add Jerry Collins, Christian Cullen, and a few dozen other All Black greats who played during the 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, and 2007 RWCs as worthless players since they did not win a World Cup.


It’s ridiculous to argue a player at any position was a failure if he he did not win a World Cup during his career.

254 Go to comments
D
DP 5 hours ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

Fascinating how Ireland are clinging on to 2nd spot.. clearly nowhere near the 2nd best side in the world. The 6N will show this I guess.

9 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Fissler Confidential: Willie le Roux will leave Bulls Fissler Confidential: Willie le Roux will leave Bulls
Search