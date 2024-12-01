Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
37 - 22
FT
24 - 31
FT
33 - 30
FT
24 - 14
FT
24 - 30
FT
34 - 24
FT
23 - 6
FT
20 - 27
FT
17 - 15
FT
17 - 12
FT
24 - 48
FT
65 - 19
FT
17 - 21
FT
17 - 25
FT
21 - 15
FT
22 - 19
FT
54 - 10
FT
29 - 15
FT
14 - 23
FT
9 - 6
FT
31 - 23
FT
14 - 28
FT
19 - 15
FT
22 - 17
FT
17 - 10
FT
50 - 33
FT
13 - 22
FT
17 - 34
FT
39 - 25
FT
HSBC SVNS 2025
Dubai
Today
15:05
British & Irish Lions

Owen Farrell's Lions chances have nose-dived

(Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

Owen Farrell’s aspirations of making a fourth British & Irish Lions tour appear to be on shaky ground as injuries and his new club’s patchy form cast shadows over his selection for next summer’s expedition to Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite crossing the Channel to join Racing 92 and being ineligible for England, the 33-year-old has remained a favourite to be selected for the tour down under by head coach Andy Farrell, his father.

Farrell’s first season in the Top 14 has been a bit of a mixed bag.

Video Spacer

Cian Healy chats to Brian O’Driscoll before breaking his record | RPTV

Cian Healy takes a walk down memory lane with Brian O’Driscoll, the man he will surpass this weekend as the most capped Ireland player ever. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Cian Healy chats to Brian O’Driscoll before breaking his record | RPTV

Cian Healy takes a walk down memory lane with Brian O’Driscoll, the man he will surpass this weekend as the most capped Ireland player ever. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

He has started eight of Racing’s eleven league matches under Stuart Lancaster but injury has kicked the brakes on his recent involvement.

His struggles came to a head against Pau, where he was hauled off after just 32 minutes, shortly after which Racing announced that the 33-year-old had gone under the surgeon’s knife for a groin issue, ruling him out for several weeks at least.

Owen Farrell Racing 92 Top 14 debut
New Racing 92 No10 Owen Farrell (Photo by Valentine Chapuis /AFP via Getty Images)

This setback will likely see him miss the opening salvo of Racing’s Champions Cup campaign at the very least, which kicks off next weekend against Harlequins at Stade Dominique Duvauchelle in the Parisian suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem for Farrell is if he’s starved of top-level Champions Cup games for Racing 92, then it becomes harder to justify his inclusion. He needs to return to European action as a matter of urgency, preferably in a Racing 92 side that goes on a decent run in the competition, which is far from guaranteed given their Top 14 struggles.

What also may have hurt his chances is that due to injury he has handed over club-kicking duties to halfback Nolann Le Garrec, and that was prior to surgery. Farrell’s goalkicking has traditionally been one of his strongest suits, but if he isn’t kicking for his club regularly later in the season, it will leave another awkward question mark hanging over the ex-Saracens man.

The time frame for Farrell’s return to the fray remains uncertain. His recovery will be closely shepherded as Racing look to restore him to action as fast as possible. Notably, he’s currently been listed alongside Demba Bamba and Hassane Kolingar as a long-term injury concerns by Midi Olympic.

Racing’s indifferent form certainly doesn’t help his Lions ambitions either. Like it or not, whether or not your club is competing for silverware at the end of the season is very much part of Test selection arithmetic. Although there is plenty of rugby to be played, Racing – who are currently languishing in eighth – don’t look like Top 14 title contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against this, Farrell does some major pluses riding in his favour.

Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell (L) the non playing England captain, is consoled by his father Andy Farrell, who is the Ireland head coach after their defeat in the Summer International match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Firstly, he has enormous credit in the bank as one of the most decorated and experienced flyhalf at Andy Farrell’s disposal. With the retirement of Johnny Sexton and Dan Biggar, only Finn Russell comes close to matching Farrell for out-of-out experience.

Secondly, assuming Farrell Snr takes three flyhalves [and that’s a big assumption], while Marcus Smith and Russell are shoe-ins, is there an obvious third-choice flyhalf? The Lions’ tour might have come too soon for Scotland’s break-out star Tom Jordan, while Ireland are yet to settle on a flyhalf. Rookie Sam Prendergast has impressed this autumn and seems to have eclipsed Jack Crowley in the pecking order, but he’s just three caps into his Test career.

Meanwhile, Wales’ Sam Costelow and injury-prone Gareth Anscombe both feel like distant longshots, not least given the national side’s dire 2024.

Thirdly, Farrell Jnr is a proven option at 12, which makes him an attractive pick if the Lions want to play with an additional kicking option in a ‘second flyhalf’ backline, as favoured in two of three Tests on the 2017 tour of  New Zealand, where Farrell played outside Johnny Sexton.

Farrell’s hopes hinge on his recovery from injury and rediscovering the form that once made him a talisman for Saracens and England. For now, his priority is clawing his way back to fitness and getting some solid game time for his Parisian paymasters.

Related

Clive Woodward names Lions Text XV of 8 Irish, 4 Scots, 3 English

The curiosity about Woodward’s preferred Lions XV is that three of his pack picks haven’t played a single minute of the Autumn Nations Series

Read Now

Go behind the scenes of both camps during the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021. Binge watch exclusively on RugbyPass TV now 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

2

Caelan Doris lets slip Ireland admission as Andy Farrell heads to exit

3

Joe Schmidt sets deadline on Wallabies coaching decision

4

Fissler Confidential: Willie le Roux will leave Bulls

5

Clive Woodward names Lions Text XV of 8 Irish, 4 Scots, 3 English

6

What the Wallabies have made of Joe Schmidt's reception in Ireland

7

Jake White: Be warned All Blacks, you risk setting a dangerous precedent

8

'Don’t believe any other sources': Steven Kitshoff's post-op message

Comments

1 Comment
J
J Marc 19 mins ago

The current flyhalf for Racing is ..... Lancaster son. Gibert who played a few minutes last year for France. If Racing had the Perpignan supporters, Lancaster dad would have some problems...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

'Big nine' Cam Roigard may redefine the New Zealand backline but Scott Robertson has political and tactical quandaries to ponder.

LONG READ

Why the Wallabies' Murrayfield munching offered a worrying glimpse of the Lions showdown

Australian defence is not improving at the same rate as its attack, and Scotland's lethal midfield axis exposed the flaws.

LONG READ

18 debutants but Australia's core looking ‘more settled than ever’

A dozen players have established themselves as the heart of the Australia team through to the 2027 RWC.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
J Marc 19 minutes ago
Owen Farrell's Lions chances have nose-dived

The current flyhalf for Racing is ..... Lancaster son. Gibert who played a few minutes last year for France. If Racing had the Perpignan supporters, Lancaster dad would have some problems...

1 Go to comments
J
Jmann 22 minutes ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

It is a moot point. Mo'unga will return in 2025 and play for the ABs.

254 Go to comments
m
mc 32 minutes ago
Seven Springboks make World Rugby men’s 15s dream team of the year

Wiese is a fat useless prick

Love seeing him suit up for that reason, he's a passenger

50 Go to comments
O
OJohn 37 minutes ago
Joe Schmidt sets deadline on Wallabies coaching decision

Kiwis don't feel as threatened by the Irish as they do Australians

6 Go to comments
S
SL 54 minutes ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

For Scotland every year is a development tour. we've only had one 3 game series against a rugby championship team.... ever! Argentina in 2022.

9 Go to comments
S
SC 55 minutes ago
18 debutants but Australia's core looking ‘more settled than ever’

Schmidt’s biggest challenge, and I do not believe he has a solution to it in time for Lions tour, is that Australia have only 2 test quality props and 1 test quality hooker. Slipper, AAA, Sio, and the rest are simply poor scrummagers and, when a team needs to, can simply scrum penalties off them, field position, and points.

16 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

The July tours involving the home nations in a Lions year have always been nothing but development tours for those nations as their best players are unavailable for their country.

9 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

Yes. But will Razor give him the keys to the car v FRA & RSA next season? Esp with the Eden Park hx to defend.

254 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

But he didn’t. The Boks won it.

254 Go to comments
C
CF 1 hour ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

Ireland's ranking is really skewed as they proved in the match against the Aussies, only just winning......the French and ABs are better than Ireland right now.

9 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
Ilona Maher appears to drop club hint as RFU back PWR move

She needs to show that she is worth a place in a PWR 15s team first before thinking about USA and the World Cup where the Americans will be in a tight match with the Wallaroos to see who comes out of the Pool with the Red Roses.

1 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

With 5 SR teams the question is why do they need to pick players from overseas? and if you include Moana Pacifika then it is 6 teams that they have to pick players from looking at Ardie and the other who move to other SR teams? Surely Robertson can find 51 players that he can play with ala Rassie style.

254 Go to comments
S
SL 2 hours ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

The fact the July tests are a closed shop between NZ, Aus, SA, Arg, Wales, Ire, Eng and France means teams like Scotland and Italy have no chance to close these gaps. Resigned to tier 2 development tours where if we rotate our squads and lose we risk losing a ton of points. but hardly gain anything for winning.

9 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

No, have a good night

254 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 3 hours ago
Scott Hansen: How the All Blacks are building for the 2027 World Cup

Showing yourself up - resorting to calling me POS - and denigrating the heartland to boot. You must be a sad lonely loser.

21 Go to comments
T
TM 3 hours ago
Bulls leave Connacht with maximum points after red card frenzy

I hope that the bulls no 8 receives a lengthy ban . Disgusting despicable act of clear eye gouging. Totally unacceptable

1 Go to comments
B
Baksteen 3 hours ago
All Blacks Sevens end Blitzboks’ incredible reign as Dubai champions

dont get to read much about world rugby coach of the year. will have to catch up all about it at the awards next year

2 Go to comments
P
PB 4 hours ago
Scott Hansen: How the All Blacks are building for the 2027 World Cup

The defining difference being that Rassie has been building impressive depth in his squad of players, whilst maintaining an impressive winning percentage.


If he can maintain that in 2025 and even part of 2026, it will make the Boks very difficult opponents to dethrone come WC 2027

21 Go to comments
S
SC 4 hours ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

Apparently Johnny Sexton, Owen Farrell, Ronan O’Gara, Stephen Jones, Andrew Merthens and countless others were all failures as 10s as they did not win a RWC.


Add Jerry Collins, Christian Cullen, and a few dozen other All Black greats who played during the 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, and 2007 RWCs as worthless players since they did not win a World Cup.


It’s ridiculous to argue a player at any position was a failure if he he did not win a World Cup during his career.

254 Go to comments
D
DP 5 hours ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

Fascinating how Ireland are clinging on to 2nd spot.. clearly nowhere near the 2nd best side in the world. The 6N will show this I guess.

9 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING What the Wallabies have made of Joe Schmidt's reception in Ireland Wallabies on Joe Schmidt's reception in Ireland
Search