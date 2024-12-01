GB and France have Dubai title hopes dashed by SVNS Series heavyweights

Great Britain and France have fallen short of what would’ve been history-making appearances in the women’s Cup Final at the Dubai Sevens. Neither side has ever made the big dance at the HSBC SVNS Series stop in the UAE, while Australia and New Zealand have dominated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia have been a force to be reckoned with on the SVNS Series since it began, with their past successes including four consecutive title triumphs in Dubai from 2021 to 2023. New Zealand have also been victorious, having won five of eight events from 2012 to 2019.

Try-scoring machine Faith Nathan from Australia told RugbyPass at the Rugby Australia Awards in October that Canada were the “strongest team” in women’s sevens. It was a bold but fair statement considering Team Canada’s run to an Olympic medal at the Paris Games.



But, as is often the case in women’s sevens, most fans would’ve considered Australia and New Zealand to be the pre-tournament favourites. Both sides impressed during the two-day event at The Sevens Stadium, and it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see them qualify for the Cup Final.

Maddison Levi scored a record-equalling 14 tries as Australia booked their spot in the big dance with a commanding 35-7 win over Great Britain. GB had never won a women’s semi-final on the SVNS Series, and their hopes of an upset were quickly dashed by a clinical Aussie outfit.

Nathan scored in the third minute which set the tone for the match. Teagan Levi scored a couple of minutes later, and then it was the Maddi Levi show with the try-scoring phenomenon running in a quick double with a try on either side of the half-time break.

Great Britain hit back through Grace Crompton, who got the better of a valiant tackle attempt from Maddison Levi, but another Australian try to Charlotte Caslick capped off a big win for the women in gold who were brilliant during their run to the decider in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

They finished with a +106 points differential after three pool stage matches, and they carried that form into the knockout rounds where they got the better of Olympic silver medallists Canada 39-nil with Levi starring in that fixture as well.

As for the other semi-final, New Zealand booked their place in the final four with an emphatic 33-12 win over Ireland on Sunday morning. France would meet the Kiwis in the semis – a side who troubled the Black Ferns Sevens on a handful of occasions last season.

But the New Zealanders made their mark with Risi Pouri-Lane, Jorja Miller, and Sarah Hirini (double) all getting on the scoresheet. Valentine Lothoz and Hawa Tounkara scored a try each for France but it was a fairly one-sided victory as the Black Ferns triumphed 28-14.

The Trans-Tasman neighbours had met in the previous two Dubai Sevens Cup Finals, with the Aussies winning 26-19 both times. New Zealand’s unbeaten run of more than 40 matches was brought to an abrupt end in last year’s decider.

ADVERTISEMENT