Ireland player ratings | 2024 Autumn Nations Series

It wasn’t a clean sweep November for Andy Farrell’s Ireland but they can take pride in how they fought through adversity to finish with three wins from four in their Autumn Nations Series.

Their attack certainly wasn’t as threatening or as polished as it was for the guts of two years, as the opposition seemed to have worked out their multi-faceted approach and a refresh is definitely needed in that department.

However, the general cloak of despair that existed outside the squad following the series-opening loss to New Zealand was ill-founded. Despite their wounding level of turnovers in possession and the bad habit of conceding three-point-costing penalties, Ireland haven’t forgotten how to win ugly.

There were accusations that Farrell was too conservative in 2024 in not evolving his squad, but he ultimately cast that perception aside by blooding four new players this past month with Sam Prendergast and Gus McCarthy the pick of these rookies.

It was October 23 when the British and Irish Lions-bound head coach originally announced an Ireland group of 35 with five trainees along for the ride. Of the 40 – 23 forwards and 17 backs – 22 players went on to be November starters, 11 more were capped off the bench with just seven left redundant and without any game time.

What was particularly evident in selection was Farrell’s reliance on a core of forwards – of the seven players that started all four matches, just one was a back and the other six were part of the pack. Two of those players, Tadhg Beirne and new skipper Caelan Doris, played all 320 minutes, as did winger Mack Hansen. Here are the RugbyPass Autumn Nations Series Ireland player ratings:

FULL-BACK (2)

Hugo Keenan – 5

3 starts, 240 mins: The dropped ball at the try line just minutes into the Australian match encapsulated a series where his usual precision didn’t materialise. His averageness was one reason why the Irish attack didn’t sparkle.

Jamie Osborne – 4

1 start + 2 runs as sub, 55 mins: Two limited bench selections evolved into a full-back start against Fiji that ended prematurely with a groin injury. A real pity as it stemmed his potential to kick on from his summer breakthrough.

WING (5)

Mack Hansen – 5

4 starts, 320 mins (3 tries): One of three players – and the only back – to play every single minute of the series, his package wasn’t a glittering highlights reel. Two tries against Fiji massaged his strike rate.

James Lowe – 4

3 starts, 240 mins: For a player with the status of a World Rugby dream team 2024 pick, his collection of November performances left much to be desired. Too many errors and a lack of scary threat in the opposition 22.

Jacob Stockdale – 4

1 start, 50 mins: Club form suggested he could have/should have been considered for the earlier matches but he got his chance against Fiji. Tried hard but didn’t get the breaks and it all sadly ended in a cruel hamstring injury.

Calvin Nash – No rating

0 mins: A starter in the two tour matches in South Africa, he didn’t get a November sniff due to Hansen’s return, Has much to do over the winter at Munster to rise back up the pecking order.

Shayne Bolton – No rating

0 mins: One of the five training picks added to the official squad of 35, the uncapped rookie didn’t shake things up like capped trainees Thomas Clarkson and McCarthy but hopefully the experience will stand to him.

CENTRE (4)

Bundee Aki – 4.5

3 starts, 208 mins (1 try): Excellent against Fiji but what he produced in his bigger two fixtures lacked impact, especially against New Zealand after which he was dropped from the XV.

Robbie Henshaw – 6

3 starts, 191 mins: His team’s best midfielder over the series, hard yards were his calling card which was an important contribution with the attack lacking the penetration typical of Farrell’s Ireland.

Garry Ringrose – 5

2 starts + 1 run as sub, 176 mins: His lack of on-ball reward typified his team’s front foot struggles while his defence was dented by the missed tackle that gave Argentina their try.

Stuart McCloskey – 4

1 run as sub, 32 mins: With the three main centres all available, he was reduced to a cameo versus the Fijians where he wasn’t precise enough in his actions.

OUT-HALF (3)

Jack Crowley – 5.5

2 starts + 1 run as sub, 134 mins (1 try, 2 pens, 1 drop goal, 4 cons): Losing the 10 shirt against Australia made headlines but he did well in his sub cameo. Should be remembered Ireland were ahead when hooked against the All Blacks and he also gave them enough of a score before exiting against Argentina.

Sam Prendergast – 5.5

2 starts + 1 run as sub, 154 mins (1 pen, 6 cons): No one would have predicted the debut-maker would play as much as his did. There were errors, of course, and a naïve dice in the foul play bunker in his first start, but he rolled with his adverse moments and came out much the better for it.

Ciaran Frawley – 4

2 runs as sub, 74 mins: Listed at out-half as this was his error-riddled position off the bench against the All Blacks. Better as full-back sub versus Fiji, his presence had a calming effect on Prendergast. In general, though, didn’t move things on from his summer drop goal exploits.

SCRUM-HALF (3)

Jamison Gibson-Park – 4.5

3 starts, 214 mins: A prime reason why the previously clinical Ireland attack had only that early two-try purple patch against the Pumas to swoon over. His tempo and passing wasn’t where it consistently needed to be for a World Rugby dream team pick.

Craig Casey – 6

1 start + 2 runs as sub, 100 mins (1 try, 1 con): His best block of appearances in a Test jersey. Excellent when starting against Fiji and an all-important game changer off the bench versus the Australians.

Conor Murray – 3

2 runs as sub, 36 mins: Ran canny attack lines in South Africa, suggesting there was life yet in his stellar Test career, but two inadequate November cameos now indicate the opposite.

LOOSEHEAD (4)

Andrew Porter – 5

4 starts, 256 mins: We could be cruel and say his high point came in the opening play against New Zealand when he charged down ball and celebrated to the crowd like a demented American footballer. For whatever reason, his series didn’t ignite.

Tom O’Toole – 4.5

3 runs as sub, 60 mins: Featured on both sides of the scrum, with his final run against the Aussies his best audition. Still has a way to go, though, to fully convince he is a real Test-level deal.

Cian Healy – 4

3 runs as sub, 32 mins: No one would begrudge his all-time Ireland caps record but, sentiment aside, his contribution was limited in terms of minutes and overall impact.

Jack Boyle – No rating

0 mins: Another of the trainees, the expectancy is that he has now had his eyes opened to what is required and can get his skates on back at Leinster and be a credible option for a 2025 Test debut.

HOOKER (4)

Ronan Kelleher – 6

3 starts + 1 run as sub, 194 mins (1 try): He isn’t the all-court Dan Sheehan, who is clearly another level up, but he can be satisfied with what he generally contributed.

Gus McCarthy – 8

1 start + 1 run as sub, 93 mins (2 tries): The rookie made Test rugby look easy with what he clinically produced against Fiji and Australia. Incredible way to start an international career.

Rob Herring – 3

2 runs as sub, 39 mins – Ireland’s bench was collectively shy of impetus in the opening weeks, the part of the series which the rusty 34-year-old was involved in before slipping out of contention.

Dave Heffernan – No rating

0 mins: Without a cap since a fleeting few minutes off the bench in the 2022 series opener in New Zealand, we might not see the 33-year-old again as McCarthy’s breakthrough has reshaped the hooker outlook.

TIGHTHEAD (3)

Finlay Bealham – 4.5

4 starts, 223 mins: Similar to hooker where Kelleher isn’t Sheahan, Bealham certainly is no Tadhg Furlong. A solid but not a destructive scrummager, his issue in not featuring brightly enough on the ball was laid bare against the Aussies.

Thomas Clarkson – 6

2 runs as sub, 64 mins: His unexpected emergence was one of the month’s good news story. The trainee pick wasn’t touted for a debut but now has two credible caps and every incentive to thrive back at Leinster.

Tadhg Furlong – No rating

0 mins: Hamstring problem left him sidelined, raising the question would Ireland have been better served by having a second rookie other than Clarkson involved for the month to see what is required internationally.

SECOND ROW (3)

Joe McCarthy – 5

4 starts, 262 mins (1 try): Has definitely become a Farrell favourite in terms of selection but his game-to-game influence isn’t yet consistent enough when you consider his yo-yo November.

James Ryan – 5.5

3 starts, 186 mins: A more ridged operator compared to the X-factor McCarthy is capable of, he toiled in some awkward situations and was reliable when standing up defensively.

Iain Henderson – 4.5

3 runs as sub, 77 mins: Was poised for a much lower rating with ineffective cameos versus the All Blacks and the Pumas, but he finally clicked against the Wallabies.

FLANKER (8)

Tadhg Beirne – 8

4 starts, 320 mins: A class act who seemed to have that bit more about him when stationed at lock rather than blindside. No wonder he was named with Doris as the two Irish forwards in the World Rugby dream XV.

Josh van der Flier – 7.5

4 starts, 283 mins (3 tries): His eye for the try line was a real treat to watch and his work rate was at a level that his team most definitely benefitted from, especially when eventually edging past Australia.

Peter O’Mahony – 5.5

3 runs as sub, 49 mins: Took great delight in helping Ireland bank their two three-point wins, adding to the sense that this may well be his last season involved.

Cormac Izuchukwu – 5

1 start, 51 mins: Super to see him getting a debut at the age of 24 but will need to become more energetic in his performance to build on that breakthrough.

Cian Prendergast – 5

1 run as sub, 32 mins: Had the memory of a lifetime getting on the same Test pitch as his brother Sam in the Fijian match, but that was the ceiling of his November.

Ryan Baird – 4

1 run as sub, 3 mins: Concussion unhappily ended his opportunity against Argentina, meaning this was another block of Test fixtures where we were left frustrated that his Leinster excellence didn’t cross over.

Nick Timoney – No rating

0 mins: Good enough to start against Fiji two years ago in his last rodeo, he was overlooked this time around which must have been so frustrating for him.

Alex Kendellen – No rating

0 mins: The last of the five trainees, he never came into selection consideration.

No8 (1)

Caelan Doris – 8

4 starts, 320 mins (2 tries): Ultimately enhanced his reputation. Would have been easy for his form to drop off in adjusting to the demands of being a new captain, but he kept the head and his standards high despite the general lack of Irish polish.

Ratings index: 10/10 – Perfect, 9. Exceptional, 8. Very good, 7. Good, 6. Satisfying, 5. Average, 4. Insufficient, 3. Bad, 2. Very bad, 1. Terrible, 0. Unacceptable.