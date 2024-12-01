Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
17 - 21
FT
17 - 25
FT
21 - 15
FT
22 - 19
FT
54 - 10
FT
29 - 15
FT
14 - 23
FT
9 - 6
FT
31 - 23
FT
14 - 28
FT
19 - 15
FT
22 - 17
FT
17 - 10
FT
50 - 33
FT
13 - 22
FT
17 - 34
FT
39 - 25
FT
21 - 13
FT
HSBC SVNS 2025
Cape Town
Tomorrow
15:00
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:00
Sevens

New Australia captain’s inspiring message after Dubai Sevens triumph

Australia's players celebrate on the podium after winning the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women's final rugby match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on December 1, 2024. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

New Australia women’s sevens captain Isabella Nasser insisted with a smile that “the best is yet to come” for the team after their title triumph at the Dubai Sevens. Australia were practically flawless throughout the event, which included a tight 28-24 win over New Zealand in the Final.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 2021 to 2023, the Aussies won four consecutive Cup Finals at the HSBC SVNS Stop in the UAE, which saw them take on New Zealand in the big dance twice. As the women in gold looked to stretch their era of dominance into a fifth tournament, they’d need to beat their fierce rivals again.

Defending overall SVNS Series champions Australia started the 2025 season with an utterly relentless 52-nil win over China before claiming big wins over Fiji and Ireland. They only conceded 12 points across those three games as they finished with +106 points differential.

Video Spacer

Spiff Sedrick talks us through that incredible Olympic Bronze winning try | RPTV

Alex Sedrick talks Finn Morton through the moment the USA Women’s rugby team won bronze at the Paris Olympics. Watch comprehensive Women’s rugby coverage on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Spiff Sedrick talks us through that incredible Olympic Bronze winning try | RPTV

Alex Sedrick talks Finn Morton through the moment the USA Women’s rugby team won bronze at the Paris Olympics. Watch comprehensive Women’s rugby coverage on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

The Australians continued their series of statement performances with a 39-nil demolition of Olympic medallists Canada in the quarters and a 35-7 win over Great Britain in their semi-final. But their biggest challenge was yet to come after New Zealand’s 14-point win over France.

Faith Nathan and Teagan Levi scored early tries for Australia, but the Black Ferns Sevens struck back through Jorja Miller and Risi Pouri-Lane. Captain Nasser scored just before the half-time break, but the Kiwis would soon take the lead after two quick tries during the second term.

In a blockbuster Cup Final that lived up to the hype, try-scoring phenomenon Maddison Levi – who scored a women’s SVNS Series record 15 five-pointers across the two-day event – intercepted a Jazmin Felix-Hotham pass to score what ended up being the match-winner with two minutes left.

“It’s pretty incredible, I’m sort of lost for words with how I feel right now. I’m on the verge of tears but also laughing and so happy, so proud of the girls and how they showed up tonight and the rest of the tournament,” Nasser, who was announced last week as the team’s new captain, said on the RugbyPass TV broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just have such a tight-knit group, The young ones really showed up today, and I’m sure they will the rest of the season. We’ve got such a young, mature group so the best is yet to come so I’m super excited.

“The Black Ferns are always such a hard team to verse; they always show up and it’s always such a good rivalry. They’re such good sport and they’re my favourite team to verse both on and off the field.

Related

Australia and Fiji crowned Dubai Sevens champions after dramatic deciders

Australia and Fiji are off to perfect starts on the new HSBC SVNS Series season after triumphing in their respective Dubai Sevens Cup Finals on Sunday.

Read Now

“I’m really, really proud of my girls and also such a great game with the Black Ferns.”

It’s a perfect start to the new SVNS Series season as the reigning champions look to set the tone early for what they hope is another ascent to the top of the sevens world. Australia took a maximum of 20 points out of the event as they sit on top of the women’s standings after round one.

As for Australia’s men’s side, they weren’t quite as successful as they were left to settle for seventh after bowing out in the quarters. They fell to last season’s League Winners Argentina 22-20, with a missed conversion proving the difference between a loss and golden point.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with Henry Paterson leading the way, the Aussies rallied in their final match of the tournament against a Great Britain outfit that looks to be growing in confidence. Henry Palmer scored the opener for Australia before GB piled on 12 unanswered points to round out the half.

2024 Australia U20 backrower Aden Ekanayake scored about 15 seconds into the second half to help the men’s team reduce the deficit. In the end, Paterson’s try in the 13th minute was a differencemaker as they emerged victorious 17-12.

Recommended

Ilona Maher appears to drop club hint as RFU back PWR move

Spain sink All Blacks Sevens again to qualify for first SVNS Series Final

World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

GB and France have Dubai title hopes dashed by SVNS Series heavyweights

HSBC SVNS Perth takes place on 24-26 January at HBF Park. Plan your ultimate rugby weekend in Western Australia with the help of flexible travel packages including tickets and accommodation. Buy Now or Find Out More.  

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Krissy Scurfield's bittersweet Olympics: ‘The most challenging time of my career’

2

Un nouveau match de Elite 1 Féminine sur Canal

3

Denmark’s Valkyries come out fighting in first game for 20 years

4

Ellie Kildunne named World Rugby women's 15s player of the year

5

Celtic Challenge 2024/25 fixtures revealed

6

'There was no headbutt': Exonerated Poppy Cleall speaks out

7

State of Play: Women’s Rugby in New Zealand in 2024

8

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

From South African supremacy to Welsh woes, an in-depth look at how each team developed - or regressed - during November.

LONG READ

Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Australia may be annoyed after a narrow defeat in Ireland, but their displays bolster hope for the 2025 Lions series.

LONG READ

Will Joe Schmidt provide the Christmas gift Australian fans crave?

The Wallaby supremo is only signed up through to 2025, but how the Aussie rugby community would love him to stay for the home World Cup two years later.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 59 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 12 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Stormers remove two World Cup-winning Boks from Champions Cup squad Stormers remove two World Cup-winning Boks from Champions Cup squad
Search