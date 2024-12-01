Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
37 - 22
FT
24 - 31
FT
33 - 30
FT
24 - 14
FT
24 - 30
FT
34 - 24
FT
23 - 6
FT
20 - 27
FT
17 - 15
FT
17 - 12
FT
24 - 48
FT
65 - 19
FT
17 - 21
FT
17 - 25
FT
21 - 15
FT
22 - 19
FT
54 - 10
FT
29 - 15
FT
14 - 23
FT
9 - 6
FT
31 - 23
FT
14 - 28
FT
19 - 15
FT
22 - 17
FT
17 - 10
FT
50 - 33
FT
13 - 22
FT
17 - 34
FT
39 - 25
FT
HSBC SVNS 2025
Dubai
Today
15:05
International

World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks is tackled during the Rugby Championship 2024 match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina Pumas at Mbombela Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

With each of the world’s leading men’s teams playing at least 11 Tests and others such as Fiji and Japan getting more fixtures thanks to the reimagined Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup, it has been a full-on year of international rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The twelve-month period following a Rugby World Cup tournament can sometimes feel anti-climatic but with so much rugby played and a host of new stars emerging, 2024 has felt different.

One thing, however, that has largely stayed the same is the top 10 of the world rankings, with nine of those who started the busiest of years amongst the elite maintaining their status.

South Africa, Ireland, New Zealand and France occupied the top four then, as they do now, and in the same order. But the gap between Les Bleus and the chasing pack has widened from 2.35 to 3.54 points. England were the closest to the top four at the turn of the year but as things stand, it is Argentina who are leading the charge.

The Springboks’ lead over Ireland at the top of the rankings over the last twelve months has actually been cut from 3.97 points to just two, with their rating falling from 94.54 points on January 1st to just two in the end-of-year standings, despite losing only two games by a point, winning their first Rugby Championship since 2019 and producing a clean sweep of wins on an end-of-year European tour for the first time in 11 years.

Related

All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

'Big nine' Cam Roigard may redefine the New Zealand backline but Scott Robertson has political and tactical quandaries to ponder.

Read Now

Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland managed to marginally increase their rating, by two-tenths of a point, while New Zealand and France also experienced sub-one-point gains.

England fell from fifth to seventh, losing 3,15 points along the way, Scotland stayed rock solid in sixth – but with a fractionally worse rating, while Argentina climbed two places to fifth after gaining 4.29 points on the back of their best-ever Rugby Championship campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revitalised by the Joe Schmidt effect as the year wore on, Australia have moved up one place to eighth and have 4.04 points more than they did when they kicked off the year licking their wounds from a disastrous showing at Rugby World Cup 2023.

In what has been their annus horribilis, Wales are the only team to drop out of the top 10, on the back of a loss of 6.63 rating points, and their place has been taken by Italy, who kicked off 2024 in 11th.

In winning the Pacific Nations Cup and beating Wales away for the first time in history – and with a new coaching group – Fiji can look back on 2024 with a few more positives than negatives in 2024.

While the heavy defeats at the hands of New Zealand, Scotland and Ireland were disappointing, they still did enough over the course of the year to move up from 10th to ninth, with an improved rating of 80.07 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Rugby Men’s Rankings Top 10 (as of Monday, December 2nd)

  1. South Africa 92.78 (94.54)
  2. Ireland 90.78 (90.57)
  3. New Zealand 90.36 (89.80)
  4. France 88.51 (87.81)
  5. Argentina 84.97 (80.68)
  6. Scotland 83.34 (83.43)
  7. England 82.31 (85.46)
  8. Australia 81.52 (77.48)
  9. Fiji 80.07 (76.38)
  10. Italy 78.64 (75.93)

*January 1st, 2024 rating in brackets)

Related

Seven Springboks make World Rugby men’s 15s dream team of the year

Just four countries gained selection, with Andy Farrell’s Ireland providing four players, New Zealand three and Argentina one.

Read Now

Go behind the scenes of both camps during the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021. Binge watch exclusively on RugbyPass TV now 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

2

Caelan Doris lets slip Ireland admission as Andy Farrell heads to exit

3

Joe Schmidt sets deadline on Wallabies coaching decision

4

Fissler Confidential: Willie le Roux will leave Bulls

5

Clive Woodward names Lions Text XV of 8 Irish, 4 Scots, 3 English

6

What the Wallabies have made of Joe Schmidt's reception in Ireland

7

Jake White: Be warned All Blacks, you risk setting a dangerous precedent

8

'Don’t believe any other sources': Steven Kitshoff's post-op message

Comments

9 Comments
C
CF 1 hr ago

Ireland's ranking is really skewed as they proved in the match against the Aussies, only just winning......the French and ABs are better than Ireland right now.

S
SL 2 hours ago

The fact the July tests are a closed shop between NZ, Aus, SA, Arg, Wales, Ire, Eng and France means teams like Scotland and Italy have no chance to close these gaps. Resigned to tier 2 development tours where if we rotate our squads and lose we risk losing a ton of points. but hardly gain anything for winning.

S
SC 1 hr ago

The July tours involving the home nations in a Lions year have always been nothing but development tours for those nations as their best players are unavailable for their country.

D
DP 5 hours ago

Fascinating how Ireland are clinging on to 2nd spot.. clearly nowhere near the 2nd best side in the world. The 6N will show this I guess.

B
Bull Shark 7 hours ago

If i recall correctly, England were 7th before the World Cup. So back where they belong I guess 🤷🏿

J
Jon 7 hours ago

Worse than that, they were 8th in the week leading up to the tournament

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

'Big nine' Cam Roigard may redefine the New Zealand backline but Scott Robertson has political and tactical quandaries to ponder.

LONG READ

Why the Wallabies' Murrayfield munching offered a worrying glimpse of the Lions showdown

Australian defence is not improving at the same rate as its attack, and Scotland's lethal midfield axis exposed the flaws.

LONG READ

18 debutants but Australia's core looking ‘more settled than ever’

A dozen players have established themselves as the heart of the Australia team through to the 2027 RWC.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
J Marc 21 minutes ago
Owen Farrell's Lions chances have nose-dived

The current flyhalf for Racing is ..... Lancaster son. Gibert who played a few minutes last year for France. If Racing had the Perpignan supporters, Lancaster dad would have some problems...

1 Go to comments
J
Jmann 23 minutes ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

It is a moot point. Mo'unga will return in 2025 and play for the ABs.

254 Go to comments
m
mc 34 minutes ago
Seven Springboks make World Rugby men’s 15s dream team of the year

Wiese is a fat useless prick

Love seeing him suit up for that reason, he's a passenger

50 Go to comments
O
OJohn 38 minutes ago
Joe Schmidt sets deadline on Wallabies coaching decision

Kiwis don't feel as threatened by the Irish as they do Australians

6 Go to comments
S
SL 55 minutes ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

For Scotland every year is a development tour. we've only had one 3 game series against a rugby championship team.... ever! Argentina in 2022.

9 Go to comments
S
SC 57 minutes ago
18 debutants but Australia's core looking ‘more settled than ever’

Schmidt’s biggest challenge, and I do not believe he has a solution to it in time for Lions tour, is that Australia have only 2 test quality props and 1 test quality hooker. Slipper, AAA, Sio, and the rest are simply poor scrummagers and, when a team needs to, can simply scrum penalties off them, field position, and points.

16 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

The July tours involving the home nations in a Lions year have always been nothing but development tours for those nations as their best players are unavailable for their country.

9 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

Yes. But will Razor give him the keys to the car v FRA & RSA next season? Esp with the Eden Park hx to defend.

254 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

But he didn’t. The Boks won it.

254 Go to comments
C
CF 1 hour ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

Ireland's ranking is really skewed as they proved in the match against the Aussies, only just winning......the French and ABs are better than Ireland right now.

9 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
Ilona Maher appears to drop club hint as RFU back PWR move

She needs to show that she is worth a place in a PWR 15s team first before thinking about USA and the World Cup where the Americans will be in a tight match with the Wallaroos to see who comes out of the Pool with the Red Roses.

1 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

With 5 SR teams the question is why do they need to pick players from overseas? and if you include Moana Pacifika then it is 6 teams that they have to pick players from looking at Ardie and the other who move to other SR teams? Surely Robertson can find 51 players that he can play with ala Rassie style.

254 Go to comments
S
SL 2 hours ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

The fact the July tests are a closed shop between NZ, Aus, SA, Arg, Wales, Ire, Eng and France means teams like Scotland and Italy have no chance to close these gaps. Resigned to tier 2 development tours where if we rotate our squads and lose we risk losing a ton of points. but hardly gain anything for winning.

9 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

No, have a good night

254 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 3 hours ago
Scott Hansen: How the All Blacks are building for the 2027 World Cup

Showing yourself up - resorting to calling me POS - and denigrating the heartland to boot. You must be a sad lonely loser.

21 Go to comments
T
TM 3 hours ago
Bulls leave Connacht with maximum points after red card frenzy

I hope that the bulls no 8 receives a lengthy ban . Disgusting despicable act of clear eye gouging. Totally unacceptable

1 Go to comments
B
Baksteen 3 hours ago
All Blacks Sevens end Blitzboks’ incredible reign as Dubai champions

dont get to read much about world rugby coach of the year. will have to catch up all about it at the awards next year

2 Go to comments
P
PB 4 hours ago
Scott Hansen: How the All Blacks are building for the 2027 World Cup

The defining difference being that Rassie has been building impressive depth in his squad of players, whilst maintaining an impressive winning percentage.


If he can maintain that in 2025 and even part of 2026, it will make the Boks very difficult opponents to dethrone come WC 2027

21 Go to comments
S
SC 4 hours ago
All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction?

Apparently Johnny Sexton, Owen Farrell, Ronan O’Gara, Stephen Jones, Andrew Merthens and countless others were all failures as 10s as they did not win a RWC.


Add Jerry Collins, Christian Cullen, and a few dozen other All Black greats who played during the 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, and 2007 RWCs as worthless players since they did not win a World Cup.


It’s ridiculous to argue a player at any position was a failure if he he did not win a World Cup during his career.

254 Go to comments
D
DP 5 hours ago
World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

Fascinating how Ireland are clinging on to 2nd spot.. clearly nowhere near the 2nd best side in the world. The 6N will show this I guess.

9 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Jake White: Be warned All Blacks, you risk setting a dangerous precedent Jake White: Be warned All Blacks, you risk setting dangerous precede
Search