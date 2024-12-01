Northern Edition

Sevens

Australia’s Dubai Sevens ratings: Maddison Levi’s near-perfect weekend

Australia's players celebrate on the podium after winning the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women's final rugby match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on December 1, 2024. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Defending HSBC SVNS Series champions Australia are off to an idyllic start in 2024/25 after taking out their fifth Dubai Sevens title in a row. The Aussies came up against traditional rivals New Zealand in the decider but emerged victorious in a thriller 28-24.

Maddison Levi was a clear standout for the Australians, with the former AFLW draftee scoring a record-setting 15 tries across the two-day event. Levi needed one try in the Cup Final to break the record, and that five-pointer ended up deciding the contest late in the piece.

There were a few debutants for Australia with Piper Simons, Khali Henwood, and Kiiahla Duff all getting a run in the gold jersey on the SVNS Series for the first time. But, experienced campaigners Levi, Charlotte Caslick and Faith Nathan were among those who impressed the most.

New captain Isabella Nasser also led by example.

  1. Piper Simons – N/A

Debutant Piper Simons was called into Australia’s squad just before the event in Dubai after Bridget Clark was ruled out with a back injury. Simons impressed on the Next Gen Series with New South Wales, and the youngster was rewarded with an international call-up. Simons got a few minutes off the bench against Fiji but didn’t take the field during the team’s other matches.

  1. Faith Nathan – 8/10

As last weekend’s event in Dubai showed, Faith Nathan carries a sense of leadership and the responsibility that comes with being one of Australia’s best players. Nathan is a relatively experienced player who has a knack for scoring tries, but the speedster also stepped up with some brief moments of playmaking brilliance, as well as stops on the defensive side of the ball.

Nathan got the party started with Australia’s first try on the 2025 HSBC SVNS Series during the team’s dominant 54-nil win over China. The 24-year-old danced around some defenders before running in for the score, which was also her 100th try on the SVNS Series. In the Cup Final against New Zealand, Nathan once again set the tone with the opening score.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

  1. Teagan Levi – 8

Maddison Levi gets plenty of praise for scoring a ridiculously impressive number of tries after any given SVNS Series event. Levi seems to be the star of the show who does most of the damage on the scoreboard, but as coach Tim Walsh explained during an in-game interview with the RugbyPass TV broadcast, it’s the players around Levi who make the magic happen. In a team full of world-class talent, younger sister Teagan Levi continues to make a meaningful impact.

Levi made two try-saving tackles during the weekend, and both stops may have gone unnoticed while Australia continued to pile on the points in attack. The 21-year-old stood out with some monstrous shots on defence, some clever work around the breakdown including a penalty in the semi-final win over Great Britain, and some tries as well.

  1. Charlotte Caslick – 9

Charlotte Caslick was superb during the Dubai Sevens, and the former Australia captain was rewarded with Player of the Match honours after the Cup Final. Caslick had been sensational on both sides of the ball throughout the two-day event, with the playmaker exhibiting a seemingly tireless work rate to either make a stop on D or make the last pass to set up a five-pointer.

Caslick never looked panicked when surveying options ahead of her in attack, with the three-time Olympian regularly opting to go Maddison Levi’s way which usually led to points. When the 29-year-old wasn’t setting them up, she was scoring them, with the Queenslander running about 50 metres to cross for a pearler of a try against Ireland.

In the Cup Final win over the Black Ferns Sevens, Caslick did miss a tackle attempt on Jorja Miller which saw the New Zealander score the team’s first try of that match. Caslick still performed well – which saw her win a penalty at the breakdown. To put it simply, Caslick looked like one of the world’s best once again.

  1. Tia Hinds – 8

Time and time again, Tia Hinds is an unsung hero of this successful Australian women’s sevens side. Hinds is a cool, calm and collected playmaker who compliments the skillset of Charlotte Caslick well to create point-scoring opportunities for the women in gold. To pinpoint examples, the two-time Olympian registered two try assists in the win over China alone.

Then there’s Hind’s kicking game which is so incredibly important. Restarts can be the difference between winning and losing in rugby sevens, and Hinds is able to land the ball on a dime for the likes of Maddison Levi and co. to attempt to receive. There was one kick-off that didn’t go the 10 against Fiji, but Hinds was otherwise brilliant in Dubai once again.

  1. Isabella Nasser (c) – 8.5

This was a captain’s knock from Isabella Nasser. Nasser was publicly unveiled as Australia’s newest sevens captain last week, with the Queenslander going on to shine during the team’s memorable run to yet another Dubai Sevens title. The 22-year-old is powerful in attack, boasts an elite level work rate, and isn’t afraid to put a shot on in defence.

Coach Tim Walsh described the skipper as a “big minute player” during the quarter-final win over Canada. The captain doesn’t stop running and the other Australian players seem to thrive off that. Nasser had probably her best game of the weekend when it mattered most in the Final against New Zealand, having scored a 55-metre runaway try just before the half-time break.

  1. Demi Hayes – 7

Following a long stint on the sidelines with a knee injury, Demi Hayes returned to the SVNS Series last weekend in style. Hayes came off the bench during the team’s season-opener against China before starting against Fiji. The 26-year-old scored two tries across the weekend, including a long-range effort down the left edge against Fiji.

Hayes won a penalty at the breakdown with five minutes left to play against Canada, set up Charlotte Caslick for a try with a lengthy break up the field in the semi-final against Great Britain, and was generally solid throughout the two day tournament.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

  1. Maddison Levi – 9.5

Inevitable and greatness are the first two words that come to mind when reviewing Maddison Levi’s record-setting weekend at the Dubai Sevens. Levi scored 15 tries across six matches, which is the most of any women’s player in a single HSBC SVNS Series tournament.

The Aussie’s crowning moment came in the Cup Final against New Zealand as she intercepted a Jazmin Felix-Hotham pass before racing away to score what ended up being the match-winning try. Levi also stood tall as a reliable defender across the weekend, but the powerful winger did miss a couple of tackles that led to points against Ireland and Great Britain, and that’s the only reason why she doesn’t have a perfect 10/10 rating.

Levi is World Rugby’s reigning Sevens Player of the Year, and the 22-year-old has emerged as an early favourite to potentially go back-to-back following a practically flawless couple of days in the Dubai desert. Australia wouldn’t be the same team without their try-scoring phenomenon.

  1. Heidi Dennis – 7.5

Heidi Dennis was one of three substitutes who was injected into the pool stage clash with China off the bench. Dennis’ first carry was a powerful run into contact, with the teenager briefly looking half a chance of breaking the tackle before being wrestled to the ground.

That was the start of a promising weekend for the youngster. Dennis kicked a conversion and scored two tries against China, which included a sensational ‘football’ effort that left the RugbyPass TV commentator in awe. It was brilliant to be fair.

Later on in the tournament against Olympic silver medallists Canada, Dennis registered a try assist after throwing a brilliant offload to Demi Hayes who ran in for the score. There’s absolutely no doubt that Dennis is built for the SVNS Series stage.

  1. Khali Henwood – 6

Every player in this Australian squad contributed to the title triumph in their own way. For Khali Henwood, that impact was defined by short passes and tidy work in defence, but the SVNS Series debutant wasn’t able to stand out.

  1. Ruby Nicholas – 6

Ruby Nicholas made an immediate impact against China after coming off the bench during that pool stage encounter. Nicholas showed some sensational footwork to bamboozle the defensive line and slice through a gap before racing away for a long-range try.

Nicholas was rewarded with a start against Fiji but was caught out a bit in defence in the leadup to Vika Nakacia’s try. The youngster also threw a bit of a hospital pass to captain Isabella Nasser during that win over Fiji, but bounced back with a try assist for Demi Hayes soon after.

  1. Kiiahla Duff – 7

Kiiahla Duff came off the bench against China and wasn’t selected to play against Fiji. But after getting the chance to play a couple of minutes off the pine against the Irish, the SVNS Series debutant didn’t look back. Duff grew in confidence with some promising signs against Canada in particular, which included a masterful try assist to send Faith Nathan over for a score.

  1. Sariah Paki – 7.5

Sariah Paki is such an important member of this Australian women’s sevens side. As a regular member of the team’s starting side, Paki helps set the tone with some eye-catching carries and some fearlessness on defence. The 23-year-old was penalised twice after being caught offside after kick-offs, but they were minor moments during an otherwise memorable weekend.

