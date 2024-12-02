Northern Edition

Charlotte Caslick's playful dig at teammates after Dubai Sevens triumph

Players of Australia celebrate victory after the final match between Australia and New Zealand on day two of the HSBC SVNS at The Sevens Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

Former captain Charlotte Caslick has playfully taken a dig at her Australian teammates after the team’s dramatic 28-24 win over New Zealand on Sunday. Australia beat their rivals to claim their fifth straight Dubai Sevens title, which is a perfect start to the new HSBC SVNS Series season.

With the new season getting off to a cracking start out in the Dubai desert over the weekend, Australia were quick to make a statement during pool play. The women in gold beat China 54-nil in the opening fixture, and would only go on to concede 12 points across those three games.

Australia finished with a staggering +106 points differential after pool stage of the event at The Sevens Stadium, and they continued that form throughout the knockout rounds with a 39-nil win against Olympic silver medallists Canada and a 35-7 demolition of Great Britain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

With the Black Ferns Sevens beating SVNS heavyweights France in the other women’s semi-final, the stage was set for an enthralling Cup Final. Both teams controlled possession during periods of the decider, and it came down to the wire but the Aussies emerged victorious 28-24.

Caslick was named the Player of the Final which capped off an impressive season-opener for the SVN Series icon. Before being swarmed by the other Australian players mid-interview, the three-time Olympian explained why the team looked so “joyful” during the national anthem.

“Every time we get to sing the national anthem together, it gives everyone goosebumps,” Caslick said on the RugbyPass TV broadcast.

“We’re actually laughing at each other because we’re so bad at singing so that’s why it looks so joyful.”

This Australian side is a genuine close-knit group, which Caslick’s comments and the on-field brilliance both highlight. Coach Tim Walsh has world-class players at his disposal, and those on the field are able to complement each other’s skillsets very well as the Dubai Sevens showed.

Faith Nathan sliced through two New Zealand defenders to score the opening try of the contest in the first minute, and Teagan Levi added another score a couple of minutes later. Australia quickly raced out to a 12-nil lead which left the Kiwis in desperate need of some points.

Jorja Miller and Risi Pouri-Lane hit back for the Black Ferns Sevens in quick succession, but the Australians would have the last laugh before the break with new captain Isabella Nasser racing away for a decisive score.

Australia had somewhat dominated the first half, or at least large periods of it, and they were rewarded with a 21-12 half-time lead. But the New Zealanders weren’t going to give up, with Theresa Setefano and Manaia Nuku scoring inside the first few minutes of the second term.

The Black Ferns Sevens led as the game clock continued to tick closer to full-time.

But Maddison Levi has the heroine the Australians needed with the World Rugby’s Women’s Sevens Player of the Year intercepting a Jazmin Felix-Hotham pass to runaway for what ended up being the match-winning. That was also her 15th try of the weekend which is an all-time record.

“We just love the vibe of playing here and we love the weather, it’s a dry field, and I think it just really suits the way we like to play,” Caslick explained.

“Every year we roll out more and more young girls and that shows the depth of our program. I think the reason we do so well here is the fact that our program is so strong.”

Catch up on the action from the HSBC SVNS Series live on RugbyPass TV, which you can sign up for HERE.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 53 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 8 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 12 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
