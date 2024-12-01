Argentina’s Dubai Sevens ratings: ‘Human cannonball’ among standouts

With much of Los Pumas 7s game plan based on asphyxiating the opposition with their relentless defence, the Flying Fijians got their number and broke them with ease in the semifinal, sending the Argentines to a bronze medal play-off with the All Black 7s.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was back to usual for the team coached by the eternal Santiago Gómez Cora who cut down the New Zealander’s every attacking option to take silverware in Dubai.

With only two debutants, the Argentine team is on their way back to the peaks it reached in 2024 and aiming to take it a step further and add to their Series title an end-of-season celebration in Los Angeles.

A good tournament with only 14 minutes that will be analysed, dissected after the Fijian loss, it is a team on the rise.



Santiago Vera Feld – 7/10

With his first touch of the ball, Vera Feld scored in the big win against Uruguay. Not flashy, but the ultimate team player. Is well-used by the team in different positions, be it at flyhalf, centre or even scrumhalf as in the final minutes against New Zealand. Seldom misses a mark in defence and is a good distributor.

Germán Schulz – 7

With experience coming out of his pores, and one of the silent leaders of the team, Schulz should reach 400 games this season which gives him a calming presence on the field. He played in every game, starting four, in Dubai after playing in Argentina’s every game last season.

After a try against Ireland in the second game, a yellow card against Great Britain put his team under pressure. He was relentless against the All Blacks 7s to secure third place.

Gregorio Pérez Pardo – 6

One of 95 players making their SVNS debut this weekend, the U20 international came on for his first Pumas 7s game against Ireland and did what was needed of him.

His maiden performance included a much-celebrated last-second try against Ireland, his first in the Series.

Was also an unused reserve in the Bronze final.

Agustín Fraga – 7.5

Baby-faced Fraga offers both attacking and defending capabilities in a team that is solid in both. Used as an impact player, he did that throughout the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two try-stopping tackles in the same move against GB, showed what he is made of. Despite standing at 1,92mts, he took a very low pass to generate Los Pumas’ fourth try against the British.

Yellow carded against Ireland, the sixth Fijian try came from his wild pass when the team was already well beaten.

Closed his performance in Dubai with the final try in the Bronce final after the team showed patience and he launched himself into contact to score.

Santiago Álvarez – 7

Former captain Álvarez is a sounding board both on and off the field as he maintains his leadership qualities intact.

He works constantly and his effort is always crucial for a team that aims to reach similar heights to those of last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two offloads for tries against Uruguay, a try-scoring pass to Wade for the first try against Australia in the quarterfinal, plus his only try in Dubai in this game running a great support line, showed his attacking ability.

His voice is constantly heard through the ref’s microphone running his team’s set pieces.

Tobías Wade – 7.5

Four tries – including a brace against Uruguay – and four goals were his numeric contribution, but it was much more than that in Dubai for Wade.

Similar to Vera Feld, he is not a flashy player but one who does his job very well and is always ready to take the field and make his mark.

He was crucial in a couple of team tries – a great inside step against Great Britain, and another one and a sweet offload for his team’s first try against Fiji in the semifinal part of his trademark contribution.

Matías Osadczuk – 8

Included in last season’s SVNS Dream Team, he was back to his usual self. Mentioned as “the biggest nuisance in Dubai” at one stage, he was exactly that because ‘Tute’ is relentless in defence and seldom makes a mistake in attack.

His great defence when the team was down to six against Great Britain showed his pride, stopping a certain try, later scoring his own five-pointer in support of his old teammate Shulz. He closed Dubai with a solid performance against New Zealand, scoring the first of two tries after great work from ‘Lucho’ González.



In his first tournament as captain, he was as always poised and calm. One of the sweetest passers of the ball, he now has the added responsibility of leading a team brimming with experience. A sign of his good leadership is that he constantly allowed former captains Osacdzuk and Álvarez to talk in huddles.

Tries against Uruguay and Fiji when the team had lost its composure doesn’t speak enough of his contribution.

Luciano González – 8

“Human cannonball” and “hammer on the door” was how ‘Lucho’ González was described during Dubai. And rightly so as when on fire can be unstoppable, his physicality a trademark.

His number of breaks and carries was high, following up on his number one ranking in carries last season.

His 140th try in the series was a consolation try in the heartbreaking 43-21 loss to Fiji, but came back for his team in the Bronze final breaking and offloading for Osacdzuk’s try.

Marcos Moneta – 8.5

When he was heading to the highest peak, a broken leg in Hong Kong stopped his run. Playing in the Olympic Games, he wasn’t fully recovered.

Intelligently, coach Gómez Cora controlled ‘Money Man’ Moneta’s minutes of play in Dubai as he is heading back to his best.

Only adding three tries to his now 132 in the SVNS Series, it was his defensive contribution that shone, mostly in the last game.

His speed is unfair. Missed a tackle and then chased back the All Black 7s attacker to stop a certain try and in the second half, when a loose pass sent Maka in the clear close to his line and heading to a key try, giving the New Zealander a 15-metre head start, he chased him all the way to almost the try line; his tackle eventually decided the game.

Joaquín Pellandini – 8

The second game in Dubai was the 100th series game for Pellandini, earlier described by coach Gómez Cora as the ‘motor’ of Los Pumas sevens.

He was sin binned in that game against Great Britain but soon paid back with a great attack from the base for his side’s second try.

Calm and collected, doesn’t shine but always makes the correct decision, such as his quick thinking for Germán Schulz’s try vs the Australians.

His lineout throwing brought 100% possession and his general direction was positive.

Facundo Pueyrredón – 7

In only his second tournament and playing in his second game, Pueyrredón showed why he has made the squad. Tackles, turnovers and sweet distribution every time he took the field to replace Pellandini at scrumhalf.

Together with debutant Santino Zangara, cleared out a ruck with two minutes of play against Australia. The turnover generated the try that took the team seven points away to set a place in the semis.

Santino Zangara – 7.5

Little known outside of his Córdoba province prior to this tournament, he found his way into the squad with good performances in trials back at home. Paid back his team’s faith in him, with a solid performance in his debut tournament. Clearly, a name for the future.

He scored his first try of three tries in Dubai with the first touch of the ball at this level in the second half v Uruguay, three minutes into his sevens career.

As good as he was in attack – a strong hand-off on Jordan Conroy to score the opening try against Ireland a highlight and using his physicality for the second in that game – he was hungry in defence, running back when needed and teaming up with Pueyrredón for a crucial turnover in the quarterfinal.

Made it to the starting seven in the semifinal, a sign of the trust he has earned.