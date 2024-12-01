Northern Edition

Argentina’s Dubai Sevens ratings: ‘Human cannonball’ among standouts

Luciano Gonzalez of Argentina scores a try during the pool match between Argentina and Ireland on day one of the HSBC SVNS at The Sevens Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

With much of Los Pumas 7s game plan based on asphyxiating the opposition with their relentless defence, the Flying Fijians got their number and broke them with ease in the semifinal, sending the Argentines to a bronze medal play-off with the All Black 7s.

It was back to usual for the team coached by the eternal Santiago Gómez Cora who cut down the New Zealander’s every attacking option to take silverware in Dubai.

With only two debutants, the Argentine team is on their way back to the peaks it reached in 2024 and aiming to take it a step further and add to their Series title an end-of-season celebration in Los Angeles.

A good tournament with only 14 minutes that will be analysed, dissected after the Fijian loss, it is a team on the rise.

  1. Santiago Vera Feld – 7/10

With his first touch of the ball, Vera Feld scored in the big win against Uruguay. Not flashy, but the ultimate team player. Is well-used by the team in different positions, be it at flyhalf, centre or even scrumhalf as in the final minutes against New Zealand. Seldom misses a mark in defence and is a good distributor.

  1. Germán Schulz – 7

With experience coming out of his pores, and one of the silent leaders of the team, Schulz should reach 400 games this season which gives him a calming presence on the field. He played in every game, starting four, in Dubai after playing in Argentina’s every game last season.

After a try against Ireland in the second game, a yellow card against Great Britain put his team under pressure. He was relentless against the All Blacks 7s to secure third place.

  1. Gregorio Pérez Pardo – 6 

One of 95 players making their SVNS debut this weekend, the U20 international came on for his first Pumas 7s game against Ireland and did what was needed of him.

His maiden performance included a much-celebrated last-second try against Ireland, his first in the Series.

Was also an unused reserve in the Bronze final.

  1. Agustín Fraga – 7.5

Baby-faced Fraga offers both attacking and defending capabilities in a team that is solid in both. Used as an impact player, he did that throughout the tournament.

Two try-stopping tackles in the same move against GB, showed what he is made of. Despite standing at 1,92mts, he took a very low pass to generate Los Pumas’ fourth try against the British.

Yellow carded against Ireland, the sixth Fijian try came from his wild pass when the team was already well beaten.

Closed his performance in Dubai with the final try in the Bronce final after the team showed patience and he launched himself into contact to score.

  1. Santiago Álvarez – 7 

Former captain Álvarez is a sounding board both on and off the field as he maintains his leadership qualities intact.

He works constantly and his effort is always crucial for a team that aims to reach similar heights to those of last season.

Two offloads for tries against Uruguay, a try-scoring pass to Wade for the first try against Australia in the quarterfinal, plus his only try in Dubai in this game running a great support line, showed his attacking ability.

His voice is constantly heard through the ref’s microphone running his team’s set pieces.

  1. Tobías Wade – 7.5 

Four tries – including a brace against Uruguay – and four goals were his numeric contribution, but it was much more than that in Dubai for Wade.

Similar to Vera Feld, he is not a flashy player but one who does his job very well and is always ready to take the field and make his mark.

He was crucial in a couple of team tries – a great inside step against Great Britain, and another one and a sweet offload for his team’s first try against Fiji in the semifinal part of his trademark contribution.

  1. Matías Osadczuk – 8

Included in last season’s SVNS Dream Team, he was back to his usual self. Mentioned as “the biggest nuisance in Dubai” at one stage, he was exactly that because ‘Tute’ is relentless in defence and seldom makes a mistake in attack.

His great defence when the team was down to six against Great Britain showed his pride, stopping a certain try, later scoring his own five-pointer in support of his old teammate Shulz. He closed Dubai with a solid performance against New Zealand, scoring the first of two tries after great work from ‘Lucho’ González.

  1. Santiago Mare (c) – 7.5

In his first tournament as captain, he was as always poised and calm. One of the sweetest passers of the ball, he now has the added responsibility of leading a team brimming with experience. A sign of his good leadership is that he constantly allowed former captains Osacdzuk and Álvarez to talk in huddles.

Tries against Uruguay and Fiji when the team had lost its composure doesn’t speak enough of his contribution.

  1. Luciano González – 8 

“Human cannonball” and “hammer on the door” was how ‘Lucho’ González was described during Dubai. And rightly so as when on fire can be unstoppable, his physicality a trademark.

His number of breaks and carries was high, following up on his number one ranking in carries last season.

His 140th try in the series was a consolation try in the heartbreaking 43-21 loss to Fiji, but came back for his team in the Bronze final breaking and offloading for Osacdzuk’s try.

  1. Marcos Moneta – 8.5

When he was heading to the highest peak, a broken leg in Hong Kong stopped his run. Playing in the Olympic Games, he wasn’t fully recovered.

Intelligently, coach Gómez Cora controlled ‘Money Man’ Moneta’s minutes of play in Dubai as he is heading back to his best.

Only adding three tries to his now 132 in the SVNS Series, it was his defensive contribution that shone, mostly in the last game.

His speed is unfair. Missed a tackle and then chased back the All Black 7s attacker to stop a certain try and in the second half, when a loose pass sent Maka in the clear close to his line and heading to a key try, giving the New Zealander a 15-metre head start, he chased him all the way to almost the try line; his tackle eventually decided the game.

  1. Joaquín Pellandini – 8

The second game in Dubai was the 100th series game for Pellandini, earlier described by coach Gómez Cora as the ‘motor’ of Los Pumas sevens.

He was sin binned in that game against Great Britain but soon paid back with a great attack from the base for his side’s second try.

Calm and collected, doesn’t shine but always makes the correct decision, such as his quick thinking for Germán Schulz’s try vs the Australians.

His lineout throwing brought 100% possession and his general direction was positive.

  1. Facundo Pueyrredón – 7

In only his second tournament and playing in his second game, Pueyrredón showed why he has made the squad. Tackles, turnovers and sweet distribution every time he took the field to replace Pellandini at scrumhalf.

Together with debutant Santino Zangara, cleared out a ruck with two minutes of play against Australia. The turnover generated the try that took the team seven points away to set a place in the semis.

  1. Santino Zangara – 7.5 

Little known outside of his Córdoba province prior to this tournament, he found his way into the squad with good performances in trials back at home. Paid back his team’s faith in him, with a solid performance in his debut tournament. Clearly, a name for the future.

He scored his first try of three tries in Dubai with the first touch of the ball at this level in the second half v Uruguay, three minutes into his sevens career.

As good as he was in attack – a strong hand-off on Jordan Conroy to score the opening try against Ireland a highlight and using his physicality for the second in that game – he was hungry in defence, running back when needed and teaming up with Pueyrredón for a crucial turnover in the quarterfinal.

Made it to the starting seven in the semifinal, a sign of the trust he has earned.

Latest Features

LONG READ

Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

From South African supremacy to Welsh woes, an in-depth look at how each team developed - or regressed - during November.

LONG READ

Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Australia may be annoyed after a narrow defeat in Ireland, but their displays bolster hope for the 2025 Lions series.

LONG READ

Will Joe Schmidt provide the Christmas gift Australian fans crave?

The Wallaby supremo is only signed up through to 2025, but how the Aussie rugby community would love him to stay for the home World Cup two years later.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 52 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 8 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 11 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
