Two controversial France stars given extensions by Montpellier

Montpellier has confirmed contract extensions for two key members of its forward pack, Mohamed Haouas and Bastien Chalureau, both of whom have faced their fair share of controversy in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair will remain with the club for at least two more years, bolstering the team’s options in the pack.

Mohamed Haouas – a 30-year-old international tighthead prop with 16 caps for France – has agreed to extend his contract for two more years.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now

Haouas returned to Montpellier following a year with Biarritz, having left the club initially due to legal issues that garnered significant public attention in France.

In May 2023 Haouas was handed a one-year prison sentence for a domestic violence incident with his partner, which was later converted to house arrest under electronic monitoring.

This followed a prior suspended sentence for involvement in a robbery in 2014.

Despite his off-field controversies the 123kg tighthead has delivered consistent performances on the pitch and have clearly convinced Montpellier to retain him.

32-year-old second-row Bastien Chalureau [seven international caps with France] has also committed to a two-year extension with Bernard Laporte’s side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’8 lock’s career has been overshadowed by his 2020 conviction for a racially motivated assault, for which he received a six-month suspended prison sentence.

The case has sparked significant debate last year after his call-up to the French national squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Chalureau has denied allegations of racial abuse but has publicly apologized for the incident. Earlier this year he was cleared of racism by a court of appeal after being handed a prison sentence for violence based on race.

His extension comes amid interest from several other French clubs; including Bordeaux and Provence Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, scandal is nothing new for MHR boss Bernard Laporte. The former French Rugby Federation president faced his own controversy over corruption charges, including allegations of favouritism in awarding sponsorship contracts to Mohed Altrad, Montpellier’s owner.

Convicted in 2022, Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence and a fine. The scandal led to his resignation.