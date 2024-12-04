Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?
It started out as a simple idea: let’s rank the 100 best men’s rugby players in the world. Easy enough, or so we thought. Eleven writers, fiery debates and thousands of words later, today sees the launch of the inaugural RugbyPass Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players list.
So who truly stands above the rest? We’ve attempted to answer that by rolling up our sleeves, putting systems in place and pulling together a comprehensive 100-1 list of names, bolstered by a team of esteemed RugbyPass writers from all over the globe.
How we did it
Chaired by Long Reads editor Owain Jones, we aimed to make the list as rigorous and fair as possible, aiming to capture the full picture by melding consistency, leadership, innate talent and even the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines.
The expert panel of writers and contributors from all corners of the rugby world each brought their ‘boots on the ground’ knowledge and judicious perspective to the table.
From Argentina’s Frankie Deges to South Africa’s Jon Cardinelli, France’s Gavin Mortimer to New Zealand’s Gregor Paul, we’ve covered both hemispheres and multiple angles.
With 11 writers from nine different countries, this truly is a global effort that is backed up with over 21,000 words, blending seasoned analysis and subjective insight to showcase rugby’s finest players, from household names to rising stars.
The Debate Starts Here
This isn’t just a closed ranking – it’s an invitation to debate and celebrate the players that make up the game we love.
With launch day today, 100-81 is now live for you to dive into, and within a week you’ll be able to view the full list of 100, no doubt tearing it apart but hopefully nodding along in agreement for the most part!
You can now view the list, and we’ll gradually release more players: Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players 2024.
Have Your Say
We’re looking forward to hearing what you have to say so feel free to digest the list as names are released and share your thoughts with us in the comments as we build up to the reveal of the much anticipated top 10, pencilled in for Thursday 12th December.
Who would you pick in the top ten?
Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.
Matera was in the World Rugby team of the year but is at 94 behind Jasper Wiese and Courtney Lawes who by the way is retired and not even playing at the top level of the game at the moment. That does not make any sense
Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half
This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....