France player ratings vs All Blacks | Lipovitan-D July Series 1st Test

France player ratings: It didn’t finish with a bang, but France provided a thrilling spectacle, leaving Dunedin with a narrow 31–27 defeat to the All Blacks.

Fabien Galthié had promised a gritty, combative side, and several Les Bleus players delivered high-level performances in the July series opener.

1. Giorgi Beria – 5

The Georgian-born loosehead fronted up well, making five tackles and a couple of carries. Conceded a scrum penalty early but recovered to help France remain competitive at the set-piece.

2. Gaëtan Barlot – 7

The new Union Bordeaux-Bègles signing was excellent. One of France’s top tacklers with 16 completed, all while maintaining 100% at the lineout. A tireless contributor around the park.

3. Rabah Slimani – 5

The veteran tighthead made his long-awaited return to Test rugby after almost six years but looked off the pace early, missing a couple of tackles. Settled somewhat in the second half.

4. Hugo Auradou – 4

Struggled to impose himself and was anonymous in both defence and attack. Replaced just seven minutes after the restart.

5. Tyler Duguid – 6

One of eight debutants, Duguid put in a solid shift. Stole possession once, made 11 tackles, and didn’t look out of place. Encouraging first cap.

6. Alexandre Fischer – 9

With no Cros or Jelonch, Fischer stepped up superbly. Finished with 20 tackles, two turnovers, eight carries, and several defenders beaten. France’s standout forward.

7. Killian Tixeront – 8

Outstanding in defence. Drove back Codie Taylor and Tupou Vaa’i with textbook tackles. Crucial at lineout time too. A fine display.

8. Mickaël Guillard – 9

One of the few Six Nations holdovers, Guillard was relentless. Scored France’s opener, carried strongly, and delivered key interventions under pressure. A big night.

9. Nolann Le Garrec – 7

Sparked life into France when momentum swung. Controlled tempo well and kicked nine points. A bright presence.

10. Joris Segonds – 7

Controlled and calm. Used the boot smartly, picked his passes, and created Villière’s try. Didn’t dominate, but played his role well.

11. Gabin Villière – 6

Took his try well but was otherwise kept quiet. Yellow-carded for a high shot on 55 minutes. Gritty under the high ball.

12. Gaël Fickou – 7

Mr Reliable. Led from the front and defended stoutly, making 14 tackles—two of them try-saving. A steadying influence.

13. Émilien Gailleton – 7

Worked nicely in tandem with Fickou. Kept the ball alive and looked composed throughout.

14. Tom Spring – 6

Did his job with minimal fuss. Won a few high balls and held his shape in defence. Quiet but efficient.

15. Théo Attissogbé – 9

Electric. Ran for 80 metres, made a clean break, beat four defenders, and displayed great control under pressure. With Ramos resting, Attissogbé made his mark.

REPLACEMENTS

16. Pierre Bourgarit – 5

17. Paul Mallez – 6

18. Régis Montagne – 6

Solid debut from the tighthead. Anchored the scrum and made his presence felt defensively.

19. Romain Taofifénua – 5

20. Cameron Woki – 5

21. Jacobus Van Tonder – 7

A try on debut, 11 tackles, and two lineout steals. Made a real impact off the bench.

22. Baptiste Jauneau – 4

23. Antoine Hastoy – 6