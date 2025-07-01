Northern Edition
British & Irish Lions 2025

Four Lions whose stock has risen and the one whose stock has fallen

Mack Hansen of British & Irish Lions during the tour match between Western Force and the British & Irish Lions at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. (Photo By Steve Christo/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions Test team to take on Australia later this month will be far from finalised, but he may be starting to get a rough idea of what it could look like with two matches played so far in 2025.

There are still four matches to be played before the first Test against the Wallabies on July 19, which means there is plenty of time for players to work their way in, and indeed out, of consideration.

But with one defeat already, against Argentina, followed by a resounding 54-7 victory over the Western Force – albeit still with some areas of concern – this has been an informative opening two matches for Farrell.

In light of what has unfolded so far, and before facing the Reds, Jim Hamilton and Andy Goode discussed the players whose stock has risen on tour on The Rugby Pod, with one player who is now in a “race against time”.

Finn Russell

Scotland fly-half Russell made his first appearance against the Force and produced a display that only reinforced his pre-tour hype and predictions that he will be the starting No.10 come the Test series.

“Finn for me, 100 per cent,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think his stock has risen, his stock is up near the top and you saw, and you’ve seen throughout the year, he’s been the standout fly-half probably in the world. Stock is there.”

Ellis Genge

The England loosehead started in the defeat to the Pumas, but was one of the Lions’ standout performers. He was rested against the Force, but will return to face the Reds, starting on the bench on this occasion.

“What you need is emotional drivers, and it can’t be Andy Farrell doing it every single game, getting them up for it,” Hamilton said.

“We know Maro [Itoje] is a leader from the front as opposed to banging chests. I think when you’ve got a group of lads that don’t have a long time together in that group, and in a day and age when you question that ‘let’s be f***ing having ya’ part of the game, with Ellis Genge that’s deep rooted in him, and you need that now. And you need that in a Lions tour and you need that against what is going to be an incredibly physical Australia team.”

Mack Hansen

Ireland’s Hansen featured in the first two matches – from the bench against Argentina and in the starting XV against the Force – as he looks to build his fitness after missing the tail end of the domestic season with an ankle injury.

“He’s very busy,” Goode said. “Because he wears a scrum cap and he doesn’t look like an Adonis, let’s just say that. He’s a grafter, he’s busy and he might make the odd error – defensively people are like ‘he bit in’ but that was part of the system that they were slightly tight.

“Look how busy he is, look how he bounces out of tackles, look how he creates offloads and his footwork. Every time he touches it, it’s not a Cheslin Kolbe where he could run 60 and score, but when you play with these players that create little bits and bobs and get ball beyond the tackle zone, create and offload, I think he’s a class outfit. I think he’s a class player.

“He doesn’t look the part to the outside who want to see an Adonis of a winger – he’s got a bit of a beard, a few tats, he’s a bit loose and he likes the craic, but he’s all business on the pitch. It was great to see him back because he’s been injured for a while. Andy Farrel knows him better than anyone else, and he can only add value.”

Joe McCarthy

In his first-ever Lions appearance, Ireland lock McCarthy was deservedly named man of the match against the Force, with a try to his name as well.

“Joe McCarthy, I thought answered a lot of questions about him personally, individually and how he plays,” Goode said.

“A big animal. When you see that sort of performance, he’s using all his weight, I thought his stock rose immensely at the weekend.”

Tadhg Furlong

Having missed much of the 2024/25 season due to calf and hamstring issues, it was no secret that there were fitness concerns hanging over three-time Lions tourist Furlong before the tour. While Hamilton has no doubt that the 32-year-old is the best tighthead in the world on his day, he believes he faces a race against time to be at full capacity to take on the Wallabies, which is why his stock has fallen after featuring in the opening two matches.

“Some might say the horse stock took a hit in Tadhg Furlong,” Hamilton said. “But I think everyone’s pinning their hopes that Tadhg Furlong comes through and that he is the starting choice. The out-and-out starting tighthead. Anyone, any expert, any fan would have Tadhg Furlong at tighthead. He’s in a race against the clock now to get back to where he was before his injury.

“There’s no doubt about it when Tadhg Furlong was on, and when he is on, he’s the best tighthead in the world. So, he’s got a bit of work to do. It’s going to be hard because there’s a lot of work to get through when you’re in the front-row now. It’s not just about pushing in the scrum. And we know that Tadhg Furlong is so much more than that, that is what I’m saying. His point of difference is his ball carrying ability, work rate and fitness and he’s just not had as many miles in the legs as probably he would have liked, but also for us passing judgment to be like ‘he is now nailed on at tighthead’. I’m unsure.”

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Top16 14 minutes ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

C'est vrai, on s'emballe face aux commentaires ultras partisans. Surtout quand il s'agit de journalistes à la vue étroite. Ils doivent à mon sens avoir un peu plus de recul dans leurs commentaires. Comme par exemple comparer une équipe avec un grand vécu et un entraîneur qu'ils pratiquent depuis 1 saison et une équipe qui à 3 semaines et 1 match dans les jambes. Du coup, même s'il y a toujours une part de chance dans un résultat sportif, laquelle est la plus surclassé? L'équipe A ou la B, C ou D on ne sait plus à force.

Mais je suis désolé, je m'emballe. Je suis un simple fan de rugby qui apprécie les valeurs de ce sport qu'elle que soit le clubs, la nation ou l'hémisphère !!

Le courage et la vaillance sur un terrain méritent le respect, même si le résultat peu paraître chanceux. C'est mon humble avis😇

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 25 minutes ago
Fiji ask for just one thing after taking Wallabies to the wire

They’ll be checking previous halves soon.

3 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 25 minutes ago
Fiji ask for just one thing after taking Wallabies to the wire

Pretty shite that Fiji should be pleasibg for teams to play them in their home stadia.


Tier 1 countries need to play ball.

3 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 35 minutes ago
'Odd...unusal': Many make same point over 'baffling' Ireland call in Tbilisi

Nothing is a given. And don’t call me Shirley.

3 Go to comments
B
BM 43 minutes ago
'Odd...unusal': Many make same point over 'baffling' Ireland call in Tbilisi

It really is embarrassing.

Laziest attempt to “support” some point is to find a random person on social media saying something.

3 Go to comments
J
JJ 1 hour ago
Fiji ask for just one thing after taking Wallabies to the wire

It’s supposed to be 2 phases that the TMO can go back, except for foul play, which is unlimited. The TMOs are killing the game. I’d rather do away with them and put up with the odd mistake. Given how often the TMOs get it wrong, there may even be less mistakes!

3 Go to comments
S
SD 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series

I know that it is heresy to question Rassie’s decision making, but allow me to go out on a limb. Something like 16 or 17 of the match day players were 30 or older. Only JH Wessels was under 25.

Now individually all these players are worthy of selection, but putting them all together might just expose some unexpected vulnerabilities.

A marginal but collective loss in power, speed and energy could be enough for some motivated opponent to exploit.

We need younger players coming through, and I don’t see enough of them

36 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Who is telling the truth about France's tour of New Zealand?

I thought Ntamack was injured?

524 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
How the British & Irish Lions Test XV looks after 4 games

Not sure Bealham is inked in yet, Beirne definitely off the pace but Chessum hasn’t fired either, Pollock doesn’t start over Morgan but JGP likely does. Bench likely has Pollock, Mitchell and Fin coming on. Apart from that, spot on…

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

No, he wasn’t right on these points and it’s a poor look that he wouldn’t own it too!

75 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
'Odd...unusal': Many make same point over 'baffling' Ireland call in Tbilisi

Can you stop posting what random people on X have to say about things and filing it under journalism please ?

3 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
France push All Blacks to 80th minute in narrow Dunedin defeat

I’m not saying your wrong on any of that but more pointing out that top 14 benefits with quality of depth from international players

243 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Bath's Johann van Graan part of 3-man Bulls shortlist

Yes, agree Franco would be a very shrewd move for the Bulls here and timing might just be good.

5 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

Guys guys. This is an English website. Please have some respect. Or else I’m going to start communicating in Afrikaans.


Die hond blaf…

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

All Blacks should easily beat the boks at Eden park. Easy game.

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

What if there’s a clear knock on before a try though? That only the TMO sees with the benefit of slow motion replays and multiple camera angles?

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

Sage advice. And another very good point Carlos.


I did make it clear - if she “had testicles”. Sadly she only has one now. From an above average 3 in her prime.


That’s a tale for another day.

75 Go to comments
T
Toaster 2 hours ago
France push All Blacks to 80th minute in narrow Dunedin defeat

Fair enough mate

He was a little lost I think

He was ok - I can only go on those metrics

Top for line breaks for both sides

Second for metres both sides

No missed tackles


But yeah it seemed like he wasn’t there so I get you


Of the backs I don’t think any of them were that great TBH


Beauden was pretty good so he wasn’t the pick

Roigard had moments


DMAC was ok but seems very hesitant currently

243 Go to comments
G
GC 2 hours ago
How the British & Irish Lions Test XV looks after 4 games

Morgan outclassing Pollock at the moment. Pollock has impact off the bench. And Beirne has been off the boil, I expect chessum or curry at 6. Aside from his try, Mitchell was guff against the Tahs, JGP is the class act.

2 Go to comments
t
torwald 2 hours ago
France push All Blacks to 80th minute in narrow Dunedin defeat

The clubs have these players because they pay them…and the clubs have barely no compensations when their players miss games to play with their national team, or because they were injured playing international games. It's not the same system than in NZ or Ireland. Of course your system is better for the national team, but ours is better for the clubs and the economy ofour rugby.

243 Go to comments
