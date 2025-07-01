Four Lions whose stock has risen and the one whose stock has fallen

Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions Test team to take on Australia later this month will be far from finalised, but he may be starting to get a rough idea of what it could look like with two matches played so far in 2025.

There are still four matches to be played before the first Test against the Wallabies on July 19, which means there is plenty of time for players to work their way in, and indeed out, of consideration.

But with one defeat already, against Argentina, followed by a resounding 54-7 victory over the Western Force – albeit still with some areas of concern – this has been an informative opening two matches for Farrell.

In light of what has unfolded so far, and before facing the Reds, Jim Hamilton and Andy Goode discussed the players whose stock has risen on tour on The Rugby Pod, with one player who is now in a “race against time”.

Finn Russell

Scotland fly-half Russell made his first appearance against the Force and produced a display that only reinforced his pre-tour hype and predictions that he will be the starting No.10 come the Test series.

“Finn for me, 100 per cent,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think his stock has risen, his stock is up near the top and you saw, and you’ve seen throughout the year, he’s been the standout fly-half probably in the world. Stock is there.”

Ellis Genge

The England loosehead started in the defeat to the Pumas, but was one of the Lions’ standout performers. He was rested against the Force, but will return to face the Reds, starting on the bench on this occasion.

“What you need is emotional drivers, and it can’t be Andy Farrell doing it every single game, getting them up for it,” Hamilton said.

“We know Maro [Itoje] is a leader from the front as opposed to banging chests. I think when you’ve got a group of lads that don’t have a long time together in that group, and in a day and age when you question that ‘let’s be f***ing having ya’ part of the game, with Ellis Genge that’s deep rooted in him, and you need that now. And you need that in a Lions tour and you need that against what is going to be an incredibly physical Australia team.”

Mack Hansen

Ireland’s Hansen featured in the first two matches – from the bench against Argentina and in the starting XV against the Force – as he looks to build his fitness after missing the tail end of the domestic season with an ankle injury.

“He’s very busy,” Goode said. “Because he wears a scrum cap and he doesn’t look like an Adonis, let’s just say that. He’s a grafter, he’s busy and he might make the odd error – defensively people are like ‘he bit in’ but that was part of the system that they were slightly tight.

“Look how busy he is, look how he bounces out of tackles, look how he creates offloads and his footwork. Every time he touches it, it’s not a Cheslin Kolbe where he could run 60 and score, but when you play with these players that create little bits and bobs and get ball beyond the tackle zone, create and offload, I think he’s a class outfit. I think he’s a class player.

“He doesn’t look the part to the outside who want to see an Adonis of a winger – he’s got a bit of a beard, a few tats, he’s a bit loose and he likes the craic, but he’s all business on the pitch. It was great to see him back because he’s been injured for a while. Andy Farrel knows him better than anyone else, and he can only add value.”

Joe McCarthy

In his first-ever Lions appearance, Ireland lock McCarthy was deservedly named man of the match against the Force, with a try to his name as well.

“Joe McCarthy, I thought answered a lot of questions about him personally, individually and how he plays,” Goode said.

“A big animal. When you see that sort of performance, he’s using all his weight, I thought his stock rose immensely at the weekend.”

Tadhg Furlong

Having missed much of the 2024/25 season due to calf and hamstring issues, it was no secret that there were fitness concerns hanging over three-time Lions tourist Furlong before the tour. While Hamilton has no doubt that the 32-year-old is the best tighthead in the world on his day, he believes he faces a race against time to be at full capacity to take on the Wallabies, which is why his stock has fallen after featuring in the opening two matches.

“Some might say the horse stock took a hit in Tadhg Furlong,” Hamilton said. “But I think everyone’s pinning their hopes that Tadhg Furlong comes through and that he is the starting choice. The out-and-out starting tighthead. Anyone, any expert, any fan would have Tadhg Furlong at tighthead. He’s in a race against the clock now to get back to where he was before his injury.

“There’s no doubt about it when Tadhg Furlong was on, and when he is on, he’s the best tighthead in the world. So, he’s got a bit of work to do. It’s going to be hard because there’s a lot of work to get through when you’re in the front-row now. It’s not just about pushing in the scrum. And we know that Tadhg Furlong is so much more than that, that is what I’m saying. His point of difference is his ball carrying ability, work rate and fitness and he’s just not had as many miles in the legs as probably he would have liked, but also for us passing judgment to be like ‘he is now nailed on at tighthead’. I’m unsure.”