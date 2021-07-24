Former Reds playmaker a shock addition to new Wallabies squad

8:56pm, 24 July 2021

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has confirmed his squad for Australia’s Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup opener, kicking off next month.

Fresh off the side’s first home series win since 2014 and his first in charge of Australia, Rennie has named a largely similar squad to the one who defeated France 2-1 in the three-Test series earlier this month.

2019 Rugby World Cup lock Izack Rodda headlines the new faces, making his return to the national set-up for the first time under Rennie.

He is joined by Western Force teammate and fellow new inclusion, Tom Robertson, who last wore the Wallaby gold in the 2018 Rugby Championship against South Africa.

The biggest surprise comes in the addition of former Reds playmaker and current Toulon back, Duncan Paia’aua, who last featured in a Wallabies set-up in 2017 where he wore the number 10 jersey against the Barbarians in an uncapped match.

Brumbies forward Nick Frost is the only player selected for the first time in a Wallabies squad, with his club teammate Pete Samu also joining the group after a successful return from injury via club rugby.

Experienced Wallabies, Nic White and Scott Sio have overcome knee and hamstring injuries respectively to re-join the group, along with Jordan Petaia who had been rehabbing a quad complaint with the squad throughout the France Series.

The 42-man squad contains eight uncapped players, with four others having made their debuts against France this month.

The group will assemble at Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast today, to prepare for the first Bledisloe Cup Test in Auckland on August 7.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said: “The connection this group is forming is growing every day and we’ve picked a squad of players here who are willing to work hard for each other.”

“We know we’ve still got a way to go to get to where we want to be but that challenge is exciting and something we’re looking forward to.

“We have a great opportunity coming up in the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Tests to build on the momentum we picked up during a tough French Series.”

Wallabies squad:

Allan Alaalatoa (46, Brumbies, 27)

Tom Banks (14, Brumbies, 27)

Angus Bell (6, NSW Waratahs, 20)

Pone Fa’amausili* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 24)

Lalakai Foketi* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 26)

Nick Frost* (uncapped, Brumbies, 21)

Jake Gordon (8, NSW Waratahs, 28)

Reece Hodge (46, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Michael Hooper (c) (108, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Len Ikitau (2, Brumbies, 22)

Feleti Kaitu’u* (uncapped, Western Force, 26)

Andrew Kellaway (2, Melbourne Rebels, 25)

Marika Koroibete (37, Melbourne Rebels, 28)

Rob Leota* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 24)

Noah Lolesio (5, Brumbies, 21)

Lachlan Lonergan (2, Brumbies, 21)

Ryan Lonergan* (uncapped, Brumbies, 23)

Tate McDermott (5, Queensland Reds, 22)

Fraser McReight (1, Queensland Reds, 22)

Andy Muirhead* (uncapped, Brumbies, 29)

Isi Naisarani (11, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

James O’Connor (55, Queensland Reds, 31)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (12, Queensland Reds, 25)

Duncan Paia’aua* (uncapped, Toulon, 26)

Hunter Paisami (9, Queensland Reds, 23)

Jordan Petaia (8, Queensland Reds, 21)

Matt Philip (12 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 27)

Tom Robertson (24, Western Force, 26)

Izack Rodda (25, Western Force, 24)

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (28, Queensland Reds, 24)

Pete Samu (10, Brumbies, 29)

Scott Sio (68, Brumbies, 29)

James Slipper (103, Brumbies, 32)

Darcy Swain (3, Brumbies, 24)

Lachlan Swinton (2, NSW Waratahs, 24)

Matt To’omua (57, Melbourne Rebels, 31)

Taniela Tupou (28, Queensland Reds, 25)

Jordan Uelese (13, Melbourne Rebels, 24)

Rob Valetini (7, Brumbies, 22)

Nic White (37, Brumbies, 31)

Harry Wilson (8, Queensland Reds, 21)

Tom Wright (5, Brumbies, 24)

– Rugby Australia