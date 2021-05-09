10:18am, 09 May 2021

Former England U20s and Saracens prop Hayden Thompson-Stringer has extended his stay in France until 2023. The 26-year-old has signed an extension at Brive, who he originally switched to in 2019. He has become a mainstay in the Top 14 team, having played 21 times this season alone.

Thompson-Stringer, who has also played in the back and second rows, was an under-20 World Cup winner in June 2014 in New Zealand in an England squad that featured Maro Itoje and Billy Burns.

“I’m really happy to extend my stay at Brive,” said Thompson-Stringer. “I feel like we have a strong group, and also a family. That’s very important in the rugby world. I feel that the club has helped me massively to grow on and off the field as a player and as a person. With the young group we have I can see great things happening in the future and I’m excited to be a part of that!”

Commenting on this extension, Jeremy Davidson, Manager of CA Brive, says: “Hayden has quickly become a leader in the team. He has settled well in Corrèze and we are delighted at his long-term commitment.”

Xavier Ric, Managing Director of the club, said: “Hayden is very attached to the club. He is a demanding player who wants to continue his development and contribute everything to the team. CA Brive is pleased to be able to count on him to enable us to continue growing.”

The 6’3, 120kg prop also had loan stints away from Saracens, spending some time at Bedford in the Championship while also heading down to Australia in 2016 to hook up with Manly for some Shute Shield action and giving his transformation to prop a go.

