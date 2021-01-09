4:24pm, 09 January 2021

Ospreys edged out Welsh rivals Dragons with a hard-fought 28-20 Pro14 victory on a freezing evening in Newport.

Ospreys fly-half Stephen Myler kicked 13 points in a topsy-turvy game, which was level with 12 minutes to go, before his decisive penalty and Scott Otten’s late try sealed victory.

Myler nudged the visitors ahead in the eighth minute with a penalty but Lewis levelled for Dragons with a kick of his own five minutes later.

Ospreys wing Luke Morgan deliberately knocked on a Nick Tompkins pass in the 22nd minute, with the visiting player sin-binned as Dragons took immediate advantage of their extra man to run in the first try.

Slick hands from the home team worked the ball to left wing Jared Rosser to cross and give Dragons the lead for the first time, with Lewis converting to make it 10-3.

Before Morgan returned to the fray, man-of-the-match Mat Protheroe grabbed Ospreys’ first try of the match with a great score in the corner, which Myler converted to level proceedings.

Myler regained the lead for Ospreys with his second penalty just before the break before Lewis drew parity once again for the hosts with a 60th-minute kick.

Wales international George North crossed for the visitors three minutes later following a fine break from Owen Watkins, with Myler adding the extras for a 17-10 advantage.

But Dragons hit back as Jamie Roberts powered over the whitewash and when Lewis added his second conversion, it was 17-17.

Myler added another penalty for a personal tally of 13 points before Otten dotted down in the corner to secure Ospreys’ fifth Pro14 win of the season.