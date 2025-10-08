Northern Edition
Five PWR players whose stock rose at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

United States' lock Erica Jarrell-Searcy celebrates after scoring a try during the Women's Rugby World Cup pool A match between England and United States at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northeast England, on August 22, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Across the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup a host of players enjoyed landmark performances on the biggest stage of all.

In just over two weeks’ time Premiership Women’s Rugby will start its 2025/26 season as Harlequins host Loughborough Lightning on Friday 24 October with a whole host of players set to get back into the swing of domestic action.

Ahead of that new campaign RugbyPass’ Joe Harvey has identified five PWR players that saw their stock rise at the World Cup and will want to keep the good times rolling for their clubs.

Morwenna Talling | Sale Sharks & England

As the Rugby World Cup wore on it became apparent just how important Morwenna Talling was to John Mitchell’s Red Roses.

The 23-year-old lock and back-row played in five of England’s six matches at the tournament and started all three knockout games as the side lifted silverware in front of a sold out Allianz Stadium.

Talling completed 91 tackles across the tournament. 13 of those tackles were dominant.

It was as no-nonsense as it gets from the Sale Sharks forward. It is form that will come as a welcome boost to her club’s new head coach, Tom Hudson, who has overseen plenty of change in the North West during his first months in charge.

This has included the arrival of fellow Red Roses internationals Holly Aitchison and Amy Cokayne, along with Scotland internationals Evie Wills, Rhona Lloyd and Leah Bartlett.

2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup: RugbyPass’ team of the tournament

On Monday morning RugbyPass brought you the alternative team of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Today we bring you the complete package.

Read Now

Evie Gallagher | Bristol Bears & Scotland

Scotland’s Evie Gallagher was a frightening prospect to contend with. The 25-year-old flanker was a mainstay for her team as they reached a first quarter-final appearance in over 20 years.

Simply put she did everything that you want of a back-row forward. Despite not playing in the final two rounds of the competition, Gallagher hit the most defensive rucks of any player (53), won four turnovers, hit 76 attacking rucks and made 72 tackles.

You throw in two tries in the competition and a Mastercard Player of the Match performance against Fiji, it really was a career defining tournament.

A return to Bristol Bears will see Gallagher combine with the likes of Gwennan Hopkins and Rownita Marston-Mulhearn.

DaLeaka Menin | Exeter Chiefs & Canada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DaLeaka Menin (@daleaka)

DaLeaka Menin’s Rugby World Cup campaign was the perfect display of an all-court prop forward.

The Exeter Chiefs and Canada tighthead prop did everything. She carried the ball 72 times for her country, made 220 metres and beat nine defenders in attack. In defence the 30-year-old was similarly effective with 61 tackles and three turnovers.

Menin was also part of the World Cup’s most effective scrum. Ahead of the final Canada had 100 per cent effectiveness from their own scrums, something that was only broken by the Red Roses at Allianz Stadium.

As a starter in all six of her team’s game in the tournament, which included the full 80 minutes in the semi-final win over the Black Ferns, and her work at tighthead went a long way to taking the North Americans to the last two.

Kelsey Clifford | Saracens & England

Kelsey Clifford played her part in all six of England’s Rugby World Cup matches as the Red Roses became world champions for the third time.

The 23-year-old loosehead prop crossed the try line five times and ended the World Cup with two assists.

But aside from her ability to find a scoring touch, Clifford provided a calm consistency at the set piece and, after she was thrust into a starting role in the quarter-final against Scotland following Hannah Botterman’s back injury, provided faultless performances.

Clifford now returns to Saracens and StoneX Stadium to compete for a starting spot in the front-row against McKinley Hunt, Liz Crake and Akina Gondwe.

Erica Jarrell-Searcy | Sale Sharks & USA

There were few players that saw their stock rise higher than Erica Jarrell-Searcy.

The Sale Sharks and USA Women’s Eagles second row took part in three matches as her country failed to make it out of the group stages, but in each of her 240 minutes on the field the 26-year-old was a commanding presence in the North Americans’ pack.

Related

Jarrell-Searcy on World Cup: 'I love going two feet into things and soaking it all up'

Three years ago, Erica Jarrell-Searcy got her first taste of a Rugby World Cup as a travelling reserve with the USA Eagles.

Read Now

In each of her outings the lock dotted down for the Eagles, including a memorable effort at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light for what proved to be the USA’s sole counterpunch to a rampant Red Roses side.

Resolute in defence, tireless with ball in hand and someone relied on to play a full 80 minutes, Jarrell-Searcy will be a key player for Sharks as they aim to make the semi-finals for the first time.

Scrum guru Mike Cron handed new role on the back of incredible record

BREAKING

What Eddie Jones said on Man of Steel winner Jake Connor's union move

Top five Premiership Women’s Rugby transfers for 2025/26

Rocky Clark: 'I was purple at halftime. It went by so fast.'

INTERVIEW


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 12 minutes ago
There is no reason why All Blacks can't go unbeaten on tour

From an England perspective, our team should be better than the team that lost to the ABs thrice last year. England have played relatively well this year, some of the positional weaknesses have been improved and England have some very promising strength in depth in a few key positions. There’s also optimism in the back room personnel that have been brought in too.

First 2-years under Borthwick were characterized by dull tactics and a bench that added little and we should see improvement in both these areas in the AIs.



...

9 Go to comments
B
BA 17 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

It’s quite something that Manie was able to make that backline work in 2023 pre Tony Brown. You just have to watch a game where Pollard was 10 in that era to understand how much of a backline mastermind Manie is.

Regardless of whether Sacha looks good or not his backline is locked out of the game. We saw this in the 2 Argentina tests where you wouldn’t know that Cheslin and Hooker were our wingers. It’s nice when it all comes off but on days it doesn’t the team can’t really do much when he is not giving them space to take charge of the game.



...

47 Go to comments
B
BA 25 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Nice article but for me the quadruple threat for a 10 is:

1. Being able to tactically kick well



...

47 Go to comments
Z
ZGF 43 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Look i hear you, but when specifically, I happened to watch all his games. Hes very tactical with both. In fact hes probably the most tactical kicker around with regards to how he uses kicks. Flat, high, not just for distances but bounces and his artillery for it is kinda scary. Personally I can see it being too showboaty at times and might not bring in others around him effectively. Yet.

But on the kicks ive seen in all his last games since 2023 Dec, kids probably ahead of anyone.



...

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs loss against Australia also came with Manie at 10.

47 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
RWC 2025 final referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of 2 November Tests

Ooh the truth hurts doesn’t it. Whatever you think you wrote, it was misogynistic in the extreme and it’s thanks to people like you who still haven’t worked out in their extended years that for way too long the other gender have had to suffer twisted logic like yours to justify such ridiculous comments.

6 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Who said he was?

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England RWC No.10 battle grows clearer as George Ford decides his future

R360 are very good at making suggestions they have signed all the best players but that facts are starting to stack up against them.

Number 10 is the highest paid position in the Premiership and Finn Russell, Fin Smith, George Ford & Marcus Smith have all signed long term contracts and are most likely the exempt player at each of their clubs.



...

1 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs two biggest wins ever against ABs came with Manie pulling the strings.

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

but the SBs look better when SFM plays

47 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!

47 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

When Sacha plays well, Sacha looks good. When Manie plays well the Sprinboks look good. SFM not the complete player until he learns that rugby is a teamsport.

47 Go to comments
D
Diarmid Encore 2 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/rob-baxter-delivers-blunt-message-to-chiefs-stars-nearing-end-of-deals/

IMO Henry Slade is one of the best rugby players we’ve ever seen. He’s got the whole tool box and has been plying his trade for a decade now. A massively underrated individual.

1 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Eight capped players named in All Blacks XV squad

I’m not sure SA would agree. Man for man, they have higher muscle mass to body fat ratio than NZ rugby players. And few could dispute they are leading the way in fitness and physicality

I’d counter that it’s “easy” to put on too much bulk. A guy like Pledger is naturally a skinny guy, not unlike myself. I tried my hardest to put on bulk through my late teens and twenties, with enormous amounts of time in the gym. I can assure you it was anything but easy. I doubt Pledger would have the ability to look anything like Schwarzenegger without an awful lot of PED help.



...

38 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
All Blacks XV selectors resist the 'hype' with Dylan Pledger omission

Ooph, this is so true.

But I don’t think seeing how he goes in Super first is the worst idea. Erasmus bringing some really young guys into training to see the level required but making it clear they are not in the squad is the best of both worlds



...

8 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

No way os Razor anything like doing the right thing by NZ rugby. He is loyal alright. Loyal to Crusaders. You yalk about a 10 going thru to the Liona but it can’t be BB or Mounga and Dmac will be 34.

RAzores is failing to spend a minute on developing a new 10 or two.



...

44 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

It always is. Also he only runs sideways apparently.😁😁😁

44 Go to comments
K
KE 3 hours ago
Who is the Gallagher Prem's greatest overseas import?

Gareth Steenson guiding Exeter to the title should have him somewhere near top 10

1 Go to comments
P
PW 4 hours ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Just wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone who has read my column this month. Cheers, Paul

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 4 hours ago
England handed mixed news over availability of Curry brothers

The 3x7’s is SB’s favoured game plan to beat the opposition to the breakdown.

If you look at the central contracts he gave them to Curry x2, Earl, Pollock & Willis. There were no contracts for CC-S or Hill which suggests the others go into the squad of 36 ahead of them and they will be more peripheral.



...

11 Go to comments