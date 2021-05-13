12:08pm, 13 May 2021

Five PRO14 players have amassed a collective 16 weeks of bans following a card laden weekend of Rainbow Cup action.

WILL ADDISON

Ulster’s Will Addison has been banned for a period of four weeks as a result of his red card in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Round 2 fixture with Munster on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Addison was shown a red card by Referee Craig Evans (WRU) under Law 9.13 – A Player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the lie of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

The disciplinary process concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, with a mid-range entry point of six weeks. In order to determine the ultimate sanction, the Judicial Officer considered the lack of aggravating circumstances and the range of mitigating factors advanced by the Player.

The fullback is suspended from participating in the next four meaningful matches.

MARK BENNETT

Edinburgh’s Mark Bennett has been suspended for a period of three weeks following receiving a red card in the Guinness PRO14 Round 2 fixture with Glasgow Warriors on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Bennett was shown a red card by referee Adam Jones (WRU) under Law 9.13 – A Player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the lie of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

The Disciplinary process for the red card offence was presided over by Judicial Officer Declan Goodwin (WRU) who concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, which carries a six-week suspension. Having considered all the evidence, a reduction of three weeks was applied. The Scotland international is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful matches.

OLI KEBBLE

Glasgow Warriors prop Oliver Kebble has been banned for a period of three weeks. Kebble was shown a red card during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Round 2 fixture against Edinburgh Rugby on Saturday, May 7.

The giant prop was shown a red card by Referee Adam Jones (WRU) under Law 9.12 – A Player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm including stuff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling tripping or kicking.

The Disciplinary Process of the red card offence was presided over by Judicial Officer Owain Rhys James (WRU), who concluded that an act of foul play had occurred. The incident was found to merit a mid-range entry point, which indicates a six-week suspension for this offence. Having considered all available evidence and the player’s previous disciplinary record, a reduction of 50 percent was applied, bringing the ban to three weeks.

Kebble is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful matches.

RHYS LAWRENCE

Dragons’ Rhys Lawrence has been suspended for a period of three weeks as a result of his red card in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Round 2 fixture with Cardiff Blues on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Lawrence was shown a red card by referee Mike Adamson (IRFU) under Law 9.20 – Dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

He accepted he had committed an act of foul play involving contact with the head of an opposition player which warranted a red card. The Judicial Officer concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, carrying a six-week suspension. Having considered all available evidence, mitigation of 50 per cent was applied, bringing the ban to three weeks.

Lawrence is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful matches.

OWEN LANE

Cardiff Blues’ wing Owen Lane has been suspended for a period of three weeks after receiving a red card in the Guinness PRO14 Round 2 fixture against Dragons Rugby on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Lane was shown a red card referee by Mike Adamson (SRU) under Law 9.13 – A Player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the lie of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

It was concluded that a mid-range act of foul play had occurred, carrying a six-week suspension. In order to determine the ultimate sanction, the Judicial Officer considered the lack of aggravating circumstances and the range of mitigating factors advanced by the player. The Judicial Officer concluded that mitigation of 50 percent should be applied, therefor Lane is banned from participating in the next three meaningful matches.