Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 17
FT
5 - 34
FT
21 - 28
FT
29 - 10
FT
44 - 27
FT
20 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
46 - 14
FT
52 - 20
FT
10 - 9
FT
38 - 20
FT
44 - 34
FT
38 - 13
FT
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

Five of the best performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific

(Photos by Pita Simpson/Getty Images and Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes managed to beat the number one side on the ladder, the Chiefs, while the Blues win over the Force kept their playoff hopes alive and put them in the top six.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fijian Drua secured a much-needed home win over the Queensland Reds and Moana Pasifika had a big win over the Highlanders.

Here are the standout performers in an action-packed round from round 12 of Super Rugby Pacific as the season enters the final stretch.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Dalton Papali’i (Blues)

The Blues 40-19 victory over the Force flatted the hosts. The Blues made 90 more tackles than the visitors and lost a third of their lineouts. While the attack was sparkling at times, with Beauden Barrett to the fore, it was the Blues scrum and defence that were notably sharper than the poor display against the Reds in Brisbane last Friday.

Dalton Papali’i left the field injured after 30 minutes in the narrow defeat to the Crusaders a fortnight ago. The All Blacks flanker returned with gusto, topping the tackle count with 22 and bullying at the breakdown with two turnovers and enough disruption to almost compel the residents of Mount Eden to complain to the council about yet another afront.

Papali’i ranks inside the top five of Super Rugby Pacific for most tackles made with 168. Last year, he finished second in the tackle count with 208.

“It’s never really nice when your coach is questioning your attitude, but I think that’s what we needed,” Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu told Sky Sport NZ afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A bit of a wake-up call. It’s very frustrating for us as players getting that sort of message at this time of the season, but in saying that, we got a good kick up the bum and performed well tonight.”

With away victories over the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika and a home success against the Waratahs, the defending champions, with a 4-7 record, can still make the top six.

Meanwhile, The Force have lost 23 of their last 24 Super Rugby Pacific games in New Zealand, including their last ten in a row, conceding 40+ points in each of their last four games. The Force last beat the Blues in 2008 as their playoff prospects flounder.

Du’Plessis Kirifi (Hurricanes)

The second half of the Hurricanes 35-17 victory over the Chiefs was about as close to perfect as one could desire. A 26-0 whitewash saw replacement winger and Chiefs discard Bailyn Sullivan score all four tries. He is just the third Hurricane after Ben Lam and Ngani Laumape to accomplish that feat. Furthermore, he is the first player in Super Rugby Pacific to score four tries off the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

As noteworthy as the Sullivan quartet is, the heartbeat of the Hurricanes is Du’Plessis Kirifi. A 79th minute interference that resulted in a Chiefs fumble induced a Goku Ultra Instinct Roar from Kirifi that epitomises his absolutely relentless heart. There’s no real need for such intensity when the result is settled, but that’s Kirifi.

19 tackles and two turnovers were the substance of a display that reinforced his genuine All Blacks prospects. The Chiefs were unusually brutalised at the breakdown. Their typically versatile and clinical back row folded.

Ruben Love finished with 15 points after six goals from seven attempts. His assured display at 10 was his best of the season. Meanwhile, between August 20, 2023, and February 22, 2025, Bailyn Sullivan only scored one try in 26 first-class matches.

Until Saturday, Caleb Delany was the only New Zealand-based forward to start every Super Rugby match (11 matches, 743 minutes). He was listed to start against the Chiefs but was a late withdrawal. His replacement, Zach Gallagher, topped the tackle count with 22 and was adept at addressing restarts with a couple of soaring catches. While the Hurricanes lineout was occasionally wayward, the home forwards mauled strongly.

The Hurricanes lead the Chiefs 24-21 in all matches played, with Saturday’s win their largest since a 47-19 victory in 2019.

Etonia Waqa (Fijian Dura)

Dura Chief executive Mark Evans released a video this week pleading fans to stand with the team during their three upcoming home matches. The Dura have had a disappointing season with only three wins in 11 matches, but those who attended the 36-33 win over the Reds had their faith repaid. With a minute remaining, the Dura was down 29-33, until replacement winger Isikeli Rabitu scored the winner from a Reds fumble. There were seven lead changes in the match.

Earlier, explosive Etonia Waqa ran amok with a 40-metre break that resulted in a try. The blindside flanker then caught the Reds napping down the short side and dotted down himself. A huge physical and aerial presence, Waqa has won 12 of his 25 matches for the Dura – a success rate nearly twenty percent higher than the average of the team, which has won 31% of all matches in their Super Rugby Pacific history.

Tom Wright (Brumbies)

With the hype surrounding Joseph Suaalii, incumbent Wallabies fullback Tom Wright (37 Tests) played a timely blinder in the Brumbies 40-17 victory over Suaalii’s Waratahs.

Wright had a match-leading 18 carries for 115 meters gained and four line breaks. In the 49th minute, Wright was instrumental in the build-up to a Billy Pollard try, when the score was 26-12, which extinguished the Waratahs chances of winning. Wright had three touches and a strong sprint in the scoring movement.

Wright was cut by Eddie Jones for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He was sensational on the Wallabies Northern Tour last year, scoring a try in the epic 42-37 win over England and three in the 52-20 crushing of Wales. Wright has yet to open his try-scoring account in Super Rugby Pacific 2025.

Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika)

The prospect of Moana Pasifika being in a playoff position after a dozen rounds at the start of the season seemed unthinkable.

But with Ardie Savea producing a series of masterpieces, the improbable is suddenly possible.

The Highlanders were the latest victims to fall under Savea’s spell as Moana Pasifika upset the Highlanders 34-29 in Dunedin.

The All Black scored a brilliant individual try in the 45th minute, nudging the ball through the defensive line and beating the chasers to regather and crash over. That made the score 22-15 to Moana Pasifika.

Savea carried 19 times and made three line breaks while creating additional attacks with effective linking. Savea was similarly damaging on defence with seven tackles and two ruck steals.

The Highlanders had won all five previous meetings against Moana Pasifika.

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Harlequins' Italian stallion bolting to exit

2

Carlos Spencer makes shock switch with Irish club rugby role

3

England No.10 stars as Benetton crush Glasgow side loaded with 2 Lions

4

Leinster player ratings vs Zebre Parma | 2024/25 URC

5

Alex Sanderson's 39-word update on Tom Curry

6

Red Bull to give Newcastle Falcons wings

7

Ronan O'Gara handed season ending ban in France

8

An England 23 Borthwick could pick after the Lions squad announcement

Comments

4 Comments
S
SC 6 days ago

Objectively, you would have to say that the Hurricanes loose forwards completely outplayed their Chiefs counter-parts. Kirifi and Peter Lakai are slam dunks for All Black selection. Brayden Iose is an outstanding 8 playing blindside as he is not at all a line-out forward.


I cannot see how Luke Jacobson gets selected for All Blacks at 6 over Sititi or Finau nor at 8 over Savea or Lakai. And he plays so little 7 and would be miles behind Kirifi, Blackdder, and Papalii.

G
GP 6 days ago

Du Plessis Kirifi should be a certainty.He is playing so well. Ethan Blackadder has played greatl for the Crusaders, get him in their. Ethan’s fellow Crusader , Tom Christie, a tackling and turn over machine would not be out of place in the AB’s.

S
SC 6 days ago

Almost certain that Razor will start Savea at 8 and Sititi at 6 to leave his two best ball carrying forwards free to carry as much as possible (one in tight and one in wider channels).


That leaves 7 open and very interesting to see if that will be Kirifi, Blackadder, or Papalii (one to start, one in squad, one in NPC as injury cover).

A
Andrew Nichols 7 days ago

Peopleanazed at Saveas precocious skills are reminded that at his club Ories he often plays fullback!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Lions 2025: ‘Lights, cameras...action’

Andy Farrell's squad announcement hit the high notes for all the right reasons as the tour to Australia fast approaches

LONG READ

As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?

With England growing and Ireland's dominance seemingly on the wane, has the Lions coach backed the right horses to defeat Australia?

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Many Lions might have opted for the safe route - not Maro Itoje'

The new British and Irish Lions captain will take his earring assuredness to the Wallabies, a distinctive multi-layered modern man.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JWH 13 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 17 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 17 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 28 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 51 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 58 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

9 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I think Simon Parker is very much on the radar of the All Black selectors and is playing better than Samipeni Finau.

6 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right? As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?
Search