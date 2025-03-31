Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Five Aussie Super takes: Tahs unacceptable, Wallabies' flyhalf depth real

Taniela Tupou of the NSW Waratahs and Tom Lynagh of the Reds (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images and Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

It was another memorable round of Super Rugby Pacific with history being made in Christchurch by Moana Pasifika, and runaway props stealing the show with 40-metre tries.

It is also a turning point for the season with the biggest tests for the Australia sides ahead, with several Kiwi-clashes coming the next few weeks.

While the Queensland Reds, ACT Brumbies and Western Force have taken strides forwards in recent weeks, the Waratahs received a harsh reality check in Wellington.

In the weeks ahead, the true measure of the Aussie sides’ mettle will be tested.

Reds pass the depth test, proving they are genuine title contenders

No Fraser McReight, Jock Campbell, Matt Faessler, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright, Hunter Paisami, those are the Wallabies the Reds managed without in their second season win, over a strong Western Force side.

What’s better than winning without these players, is the energy and style of rugby they played with the players they had at their disposal.

Points Flow Chart

Reds win +4
Time in lead
27
Mins in lead
15
34%
% Of Game In Lead
19%
41%
Possession Last 10 min
59%
7
Points Last 10 min
0

Les Kiss and his coaching staff have been able to reach every squad member with their messages around the gameplan and that clarity is reflective in how the team plays.

A critique of the Reds last year was that they would lose the tight games due to a lack of experience or option taking in the key game driver roles, but the likes of Tom Lynagh, Kalanai Thomas and Tate McDermott are proving they’ve grown in the past 12-months.

The side is playing an attractive style of rugby, and their key forwards are understanding the need to go through sides with patience and poise, a hard learned lesson re-learned in Christchurch in round-4.

They now sit atop the ladder with a tough run home, playing almost all the Kiwi sides, as well as the Brumbies and Drua twice, both home and away.

A top of the table clash awaits them this weekend, and should they pass that test then they should look like solid odds to settle themselves in the top two spots all the way to the finals.

Western Force have a rough road ahead

The Force’s game against the Reds was of good quality, they recorded better post-contact metres and tackled at a higher percentage than the Queenslanders, as well as causing havoc at the lineout.

The big Achilles heel is their scrum, which has been a penalty magnate in almost every Test, it’s not that their front row stocks are poor, it just appears that something isn’t quiet clicking there.

The Force are heading into a must win clash against the Highlanders at home next weekend before a bye-week, followed by a tough run against the Hurricanes at home, the Chiefs and Blues away and then the Brumbies at home, which takes them to round 13.

Simon Cron and his men should be circling the home games as well as the Eden Park clash.

There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge before the round 12 clash against the Blues, but Cron must have his men believing they can go there and make their own piece of history.

The bye week appears to be coming at just the right time, allowing the side to freshen up their bodies before their most bruising part of the season begins.

The Force have no shown they can score points as well as defend, what they can’t afford is forget it when the pressure is heaped on and the chips are down, blow outs must remain a thing of the past for the Force.

Saved by the bell, Brumbies bye week comes just in time

The Brumbies won their see-sawing home game against the Highlanders because their systems are well drilled, and their game drivers have the patience to see out the game plan.

Both are great attributes to have and are necessary if a team wishes?to go deep in this competition, sides can’t afford to be thrown off course or rocked by the opponent’s physicality or energy in?defence.

However, it was clear to see the Brumbies were out on their feet in the final 20 minutes, players were falling off tackles, making one-out decisions, and had the game gone on for another 10 minutes, the Highlanders likely would have won.

Coach?Stephen Larkham in recent weeks has seemed keen on attacking through the middle of oppositions, a sentiment similar to that of Joe Schmidt at the start of his Wallabies coaching tenure.

Whether this is coincidence or orders from above, the Brumbies struggled to overpower the Highlanders across the park and were caught too narrow?on the visitor’s counter-attack.

The Brumbies made 24 more carries than the Highlanders but registered 102 fewer post-contact metre, it really highlights how crucial their strong systems are, because even with Rob Valetini back, and Tom Hooper in good form, they lack genuine gainline ball carriers across the park.

Larkham must take the bye week to look at new ways, possibly chip kicks at the line, to slow down defensive lines, and put them in two minds.

Waratahs get massive reality check as team still looks disjointed

In a matchday squad with 10 Wallabies, seven of which were in the starting XV, a 52 – 12 thrashing is simply unacceptable.

Although the Waratahs were the first to score, it became clear by the 11th minute that the ferocity of the Hurricanes defence and breakdown work was disrupting the Waratahs’?game plan.

The pressure on their attacking ruck meant they had to distribute before their already limited attack system was ready for the ball, and the issues flowed on from there.

Runners were running one out, cleaners would clean through, often leaving the sealer alone to deal with two Hurricanes players, and it fed into their 16 turnovers conceded stat.

When the pressure was on, exit options were often rushed and poorly?executed, compounding the pressure and resulting in points.

Despite the score being within reach at halftime, the truth of the situation was that a desperate Waratahs defence was only just holding on, as opposed to a game which was closely fought.

For coach Dan McKellar and his staff, their task gets no easier heading across the ditch into a clash against a re-energised Moana Pasifika, who are coming off a historic first win over the Crusaders.

Wallaby watch: Wallabies flyhalf picture is getting really blurry

Last year Noah Lolesio played the bulk of the Wallaby minutes in the No.10 jersey, and although it seems unlikely that coach Joe Schmidt would change tack now having put the time and care into Lolesio, there are others who are currently out playing him.

Lynagh and Lolesio are very similar in their game styles, both are more orchestrators than runners and their sides’ respective attack systems allow the pair to get several touches on the ball before it’s time to exit or hoist it high for a contestable.

They are both playing well, but Lynagh’s goal kicking percentage as well as clearance accuracy just pips the incumbent Brumby.

Ben Donaldson at the Force is a runner of the ball and has elusive pace when he does find some space to shift, the biggest growth in his game this season has been his game management and not losing focus or disappearing out of games.

He regularly puts himself in the firing line when things get tough, and he has now got himself a good and reliable skillset to get his side out of trouble.

This is a very pleasing aspect as he has had a tendency in recent seasons to crack under pressure.

The only flyhalf who has really struggled is one cap Wallaby Tane Edmed, who has appeared to have regressed this season.

His previously heralded flat-at-the-line attack and tough attitude has not flourished in the Tahs’ basic structures.

Edmed needs options around him as he takes the ball to the line and currently, neither he nor Lawson Creighton are getting many at all.

While Lynagh appears to be the ‘Test player’, Donaldson’s ability to break tackles is undeniable, he too has been hitting it sweetly off the tee.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SadersMan 9 minutes ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

What a dumb header. It’s like comparing kindergarten with high-school. And invites ridicule & takes away from the core story, that is, a legend of the game has retired.


Clicked, not read.

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 19 minutes ago
'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

“With Saints slated to travel to Leinster’s lair”


That may well prove to be the case but it’s a pretty disrespectful statement to make from a Castres and Glasgow perspective!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 37 minutes ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

Don’t disagree with your assessment on the French match and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Toulon win but Leinster are heavy odds on here and it would be a massive upset if Glasgow won. They will missing be some key players and even their first pick 23 would need to be at their very best to compete with Leinster. In Dublin. In a CC ko match. Ofc upsets CAN happen, but it would be one helluva upset.

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 51 minutes ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

True consistency means a team wins at least half of their games and makes the top 6. Moana has yet to do this even though the ability is there. Just 2 wins this season and they need to build on this. They are at least ahead of the misfiring Blues and the coming match ups between the 2 will likely decide which will progress.

12 Go to comments
T
TM 54 minutes ago
Champions Cup: And then there were eight...

Hugely enjoyable as ever! Thank you Graham. These last 8 are awesome and Munster grace them. On a day when my club Cardiff are put into administration, it’s a little consolation that great rugby is on show again this weekend. Can Toulon upset the odds? Who knows? I don’t bet these days but I think they have a chance.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

That’s not really showing an interest in the article GP.


The author is trying to argue against Sam. Sam was excelled at prep, you can’t say it’s he’s one strength, but you also can’t just state he was a smart guy, because he did some incredibly stupid things on the football field at times, like pushing people in the back (what kind of AB does that?), but he did prep well. That made him what you see, at all levels, yes. Why can’t Barrett be the same? Show the best of bother worlds?


You’ve just done exactly what I did in my comment.

8 Go to comments
C
CN 1 hour ago
Tier 2 newcomers front queue for ex-Bristol boss Dave Ward

While I get the challenge of going to Worcester, should that be the destination, and the potential of working on a blank canvas, when are clubs going to give opportunities to women coaches for women teams?

1 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

You certainly based them on your own evidence. Just as a true story is truly a story.


Re: Pep, he made history beyond the age of 50. History. If continuing to break records and achieve trophies isn't a metric for success…


He's still competing for a major trophy this year. Should he get it, it would be 8 consecutive seasons with a major trophy. Then the world club cup in the summer.


Best to wait until the postseason to see were things stand.


Talk again in July? I think there's rugby on around then also.

179 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Have you heard that he just wants to play?

The guy was quite ahead in his development

It’s the exact opposite Soliloquin, he’s only had proper coaching and rugby the few years he’s been in NZ, since last year of school? His dad or family ran the local club or something, and had connections to pro rugby back in France?


He is a very very raw talent from what I’ve seen, at about the NPC level here, were this year (even still despite leaving, or will Toulon want him straight away perhaps?) he’d be pushing for a regular starting spot, a good 10 games or so perhaps. But maybe that’s the level you’re talking about?


The article quite clearly states it was about the ‘package’, and we all know what that means. But you’re quite right, he might feel just as much French as he does Islander? French clubs wanted him, were I think NZ was more accommodating him. Personally I would have liked for him to have had a few years here while playing French U20s, before heading over a bit more capable.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Incorrect. Clubs aren’t going to suddenly stop going after someone just because you think the got slighted by a kid wanting to return home(ish).

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Rugby down under could have hit high gear with Anzac Tests

There’s no denying that NZR will be laughed at for missing a trick if the Wallabies win the Lions series and Bledisloe this year, and fail to return it due to drawing 1-1 next year.


A HUGE miss. I don’t think you’re going to get 4-5 million anywhere else.

87 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

Because it makes some interesting observations. Sam Whitelock never coasted at Super level. Unlike some others whose priority was the AB’s .Two in particular did that 2010-15. Sam Whitelock became the captain and rebooted the Crusaders whole focus. Kieran Read was totally focused on the Crusaders and the AB’s like Sam. But it helped him , just being the AB captain . Same situation now for Scott Barrett. Auckland did it re Sean Fitzpatrick/Zinzan Brooke.

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle

What did Rod Macqueen win before he became the greatest international rugby coach ever ?

25 Go to comments
D
DC000 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

The lad wants to play superior rugby in a real comp in full stadiums and with supporters who love the sport - and for a living wage too


He wouldn’t find that in the SH anytime soon

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

There were two teams who I noted as moving around the park much better this year and looking like they could be real threats on attack. The Highlanders made easy work of it against the Waratahs at times, first up, and Moana had a couple of key contributions I can’t remember against who.


Obviously the move of Jim was a big call and difference maker, but also 9 and 10 had been lively, Tele’a solid as ever, and of course Tangitau hit the scene. For Moana Lalomilo was even more fo a recking ball than Tavatavanawai, and he had Patafilo in great touch outside as well. Both attacks, obviously with forwards involvement as well, fired pretty damn nicely, and we all know by now that yes, attack is the key to winning games.


The Landers have almost even stalled a bit in their progress from that, still great in patches but without the consistency of Moana’s. Maybe Millar will be a bit faster in his play and provide the same edge Pellegrini has? I agree with you, Moana has taken their game on a step and if they do hold together, have the players playing good rugby, they can make their first finals.

12 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

If there were any shackles, he would have never returned to NZ last year.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

they were however, undefeated for just over 40 games.

6 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

the 1987 All Blacks went undefeated for over 40 games

6 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 3 hours ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

“Everybody is writing Glasgow off”. Literally nobody is writing Glasgow off.

Start of season Barclay was saying that Toulouse were head and shoulders above all others. They will find it extremely difficult to escape from Toulon this weekend with a win.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

LOL

8 Go to comments
