Five Aussie Super takes: Tahs unacceptable, Wallabies' flyhalf depth real

It was another memorable round of Super Rugby Pacific with history being made in Christchurch by Moana Pasifika, and runaway props stealing the show with 40-metre tries.

It is also a turning point for the season with the biggest tests for the Australia sides ahead, with several Kiwi-clashes coming the next few weeks.

While the Queensland Reds, ACT Brumbies and Western Force have taken strides forwards in recent weeks, the Waratahs received a harsh reality check in Wellington.

In the weeks ahead, the true measure of the Aussie sides’ mettle will be tested.

Reds pass the depth test, proving they are genuine title contenders

No Fraser McReight, Jock Campbell, Matt Faessler, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright, Hunter Paisami, those are the Wallabies the Reds managed without in their second season win, over a strong Western Force side.

What’s better than winning without these players, is the energy and style of rugby they played with the players they had at their disposal.

Points Flow Chart Reds win +4 Time in lead 27 Mins in lead 15 34% % Of Game In Lead 19% 41% Possession Last 10 min 59% 7 Points Last 10 min 0

Les Kiss and his coaching staff have been able to reach every squad member with their messages around the gameplan and that clarity is reflective in how the team plays.

A critique of the Reds last year was that they would lose the tight games due to a lack of experience or option taking in the key game driver roles, but the likes of Tom Lynagh, Kalanai Thomas and Tate McDermott are proving they’ve grown in the past 12-months.

The side is playing an attractive style of rugby, and their key forwards are understanding the need to go through sides with patience and poise, a hard learned lesson re-learned in Christchurch in round-4.

They now sit atop the ladder with a tough run home, playing almost all the Kiwi sides, as well as the Brumbies and Drua twice, both home and away.

A top of the table clash awaits them this weekend, and should they pass that test then they should look like solid odds to settle themselves in the top two spots all the way to the finals.

Western Force have a rough road ahead

The Force’s game against the Reds was of good quality, they recorded better post-contact metres and tackled at a higher percentage than the Queenslanders, as well as causing havoc at the lineout.

The big Achilles heel is their scrum, which has been a penalty magnate in almost every Test, it’s not that their front row stocks are poor, it just appears that something isn’t quiet clicking there.

The Force are heading into a must win clash against the Highlanders at home next weekend before a bye-week, followed by a tough run against the Hurricanes at home, the Chiefs and Blues away and then the Brumbies at home, which takes them to round 13.

Simon Cron and his men should be circling the home games as well as the Eden Park clash.

There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge before the round 12 clash against the Blues, but Cron must have his men believing they can go there and make their own piece of history.

The bye week appears to be coming at just the right time, allowing the side to freshen up their bodies before their most bruising part of the season begins.

The Force have no shown they can score points as well as defend, what they can’t afford is forget it when the pressure is heaped on and the chips are down, blow outs must remain a thing of the past for the Force.

Saved by the bell, Brumbies bye week comes just in time

The Brumbies won their see-sawing home game against the Highlanders because their systems are well drilled, and their game drivers have the patience to see out the game plan.

Both are great attributes to have and are necessary if a team wishes?to go deep in this competition, sides can’t afford to be thrown off course or rocked by the opponent’s physicality or energy in?defence.

However, it was clear to see the Brumbies were out on their feet in the final 20 minutes, players were falling off tackles, making one-out decisions, and had the game gone on for another 10 minutes, the Highlanders likely would have won.

Coach?Stephen Larkham in recent weeks has seemed keen on attacking through the middle of oppositions, a sentiment similar to that of Joe Schmidt at the start of his Wallabies coaching tenure.

Whether this is coincidence or orders from above, the Brumbies struggled to overpower the Highlanders across the park and were caught too narrow?on the visitor’s counter-attack.

The Brumbies made 24 more carries than the Highlanders but registered 102 fewer post-contact metre, it really highlights how crucial their strong systems are, because even with Rob Valetini back, and Tom Hooper in good form, they lack genuine gainline ball carriers across the park.

Larkham must take the bye week to look at new ways, possibly chip kicks at the line, to slow down defensive lines, and put them in two minds.

Waratahs get massive reality check as team still looks disjointed

In a matchday squad with 10 Wallabies, seven of which were in the starting XV, a 52 – 12 thrashing is simply unacceptable.

Although the Waratahs were the first to score, it became clear by the 11th minute that the ferocity of the Hurricanes defence and breakdown work was disrupting the Waratahs’?game plan.

The pressure on their attacking ruck meant they had to distribute before their already limited attack system was ready for the ball, and the issues flowed on from there.

Runners were running one out, cleaners would clean through, often leaving the sealer alone to deal with two Hurricanes players, and it fed into their 16 turnovers conceded stat.

When the pressure was on, exit options were often rushed and poorly?executed, compounding the pressure and resulting in points.

Despite the score being within reach at halftime, the truth of the situation was that a desperate Waratahs defence was only just holding on, as opposed to a game which was closely fought.

For coach Dan McKellar and his staff, their task gets no easier heading across the ditch into a clash against a re-energised Moana Pasifika, who are coming off a historic first win over the Crusaders.

Wallaby watch: Wallabies flyhalf picture is getting really blurry

Last year Noah Lolesio played the bulk of the Wallaby minutes in the No.10 jersey, and although it seems unlikely that coach Joe Schmidt would change tack now having put the time and care into Lolesio, there are others who are currently out playing him.

Lynagh and Lolesio are very similar in their game styles, both are more orchestrators than runners and their sides’ respective attack systems allow the pair to get several touches on the ball before it’s time to exit or hoist it high for a contestable.

They are both playing well, but Lynagh’s goal kicking percentage as well as clearance accuracy just pips the incumbent Brumby.

Ben Donaldson at the Force is a runner of the ball and has elusive pace when he does find some space to shift, the biggest growth in his game this season has been his game management and not losing focus or disappearing out of games.

He regularly puts himself in the firing line when things get tough, and he has now got himself a good and reliable skillset to get his side out of trouble.

This is a very pleasing aspect as he has had a tendency in recent seasons to crack under pressure.

The only flyhalf who has really struggled is one cap Wallaby Tane Edmed, who has appeared to have regressed this season.

His previously heralded flat-at-the-line attack and tough attitude has not flourished in the Tahs’ basic structures.

Edmed needs options around him as he takes the ball to the line and currently, neither he nor Lawson Creighton are getting many at all.

While Lynagh appears to be the ‘Test player’, Donaldson’s ability to break tackles is undeniable, he too has been hitting it sweetly off the tee.