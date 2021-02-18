Adam Hastings has shrugged off fears that he might not play in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations by recovering quicker than expected from a dislocated shoulder to be fit to start for Glasgow in their Friday night PRO14 clash at home to Ulster.   

Hastings was injured when starting for Scotland in their October 31 match away to Wales in the delayed finish to the 2020 Six Nations. It was feared at the time the damage was potentially serious enough to make him unavailable for the entire 2021 championship. 

However, the No10, who will next season join Gloucester, has returned fighting fit and is set to play his first match in 16 weeks when the Warriors take on their Irish visitors at Scotstoun. 

With Finn Russell also injured in that same October Test match as Hastings, Gregor Townsend turned to Duncan Weir and Jaco van der Welt during the Autumn Nations Cup, but the fit-again Russell has started their recent matches against England and Wales with van der Welt providing cover on the bench.  

Scotland out-half Hastings is one of twelve internationals selected in the Glasgow matchday squad by boss Danny Wilson whose team is returning to action for the first time in a month since their 23-22 victory over Edinburgh.

Oli Kebble’s release from Scotland camp during the Six Nations fallow week sees the loosehead run out in Glasgow colours for the first time since the December trip to Exeter, and Richie Gray also returns to the side following international duty. He will combine with Leone Nakarawa who is making his first start for the club in a year.

Wilson said: “It’s great to be back and looking forward to playing some rugby. It’s good to have five players back from Scotland camp to get some game time, and it’s great to have Adam back fit and available to us. Ulster gave us a real tough day over at the Kingspan earlier in the season. They are a very powerful side.”

GLASGOW (vs Ulster, Friday)
1. Oli Kebble (52)
2. Johnny Matthews (7)
3. Enrique Pieretto (9)
4. Richie Gray (53)
5. Leone Nakarawa (73)
6. Rob Harley (241)
7. Thomas Gordon (27)
8. Ryan Wilson (capt) (181)
9. Jamie Dobie (14)
10. Adam Hastings (46)
11. Rufus McLean (1)
12. Sam Johnson (66)
13. Robbie Fergusson (7)
14. Ratu Tagive (20)
15. Huw Jones (45)

Replacements:
16. Grant Stewart (39)
17. Aki Seiuli (22)
18. D’arcy Rae (78)
19. James Scott (0)
20. TJ Ioane (8)
21. Sean Kennedy (12)
22. Ross Thompson (2)
23. Ollie Smith (1)

