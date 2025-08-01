Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
22 - 17
FT
47 - 17
FT
24 - 35
FT
24 - 46
FT
49 - 17
FT
19 - 15
FT
Today
08:00
Today
10:10
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
08:00
Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: Smith, Morgan and Suaalii linked with mega moves

Fin Smith of the British and Irish Lions runs out prior to the tour match between First Nations & Pasifika v British & Irish Lions at Marvel Stadium on July 22, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

England and Lions fly-half Fin Smith has emerged as a leading target for R360 now that he has entered the final year of his deal with former Premiership champions Northampton Saints.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s with us next year, and obviously we’re desperate to keep him because he’s one of the best players in the world,” Saints boss Phil Dowson told BBC Radio Northampton’s Saints Show earlier in the summer.

Smith, who is set to become one of the hottest properties on the transfer market, is represented by Wasserman Rugby, where one of the rebel league’s founders, Mark Spoors, was Executive Vice President and Managing Executive.

Wallabies superstar Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who is the highest-paid player in either code in Australia, has already been linked with a move away from the NSW Waratahs.

The outside centre, 22, signed a three-year deal with Rugby Australia worth around A$5 million (£2.4m), with a clause for two additional years worth A$4 million, when he switched codes from the Sydney Roosters.

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reports that it is by no means certain that Suaalii, who has won eight Wallabies caps, will move to another Super Rugby franchise from the Tahs, who finished eighth in the 11-team competition.

Jac Morgan, the only Welshman on the Lions tour in Australia, is out of contract with the Ospreys at the end of this season and is already being linked with a potential move across the English Channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wales flanker, who moved to the Swansea-based side from the Scarlets in 2021, signed an extension with the Ospreys in January and is also reported to be a target for the rebel R360 league.

It has been reported that the 25-year-old, who attracted interest from the Premiership and France before signing his extension, is again being offered to Top 14 sides for a move in July 2026.

Former Harlequins lock George Hammond is off to play in Japan’s League One next season after leaving the Premiership side when his contract ran out at the end of last season.

Worthing-born former England under-20 international Hammond, 25, who was educated at Whitgift School, made 83 appearances in all competitions for Quins, scoring a try on his last appearance against Bristol Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hammond, who had a couple of spells in the Championship with London Scottish, will be plying his trade in Japan when the new season kicks off in December.

Argentina star fly-half Tomas Albornoz has been linked with a shock move to Top 14 side Toulon when his contract with United Rugby Championship outfit Benetton runs out at the end of next season.

Albornoz, 27, who has won 21 Test caps, scoring five tries, has been playing in Italy since 2021 after the Jaguares were disbanded and has scored 18 tries in 67 games for Benetton.

A try-scorer for Argentina when they beat the Lions in June, he extended his contract with Benetton in 2024, but now Toulon, who have Enzo Hervé in the final year of his contract, have been linked with a move for Albornoz.

Much-travelled fly-half Tim Swiel could be about to return to Europe next season and tick off France, with Brive and Grenoble both battling to get his signature on a contract.

Taunton-born Swiel, 32, began his career in South Africa with Western Province and has since played in England, Japan, Scotland, and the United States, where last season he played for the Chicago Hounds.

Grenoble and Brive, who are again expected to be among the Pro D2 pace-setters this season, are both said to be keen on bolstering their squads for next season by offering Swiel a contract and the chance to play in another country.

Major League Rugby outfit Seattle Seawolves will find out next week whether assistant coach Ian Watson, who joined the club last November, will be returning to Super League as the new head coach of Castleford Tigers.

The former Salford City Reds and Huddersfield Giants boss is on the Tigers’ five-man shortlist to replace head coach Danny McGuire. They have started interviews and are expected to conclude them early next week.

The Tigers want to have their preferred candidate in place ahead of a board meeting next Friday, which is expected to rubber-stamp the appointment, and Watson, who left the Giants twelve months ago, is one of the front-runners.

Leicester Tigers have been looking to sign another tighthead after former England and Lions star Dan Cole hung up his boots at the end of last season, and could Tomoaki Ishii be the answer to their prayers?

The Tigers have announced that Mitsubishi Dynaboars ace Ishii has joined them for pre-season training as part of the Performance Partnership, which was unveiled between the two clubs at the start of the year.

Ishii, 29, has clocked up over 50 appearances for the Dynaboars in Japan’s Rugby League One since joining them four years ago and helping them win promotion from the second tier.

Nathan Langdon looks set to return to his former club, Sale Sharks, after being freed by Premiership rivals Northampton Saints at the end of June.

Hooker Langdon, 24, started his career with Leicester Tigers, making one appearance – a six-minute cameo against the Sharks in the Premiership Cup in September 2022.

He made five appearances for Saints last season and also played for Bedford Blues in the Championship, following a similar stint with Caldy during his first spell in the North-West.

Former dual-code international Barrie-Jon Mather is joining the NSW Waratahs as their new Director of Performance, replacing Simon Raiwalui, who now works at Rugby Australia.

Mather will join the Waratahs from the NSW Institute of Sport, where he has been the Director of High Performance, following a spell with the Fiji Rugby Union and a stint as General Manager of Football at the NSW Rugby League.

Wigan-born Mather won his only England cap against Wales at Wembley Stadium in April 1999 and had spells as a player for Sale, Kubota Spears in Japan, and Coventry.

Related

Louis Rees-Zammit rugby return: 'It's time to come home'

Louis Rees-Zammit has sensationally confirmed he is quitting the NFL and returning to rugby, bringing an end to his short-lived attempt to switch codes.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

1
2

Newcastle's bullish spending splurge continues with Amanaki Mafi

3

Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

13
4

New Zealand Rugby CEO responds to 2029 Lions Tour debate

20
5

The 14 oldest superstars gearing up for the 2025/26 Top 14 season

12
6

The Rassie Erasmus verdict on U20 experiment in Bok camp

1
7

Serious doubt over 3 key England players for Rugby World Cup opener

8

Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

60

Comments

7 Comments
P
Perthstayer 7 days ago

Rugby is failing commercially. Clubs gone or going broke, many worth less than their debt.


Disruption is scarey, and wary folk would rather stick to what’s failing and hope a preferred “safer” answer come along.


T20 was hated and villifed. It now funds all cricket globally.


Catamarans were frowned upon yet underpin that industry's multi billion $ racing.


MMA fighting is abhorrent and yet boxing is struggling to keep up now.


R360 has a lot wrong but some good intentions. How it ends up will probably look nothing like it plans to. But it will throw up new ideas and alternative solutions. Every Oz and NZ SR is broken, we can keep it alive with band aids but bigger ideas are needed. I believe these will trickle down from global disruption. I don't think we can fix it ourselves

t
tf 6 days ago

T20 was hated in part as it was 20 overs and not for the purest who want 2 whole innings.


Rugby is working in France. It's an amazing league compared to others in terms of success. It cant be blue printed as the fan base doesn't exist outside the country. When I was a kid Italian football was on TV and every kid watched It was the best league at the time. Perhaps for the northern hemisphere pumping out the Top 14 for free in other countries would raise rugby's profile.

J
JW 7 days ago

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reports that it is by no means certain that Suaalii, who has won eight Wallabies caps, will move to another Super Rugby franchise from the Tahs, who finished eighth in the 11-team competition.

Do you mean “won’t” move to another club?

T
Tom 7 days ago

I can't see this league taking off and I definitely can't see Fin Smith being part of it. Far too risky for his England career. Presumably his EPS contract would be terminated. The only players I can see signing up are those struggling for clubs and some players near the end of their careers with less to lose.

J
JW 7 days ago

If they get enough pre signatures then that puts pressure on RFU, no real risk to Smith.

f
fl 7 days ago

- or players whose international careers wouldn’t be jeopardised by playing in a different league; so mainly south africans, maybe some australians and polynesians.


I do hope you’re right that the league doesn’t take off though.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Tour fortunes of English Lions blur selection picture for Borthwick

England supplied 10 Test Lions but strong displays by other players in Argentina gave Steve Borthwick food for thought.

21
LONG READ

Andy Farrell left with tough Ireland decisions to make after mixed Lions Tour

The Ireland head coach has played a smart hand in Australia but there are question marks over the longevity of some of his trusted lieutenants

12
LONG READ

Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Comparisons between Lions players and teams across different decades is difficult given the huge changes the game has undergone.

11

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 48 minutes ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

The Sharks is like Leinster, a national team in club colours. The only difference is besides the URC team, the talent pool of the backups is very very thin and is currently being smashed in the Currie Cup. The Bulls have the most ex Boks that they are bringing back to SA. Also, there recruitment is more about fringe players that maybe isn't in the picture because of the amount of games and competitions they are in.About 3/4 of the team is current Boks. Excluding those that are on the fringes or did earn caps previously. Players that left due to money and was no longer considered as eligible to play for SA a few years back before Rassie. Players like Jan Serfontein. With these new additions like Pollard and others, the Bulls are starting to look very good. The Bulls depth is currently the best in SA, with the Sharks the most Boks in their team, and the Stormers with the most young talent coming through. The Bulls owners bought the Boland Kavaliers club where they plan recruiting from for the Bulls. Boland is basically in Paarl, where most of the Boks come from. They also keep recruiting from the Pumas, who is from Nelspruit and plays some awesome rugby. I would not have minded if their coach Jimmy Stonehouse became the new Bulls coach. He knows how to take no name players and turn them into stars. What would he do with a team full of stars like Arendse and Moodie and Pollard etc.All the Bulls main forwards is current Boks. Some injured, some released, others resting. The only problem is that the current Bulls team for me is a bit on the older side. New blood is needed. Bulls management said that from this year, they will start challenging for the CC where the focus was previously only on the URC. The players pool is a bit thin to compete in both competitions, especially in regards to the resting protocols and match minutes allowed to play. With all the travel and playing at home this week, away in Europe next week, then back to SA for another game, then gone for 2 or 3 weeks, back for one game and back to Europe is a tough nut to crack. You need a big group to handle all of that. Fatigue is a big cause for injuries.

360 Go to comments
R
RW 52 minutes ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 55 minutes ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

Hmm, 5 of these girls will play in a new club after the world cup. Clubs are full of canadian, italian, scottish… players. I don’t think it's for the good air of France. So yes ,some some players are working outside of rugby, but we should stop to hide behind that.I don't think canada has a professionnal championship.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 58 minutes ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

If any player has a chance of breaking in to the NFL it's Will Skelton. These guys trying to play RB, WR, TE have next to no chance. America is awash with ridiculously gifted athletes who have been playing the sport since they were in “diapers”. Wade and LRZ are the best athletes NH rugby has produced since Jason Robinson and they didn't come close.

10 Go to comments
J
JPM 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

In one case players receive salaries, in the other case most of them must have a full time job in addition to rugby….

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Manawatu vs Tasman Mako | Match Stats | RugbyPass

Leicester showing his class. As it was before he left.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

I only know what he shared on his podcast. There is lots of interviews by others with him. He is currently in SA, going to cover the RC. SA vs Aus, then off to NZ where he will cover the AB's vs Boks.

360 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Auckland vs Canterbury | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What a nerve wracking game lol. AUK really showed enterprise but a scoreless H2 will be a concern, no doubt. Well done CAN.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

What a completely pointless list. The players who were late call ups or got injured had the least game time, illuminating!

1 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.

13 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.


10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.


His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.


So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.

13 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Sure we can. Great athletes would be great in any era.

11 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

100% speculation.

61 Go to comments
P
Pauly B 123 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level

60 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

He was a dirty piece of sh%t.

60 Go to comments
M
MM 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

But who gave you the right to decide who should or shouldn't be a SA supporter,…let me guess!

60 Go to comments
S
SunChaser 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.


Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?


Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.


Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.

13 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

You have a larger summer training squad and then you select your playing squad for the season, which they have just done and neither Petaia or LRZ made the playing squads (so are dropped for the season effectively).


The pathway players can stay on the training squad (to train for another season) but is doubtful they will play this year. It’s what happened to LRZ last season and then he has left the NFL after realising he hadn’t made it again this year and I suspect Petaia will not be too far behind.


Both are young players, gave it a shot in their prime and have realised it’s a larger gulf than they realised. We’ll see what happens next and will depend if they want to get back playing at a top level, or do something like R360 (which is uncertain in the short term).

10 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Mick Cleary: 'These blokes have done the jersey proud, with their buy-in and with their relish.' Mick Cleary: 'These blokes have done the jersey proud, with their buy-in and with their relish.'